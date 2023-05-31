99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Softball: Pierz reaches section final with narrow win over Pequot

Area softball results from Tuesday, May 31

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:49 PM

WAITE PARK — Frankie Seleen earned the win for the Pierz Pioneers as she struck out 16 in seven innings of work while giving up one hit and one run as they defeated the Pequot Lakes Patriots 2-1 in the Section 6-2A semifinal Tuesday, May 30.

Brittney Schommer tied the game for the Pierz Pioneers in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single before the Pioneers scored on a passed ball to take a 2-1 lead.

Kaitlyn Geschwill was given the loss as she struck out 12 while giving up two runs and two hits for the Patriots.

Kessa Eggert recorded an RBI double in the top of the fifth for the Patriots’ lone run.

Pequot Lakes 1 1 0

Pierz 2 2 0

WP: Frankie Seleen. LP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. 2B: PL-Kessa Eggert. Overall: Prz: 23-1, PL 21-3. Next: Pequot Lakes vs Kimball 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Little Falls eliminated

COLD SPRING — Kendra Couture went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run as the Little Falls Flyers defeated the Alexandria Cardinals 7-5 in the Section 8-3A loser’s bracket Tuesday, May 30.

Korrin Gwost earned the win as she went seven innings while giving up two earned runs and striking out five. Gwost also doubled for Little Falls.

Leah LeBlanc added two hits for the Flyers.

The Flyers then lost 3-2 to the Sauk Rapids Storm in the Section 8-3A loser’s bracket final.

Gwost took the loss as gave up two earned runs while striking out six in six innings while adding a double at the plate.

The Flyers end their season with a record of 7-18.

Alexandria 5 2 4

Little Falls 7 6 5

WP: Korrin Gwost. 2B: Gwost. HR: Kendra Couture.

Little Falls 2 4 2

Sauk Rapids 3 2 2

LP: Gwost. 2B: Gwost. Overall: 8-17.

