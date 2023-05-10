99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Softball: Pequot Lakes earns a sweep of Staples-Motley

Area Softball teams in action for Tuesday, May 9

BD-Softball Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:56 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Kaitlyn Geschwill pitched a five inning no-hitter and a four inning no-hitter as the Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the Staples-Motley Cardinals 10-0 and 15-0 in a Mid-State Conference game Tuesday, May 9.

Geschwill struck out 13 in the first game and seven in the second game as she walked just one in each game. She also recorded two hits in each game.

Maci Martini was 2-for-2 in the first game with two doubles and two RBIs while tallying two hits in the second game.

Abi Martin was 2-2 with three runs and three RBIs in Game Two after doubling in the first game for the 12-1 Patriots.

Game One

Staples-Motley 0 0 1

Pequot Lakes 10 10 0

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Isabel Birkholtz. 2B: Martin, Maci Martini (2).

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 15 10 0

Staples-Motley 0 0 3

WP: Geschwill. LP: Emerson Bettis. Conference: PL 8-0. SM 2-8. Overall: PL 12-1, SM 2-10. Next: Pequot Lakes at Detroit Lakes (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11; Staples-Motley hosts Osakis 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Pierz 15, Mora 0

MORA — Alyssa Sadlovsky finished 4-for-4 with three runs, four RBIs and a double as the Pierz Pioneers defeated the Mora Mustangs 15-0 in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, May 9.

Frankie Seelen picked up the victory as she gave up one hit and struck out 12 in the shutout.

Kenna Otte was 2-4 with two doubles while Lily Riley was 2-3 with two runs and an RBI.

Game Two was suspended after seven innings with the score tied 6-6.

Pierz 15 11 0

Mora 0 1 0

WP: Frankie Seelen. 2B: Alyssa Sadlovsky, Kenna Otte 2, Kendra Moser. Conference: Prz 8-1. Overall: Prz 11-1. Next: Pierz at St. Cloud Cathedral (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

BHV 10, Sebeka 8
SEBEKA — Avery Amerud tallied two hits including a double and earned the win in the pitching circle for the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders in their 10-8 Park Region Conference game Tuesday, May 9.

Carissa Winscher, Ava Bauch and Keira Bertram each had two hits as well for the Raiders.

BHV 10 12 2
Sebeka 8 5 7
WP: Avery Amerud. LP: McKenzie Bullock. 2B: BHV-Avery Amerud, Carissa Winscher, Keira Bertram. Conference: BHV 3-4. Overall: BHV 5-4. Next: BHV hosts OTC (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

WDC 5, NYM 3

WADENA — Montana Carsten struck out seven in seven innings of work as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the New York Mills Eagles 5-3 Tuesday, May 9.

Jada Dykhoff finished 1-for-2 with two runs for the Wolverines.

NYM 3 4 3

WDC 5 3 3

WP: Montana Carsten. LP: Kalley Keskitalk. Overall: WDC 7-4. Next: WDC at Lake Park Audubon 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Esko 4, Aitkin 2

ESKO — Ella Janzen recorded two hits including a double for the Aitkin Gobblers as they fell to Esko 4-2 Tuesday, May 9.

Ailie Kullhem drove in both runs for the Gobblers in the loss. Kendall Ratz struck out four in six innings for Aitkin in the loss.

Aitkin 2 6 0

Esko 4 9 0

LP: Kendall Ratz. 2B: A-Ella Janzen, Haley Shereck. Overall: A 8-7. Next: Aitkin hosts Moose Lake/Willow River 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

St. Cloud Cathedral 8, Little Falls 3

LITTLE FALLS — Hayli Hemingson hit a solo home run as the Little Falls Flyers fell 8-3 to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Tuesday, May 9.

Victoria Gottwalt was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a stolen base for the Flyers.

Cathedral 8 10 1

Little Falls 3 6 3

LP: Korrin Gwost. 2B: Korrin Gwost. HR: Hayli Hemingson. Overall: LF 1-13. Next: Little Falls hosts Milaca (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

