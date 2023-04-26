99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Softball: Pequot Lakes grabs 2 big wins over Aitkin

8 area softball teams in action April 25

BD-Softball Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:43 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ Kaitlyn Geschwill combined for 28 strikeouts, no walks and two hits as the Patriots defeated the Aitkin Gobblers 8-0 and 10-0 in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader Tuesday, April 25.

In Game One, Geschwill went 3-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs while Georgia James went 2-3 with two runs scored and one RBI.

In Game Two, Geschwill went 3-3 with three runs scored and an RBI while Tessa Eggert hit a two-run single.

Game One

Aitkin 0 1 2

Pequot Lakes 8 10 1

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Kendall Ratz. 2B: P-Geshwell (2).

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 10 8 0

Aitkin 0 1 5

WP: Geschwell. LP: Sienna Melz. Geschwill. Conference: A 2-2, PL 2-0. Overall: A 4-2, PL 2-0. Next: Pequot Lakes at Crosby-Ironton (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27; Aitkin at Detroit Lakes (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Pierz sweeps Foley

FOLEY — Frankie Seelen picked up two wins with 13 strikeouts for the Pierz Pioneers as they swept the Foley Falcons 15-1 and 9-2 in a Granite Ridge Conference doubleheader Tuesday, April 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendra Melby was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs in Game One and Maddie Gaffke was 2-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Alyssa Salovsky was 2-3 in Game Two with three runs, three stolen bases and an RBI while Kendra Cekalla added two hits.

Game One

Pierz 15 9 0

Foley 1 2 2

WP: Frankie Seelen.

Game Two

Pierz 9 6 0

Foley 2 5 0

WP: Frankie Seelen. Conference: Prz 2-0. Overall: LF Prz 4-0. Next: Pierz hosts Little Falls (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

WDC 15, LPGE 5

SWANVILLE — Jenna Dykhoff ripped a three-run home run and double to help the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines get a 15-5 win over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder Tuesday, April 25.

Addi Carr tallied four hits for WDC including a double. Jada Dykhoff recorded three hits for the Wolverines too.

Montana Carsten struck out five to get the win.

LPGE 5 8 3

WDC 15 17 1

WP: Montana Carsten. 2B: WDC-Jenna Dykhoff, Addi Carr. 3B: . HR: WDC-Jenna Dykhoff. Overall: WDC 2-3. Next: WDC hosts Swanville 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Pillager swept by NYM

PILLAGER — Pillager’s Briana Blais combined for 13 strikeouts for the Huskies as they got swept in a Park Region Conference doubleheader 5-3 and 12-3 to the New York Mills Eagles Tuesday, April 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Game One, Lauren Anderson went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Blais went 2-4 with a run scored.

In Game Two, Maddie Wright, Sam Berent and Aidyn Schuett each scored a run for Pillager.

Game One

New York Mills 5 14 0

Pillager 3 8 0

WP: Kailey Kaskitalo. LP: Briana Blais. 2B: NYM-Bella Huwe.

Game Two

Pillager 3 4 6

New York Mills 12 9 1

WP: Kaskitalo. LP: Briana Blais. 2B: NYM-Kaskitalo, Ayla Olson, Bella Huwe. 3B: NYM-Kali Olson. Conference: Pil 2-2. Overall: Pil 3-2. Next: Pillager at Osakis 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.

Pine City 15, Crosby-Ironton 8

CROSBY — Crosby-Ironton’s Brooke Johnson went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored for the Rangers as they fell 15-8 to the Pine City Dragons Tuesday, April 25.

Shy Andrews tallied three RBIs and Tori Oehrlein had two runs scored for the Rangers.

Pine City 15 17 2

Crosby-Ironton 8 9 4

WP: Karly Dahlberg. LP: Lily Young. 2B: PC-Dannie Maish, Lydia Blatz, Kadence Wallenberg, CI-Shy Andrews, Brynn Hollenhorst. 3B: PC-Maish, Wallenberg, CI-Brooke Johnson. Overall: CI 1-4. Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts Pequot Lakes (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

BHV 20, Staples-Motley 9

STAPLES — Ava Bauch struck out four and hit a triple to lead the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders to a 20-9 win over the Staples-Motley Cardinals Tuesday, April 25.

Taylor Johnson went 2-for-6 with two RBIs and Avery Amerud tallied two hits and drove in five runs for the Raiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jade Storry ripped a double for the Cardinals in the loss.

BVH 20 10 3

Staples-Motley 9 7 7

WP: Ava Bauch. LP: Emmerson Bettis. 2B: SM-Jade Storry. 3B: BHV-Ava Bauch. Overall: BHV 3-2, SM 2-5. Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale vs. Swanville at Wadena 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Staples-Motley at Park Rapids (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
BD-Running Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Track and Field: Kimman and Heis shine in Little Falls
April 25, 2023 10:13 PM
Isaac Hanson
Prep
Baseball: Warriors get the sweep of Willmar
April 25, 2023 09:31 PM
Lacy Busch
Prep
Softball: Warriors split with St. Cloud
April 25, 2023 09:21 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Nick Anderson
Sports
MLB: Anderson watch
April 24, 2023 08:54 PM
dispatch-sports-wrap-podcast-1920x1080-sponsor-SHANNON.jpg
Prep
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Spring Sports?
April 25, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A program cover for a Students of Character event.
Local
Sourcewell honors area Students of Character
April 25, 2023 09:17 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
041823-ask-a-trooper-bumper-plate.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Is my car legal to drive without the plastic bumper cover?
April 24, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol