Area Softball: Pierz and Pequot Lakes each advance in winner’s bracket

WAITE PARK — Frankie Seelan struck out 13 and allowed one hit in seven inning pitched to help the Pierz Pioneers defeat the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 1-0 Thursday, May 25, in the Section 6-2A Championship Bracket Semifinals.

Alyssa Sadlovsky tripled and scored the lone run for the Pioneers. Kenna Otte drove in the lone run for Pierz in the win.

Cathedral 0 1 0

Pierz 1 3 2

WP: Frankie Seelan. 3B: Prz-Alyssa Sadlovsky. Overall: Prz 21-1. Next: Pequot Lakes vs. Pierz 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Pequot Lakes 6, Albany 5

WAITE PARK — Kaitlyn Geschwill struck out 17 in seven innings pitched and went 4-for-4 with two runs scored for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their 6-5 win over the Albany Huskies Thursday, May 25, in the Section 6-2A Championship Bracket Semifinals.

Kelsi Martini tallied three hits with Abi Martin and Georgia James each wrapping two hits.

James ripped the only extra-base hit for the Patriots for a double.

Pequot Lakes 6 12 1

Albany 5 8 4

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. 2B: PL-Georgia James. Overall: PL 21-2. Next: Pequot Lakes vs. Pierz 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Sauk Rapids 3, Little Falls 2 (8 innings)

SAUK RAPIDS — Jana Middendorf hit a triple as the Little Falls Flyers lost 3-2 in eight innings to the Sauk Rapids Storm in the Section 8-3A Winner’s Bracket Semifinals Thursday, May 25.

Korrin Gwost took the loss as she pitched 7.1 innings while striking out six.

Little Falls 2 2 5

Sauk Rapids 3 6 3

WP: Ava Knutson. LP: Korrin Gwost. 3B: Jana Middendorf.

Little Falls 12, Willmar 2

SAUK RAPIDS — Kendra Couture finished 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs as the Little Falls Flyers defeated the Willmar Cardinals 12-2 in the Section 8-3A loser’s bracket Thursday, May 25.

Emily Johnson, Lily Hanson, and Jana Middendorf all recorded doubles for the Flyers while Tori Gottwalt added two hits.

Korrin Gwost earned the win as she struck out four while giving up two runs.

The Flyers advance to play Alexandria in the Section 8-3A loser’s bracket.

Willmar 2 2 2

Little Falls 12 11 1

WP: Korrin Gwost. 2B: Kendra Couture, Jana Middendorf, Emily Johnson. Lily Hanson. 3B: . HR: Couture. Overall: 7-16. Next: Little Falls vs Alexandria at Rocori 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Barnesville 5, WDC 2

FRAZEE — Jada Dykhoff went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines lost 5-2 to the Barnesville Trojans in the 8-2A South Subsection semifinals Thursday, May 25.

Montana Carsten was tagged with the loss as she struck out three and gave up three earned runs in seven innings of work.

Barnesville 5 7 1

WDC 2 7 6

LP: Montana Carsten. 2B: Jada Dykhoff. 3B: Jada Dykhoff.

Breckenridge 2, WDC 1

FRAZEE — Addi Carr scored the lone run for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they lost 2-1 to the Breckenridge Cowgirls in the 8-2A South Subsection loser’s bracket Thursday, May 25.

W-DC finishes their season with a record of 15-8.

Breckenridge 2 4 1

WDC 1 3 1

LP: Montana Carsten. Overall: 15-8.

Rush City 1, Aitkin 0

GRAND RAPIDS — Kendall Ratz pitched 6.2 innings and struck out five while giving an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh as the Aitkin Gobblers lost 1-0 to the Rush City Dragons in the Section 7-2A quarterfinals Thursday, May 25.

Ratz recorded the lone hit for the Gobblers in the loss.

Aitkin 0 1 3

Rush City 1 8 0

WP: Kendal Pillar. LP: Kendall Ratz.

International Falls 5, Aitkin 3

GRAND RAPIDS — Ella Janzen and Camille Parenteau both went 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Aitkin Gobblers lost 5-3 to the International Falls Broncos in the Section 7-2A loser’s bracket Thursday, May 25.

Sienna Melz was tagged with the loss as she gave up one earned run in two innings. Kendall Ratz struck out seven for the Gobblers in five innings of relief.

Aitkin ends their season with an 11-11 record.

International Falls 5 2 1

Aitkin 3 8 3