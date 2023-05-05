Area Softball: Patriots power past Pillager
Five area softball teams were in action Thursday, May 4.
PILLAGER — Kaitlyn Geschwill struck out 10 and scattered three hits and one walk to pitch the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 12-0 victory over Pillager Thursday, May 4.
Abi Martin went 2-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Brea Eckes was 2-4 with two runs and Geschwill doubled for the 9-0 Patriots.
Pequot Lakes 12 8 1
Pillager 0 3 4
WP: Geshwell. LP: Joslynn Klein. 2B: PL-Abi Martin, Geschwill. Overall: PL 9-0, Pil 5-5. Next: Pequot Lakes at Frazee 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6; Pillager at Sebeka (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
Pierz wins 2
PIERZ — Frankie Seelen gave up just one run in 14 innings of pitching to lead Pierz to a 5-0, 10-1 Granite Ridge Conference sweep over Zimmerman Thursday, May 4.
Alyssa Sadlovsky and Maddie Gaffke each homered in Game One with Gaffke’s home run a three-run shot. Seelen gave up three hits and struck out six.
Seelen gave up an unearned run in Game Two. She struck out five. Kendra Cekalla finished with a hit and two RBIs.
Game One
Zimmerman 0 3 2
Pierz 5 8 0
WP: Frankie Seelen. HR: P-Alyssa Sadlovsky, Maddie Gaffke.
Game Two
Pierz 10 10 2
Zimmerman 1 4 2
WP: Frankie Seelen. Conference: Prz 5-1. Overall: Prz 8-1. Next: Pierz at Mora (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
Albany 7, Little Falls 5
ALBANY — Emily Johnson finished 2-for-3 with one RBI as the Little Falls Flyers lost 7-5 to the Albany Huskies in a Granite Ridge Conference game Thursday, May 4.
Janna Middendorf added a triple for the Flyers while Emma Goertz hit a double.
Little Falls 5 7 3
Albany 7 9 2
WP: McLaugh. LP: Korrin Gwost. 2B: Emma Goertz. 3B: Janna Middendorf. Conference: LF 1-8. Overall: LF 1-8. Next: Little Falls hosts Jamestown and Zimmerman 1 p.m. Friday, May 5.
Moose Lake-Willow River 19,
Crosby-Ironton 1
MOOSE LAKE — Katelyn Landree’s single drove in Samantha Hachey for the lone Crosby-Ironton run in a 19-1 loss to Moose Lake-Willow River Thursday, May 4.
Crosby-Ironton 1 1 5
Moose Lake-Willow River 19 14 1
WP: A. Hoffmann. LP: Lilly Young. Overall: CI 2-9. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Deer River 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6.
