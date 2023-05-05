Area Softball: Patriots power past Pillager

PILLAGER — Kaitlyn Geschwill struck out 10 and scattered three hits and one walk to pitch the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 12-0 victory over Pillager Thursday, May 4.

Abi Martin went 2-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Brea Eckes was 2-4 with two runs and Geschwill doubled for the 9-0 Patriots.

Pequot Lakes 12 8 1

Pillager 0 3 4

WP: Geshwell. LP: Joslynn Klein. 2B: PL-Abi Martin, Geschwill. Overall: PL 9-0, Pil 5-5. Next: Pequot Lakes at Frazee 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6; Pillager at Sebeka (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Pierz wins 2

PIERZ — Frankie Seelen gave up just one run in 14 innings of pitching to lead Pierz to a 5-0, 10-1 Granite Ridge Conference sweep over Zimmerman Thursday, May 4.

Alyssa Sadlovsky and Maddie Gaffke each homered in Game One with Gaffke’s home run a three-run shot. Seelen gave up three hits and struck out six.

Seelen gave up an unearned run in Game Two. She struck out five. Kendra Cekalla finished with a hit and two RBIs.

Game One

Zimmerman 0 3 2

Pierz 5 8 0

WP: Frankie Seelen. HR: P-Alyssa Sadlovsky, Maddie Gaffke.

Game Two

Pierz 10 10 2

Zimmerman 1 4 2

WP: Frankie Seelen. Conference: Prz 5-1. Overall: Prz 8-1. Next: Pierz at Mora (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Albany 7, Little Falls 5

ALBANY — Emily Johnson finished 2-for-3 with one RBI as the Little Falls Flyers lost 7-5 to the Albany Huskies in a Granite Ridge Conference game Thursday, May 4.

Janna Middendorf added a triple for the Flyers while Emma Goertz hit a double.

Little Falls 5 7 3

Albany 7 9 2

WP: McLaugh. LP: Korrin Gwost. 2B: Emma Goertz. 3B: Janna Middendorf. Conference: LF 1-8. Overall: LF 1-8. Next: Little Falls hosts Jamestown and Zimmerman 1 p.m. Friday, May 5.

Moose Lake-Willow River 19,

Crosby-Ironton 1

MOOSE LAKE — Katelyn Landree’s single drove in Samantha Hachey for the lone Crosby-Ironton run in a 19-1 loss to Moose Lake-Willow River Thursday, May 4.

Crosby-Ironton 1 1 5

Moose Lake-Willow River 19 14 1