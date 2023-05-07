99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Area Softball: Pequot Lake suffers 1st loss at Frazee Tourney

4 arae softball teams in action Satruday, May 6

Softball
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:58 PM

FRAZEE — Kaitlyn Geschwill struck out 14 in five innings to earn her ninth no-hitter of her career in a 16-0 win for the Pequot Lakes Patriots over the Frazee Hornets Saturday, May 6, at the Frazee Tournament.

Kessa Eggert led the Patriots at the plate and she recorded three hits including a double and two RBIs. Abi Martin went 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Maci Martini ripped a triple.

Martini tallied two hits for the Patriots as they suffered their first loss of the year to DGF 5-0 in their second game Saturday.

Geschwill got the loss and ripped a double.

Game One

Pequot Lakes 16 12 1

Frazee 0 0 3

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. 2B: PL-Kessa Eggert. 3B: PL-Maci Martini.

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 0 4 2

DGF 5 7 1

LP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. 2B: PL-Kaitlyn Geschwill. Overall: PL 10-1. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Staples-Motley (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

PRB goes 1-2 in Frazee

FRAZEE — Sawyer Tulenchik ripped two doubles and three hits for the Pine River-Backus Tigers 17-2 win over Sebeka in the Frazee Tournament Saturday, May 6.

The Sebeka game was the only win for the Tigers in three games. Neveah Middendorf tallied three hits and four RBIs for the Tigers in the win.

Kaityn Rilea also had three hits while Debren Popken got two. Bailey Crimmins earned the win and drove in three runs.

Ariana Burns and Madelyn Knapp each recorded the only hits for the Tigers in their 15-0 loss to DGF.

Rilea drove in the only run for PRB in its 5-1 loss to Roseau.

Game One

PRB 0 2 2

DGF 15 9 0

LP: Ariana Burns.

Game TwoSebeka 2 2 7

PRB 17 17 1

WP: Bailey Crimmins. 2B: PRB-Crimmins, Kaitlyn Rilea, Ariana Burns, Sawyer Tulenchik (2), Neveah Middendorf.

Game Three

PRB 1 5 5

Roseau 5 5 0

LP: Aaliyah Lewis. Overall: PRB 4-9. Next: Pine River-Backus at Mille Lacs 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 8.

Crosby-Ironton goes 1-2

DEER RIVER — Josie Schaefer recorded seven hits across three games for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers as they went 1-2 at the Deer River Tournament Saturday, May 6.

Schaefer tallied two hits and Brooke Johnson ripped a double and had three RBIs for the Rangers in their 10-5 loss to Cromwell-Wright.

Schaefer got three hits and Veronica Millsop had two in the Rangers’ 4-2 loss to Nevis.

Schaefer and Brynn Hollenhorst each recorded three hits for the Rangers as they beat Deer River 14-2. Abigail Kramer had a double and five RBIs while Millsop ripped a triple and recorded three RBIs in the win.

Game One

Cromwell-Wright 10 14 1

Crosby-Ironton 5 7 4

LP: Lilly Young. 2B: CI-Brooke Johnson.

Game Two

Crosby-Ironton 2 8 2

Nevis 4 7 2

LP: Lilly Young. 2B: CI-Ava Bourdage.

Game Three

Deer River 2 6 3

Crosby-Ironton 14 18 1

WP: Brynn Hollenhorst. 2B: CI-Abigail Kramer, Brooke Johnson. 3B: CI-Veronica Millsop.

Little Falls drops 2

ALEXANDRIA — Kendra Couture tallied three hits including a double and a home run for the Little Falls Flyers as they lost both games in the Alexandria Tournament Saturday, May 6.

Couture’s three hits came in the Flyers’ 9-8 loss to Eden Valley-Watkins. Hayli Hemminson also recorded three hits including a double.

Korrin Gwost struck out six in six innings pitched and recorded two hits including a double. Victoria Gottwalt ripped a triple in the loss.

Little Falls also fell to the Alexandria Cardinals 14-1. Gwost struck out three in four innings pitched and Emily Johnson tallied two hits including a double.

Game One

Little Falls 8 12 7

EVW 9 5 0

LP: Korrin Gwost. 2B: LF-Korrin Gwost, Hayli Hemingson, Kendra Couture. 3B: LF-Victoria Gottwalt. HR: LF-Kendra Couture.

Game Two

Little Falls 1 4 10

Alexandria 14 8 2

LP: Korrin Gwost. 2B: LF-Emily Johnson. Overall: LF 1-9. Next: Little Falls hosts St. Cloud Cathedral 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

