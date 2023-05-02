99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Area Softball: Pequot Lakes notches sweep

Area softball roundup from May 1

3366174+softball.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:13 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — It was Katilyn Geschwill’s day as she recorded two wins and collected three hits in Game One as Pequot Lakes defeated Foley 11-1 and Royalton 12-1 on Monday.

Geschwill pitched six innings against the Falcons and allowed one hit with no earned runs in the 11-1 victory. She also notched a triple and scored three runs with an RBI. Abi Martin also went 3-4 with four RBIs. Martin and Kessa Eggert each doubled.

Geschwill pitched five innings in Game Two, a 12-1 Pequot Lakes win, where she struck out 11 and gave up just three hits with no earned runs.

Maci Martini went 3-3 including a double, two runs and three RBIs. Martin also finished 3-3 with two runs scored and three RBI. Georgia James added a double as the Patriots moved to 6-0.

Game One

Foley 1 1 3

Pequot Lakes 11 10 1

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Pozeski. 2B: PR-Abi Martin, Kessa Eggert. 3B: PR-Geschwill.

Game Two

Royalton 1 3 1

Pequot Lakes 12 15 0

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Rachel Cekalla. 2B: PR-Maci Martini, Georgia James. Overall: PL 6-0. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Park Rapids (2) 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

Pierz 10, Sauk Centre 0

PIERZ — Kendra Cekalla tallied three hits and scored three runs for the Pierz Pioneers in their 10-0 win over Sauk Centre on Monday.

Alyssa Sadlovsky blasted a home run for her only hit while Kendra Melby ripped a double.

Frankie Seelan earned the win and struck out 11 in five innings pitched and allowed one hit.

Sauk Centre 0 1 3

Pierz 10 11 0

WP: Frankie Seelan. 2B: Prz-Kendra Melby. HR: Prz-Alyssa Sadlovsky. Overall: Prz 5-0. Next: Pierz at Albany (2) 4 p.m. today.

Northland 19, Pine River-Backus 14

PINE RIVER — Kaitlyn Rilea went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Pine River-Backus Tigers as they fell 19-14 to Northland in a Northland Conference game Monday.

Debren Popkens ripped a double and finished with five RBIs for the Tigers in the loss. Ariana Burns blasted a triple as a part of her two-hit game.

Northland 19 18 4

Pine River-Backus 14 13 9

LP: Aaliyah Lewis. 2B: PRB-Kaitlyn Rilea (2), Debren Popkes. 3B: PRB-Ariana Burns. Conference: PRB 0-2. Overall: PRB 1-4. Next: PRB hosts Lake of the Woods 4:30 p.m. today.

Staples-Motley 7, Pelican Rapids 6

PELICAN RAPIDS — Jade Storry tallied three hits in four trips to the plate and recorded two triples in a 7-6 win for Staples-Motley over Pelican Rapids on Monday.

Isabel Birkholtz pitched seven innings and stuck out six as the Cardinals moved to 3-7 overall.

WP: Isabel Birkholtz. 2B: SM-Briana Benson. 3B: Benson, Jade Storry (2). Overall: SM 3-7. Next: Staples-Motley hosts Detroit Lakes (2) 4 p.m. today.

By Dispatch staff report
