Area Softball: Pequot Lakes grabs 2 big wins over Aitkin

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ Kaitlyn Geschwill combined for 28 strikeouts, no walks and two hits as the Patriots defeated the Aitkin Gobblers 8-0 and 10-0 in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader Tuesday, April 25.

In Game One, Geschwill went 3-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs while Georgia James went 2-3 with two runs scored and one RBI.

In Game Two, Geschwill went 3-3 with three runs scored and an RBI while Tessa Eggert hit a two-run single.

Game One

Aitkin 0 1 2

Pequot Lakes 8 10 1

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Kendall Ratz. 2B: P-Geshwell (2).

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 10 8 0

Aitkin 0 1 5

WP: Geschwell. LP: Sienna Melz. Geschwill. Conference: A 2-2, PL 2-0. Overall: A 4-2, PL 2-0. Next: Pequot Lakes at Crosby-Ironton (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27; Aitkin at Detroit Lakes (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Pierz sweeps Foley

FOLEY — Frankie Seelen picked up two wins with 13 strikeouts for the Pierz Pioneers as they swept the Foley Falcons 15-1 and 9-2 in a Granite Ridge Conference doubleheader Tuesday, April 25.

Kendra Melby was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs in Game One and Maddie Gaffke was 2-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Alyssa Salovsky was 2-3 in Game Two with three runs, three stolen bases and an RBI while Kendra Cekalla added two hits.

Game One

Pierz 15 9 0

Foley 1 2 2

WP: Frankie Seelen.

Game Two

Pierz 9 6 0

Foley 2 5 0

WP: Frankie Seelen. Conference: Prz 2-0. Overall: LF Prz 4-0. Next: Pierz hosts Little Falls (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

WDC 15, LPGE 5

SWANVILLE — Jenna Dykhoff ripped a three-run home run and double to help the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines get a 15-5 win over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder Tuesday, April 25.

Addi Carr tallied four hits for WDC including a double. Jada Dykhoff recorded three hits for the Wolverines too.

Montana Carsten struck out five to get the win.

LPGE 5 8 3

WDC 15 17 1

WP: Montana Carsten. 2B: WDC-Jenna Dykhoff, Addi Carr. 3B: . HR: WDC-Jenna Dykhoff. Overall: WDC 2-3. Next: WDC hosts Swanville 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Pillager swept by NYM

PILLAGER — Pillager’s Briana Blais combined for 13 strikeouts for the Huskies as they got swept in a Park Region Conference doubleheader 5-3 and 12-3 to the New York Mills Eagles Tuesday, April 25.

In Game One, Lauren Anderson went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Blais went 2-4 with a run scored.

In Game Two, Maddie Wright, Sam Berent and Aidyn Schuett each scored a run for Pillager.

Game One

New York Mills 5 14 0

Pillager 3 8 0

WP: Kailey Kaskitalo. LP: Briana Blais. 2B: NYM-Bella Huwe.

Game Two

Pillager 3 4 6

New York Mills 12 9 1

WP: Kaskitalo. LP: Briana Blais. 2B: NYM-Kaskitalo, Ayla Olson, Bella Huwe. 3B: NYM-Kali Olson. Conference: Pil 2-2. Overall: Pil 3-2. Next: Pillager at Osakis 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.

Pine City 15, Crosby-Ironton 8

CROSBY — Crosby-Ironton’s Brooke Johnson went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored for the Rangers as they fell 15-8 to the Pine City Dragons Tuesday, April 25.

Shy Andrews tallied three RBIs and Tori Oehrlein had two runs scored for the Rangers.

Pine City 15 17 2

Crosby-Ironton 8 9 4

WP: Karly Dahlberg. LP: Lily Young. 2B: PC-Dannie Maish, Lydia Blatz, Kadence Wallenberg, CI-Shy Andrews, Brynn Hollenhorst. 3B: PC-Maish, Wallenberg, CI-Brooke Johnson. Overall: CI 1-4. Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts Pequot Lakes (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

BHV 20, Staples-Motley 9

STAPLES — Ava Bauch struck out four and hit a triple to lead the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders to a 20-9 win over the Staples-Motley Cardinals Tuesday, April 25.

Taylor Johnson went 2-for-6 with two RBIs and Avery Amerud tallied two hits and drove in five runs for the Raiders.

Jade Storry ripped a double for the Cardinals in the loss.

BVH 20 10 3

Staples-Motley 9 7 7