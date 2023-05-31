Area Softball: Pequot Lakes reaches section final with win over Kimball
Pequot Lakes vs Kimball in the Section 6-2A loser's bracket final
WAITE PARK — Kaitlyn Geschwill struck out 16 and allowed two hits in a complete game shutout for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their 3-0 win over the Kimball Cubs Wednesday, May 31, in the Section 6-2A loser’s bracket final.
Kelsi Martini went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs for the Patriots in the win.
Pequot Lakes advances to the Section 6-2A Final Thursday, June 1, where they have to beat Pierz twice to reach the state tournament.
Kimball 0 2 1
Pequot Lakes 3 5 1
WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. 2B: PL-Brea Eckes, Kelsi Martini. Overall: PL 22-3. Next: Pequot Lakes vs Pierz 5 p.m. Thursday, June 1.
