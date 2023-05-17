Area Softball: Pierz sweeps Milaca

PIERZ — Natalie Knutson and Emma Walcheski each connected for two-run home runs to lead the Pierz Pioneers to a 17-2 win over the Milaca Wolves in Game One of the Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, May 16.

Alyssa Sadlovsky was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Kenna Otte finished 3-3 with two RBIs in the 12-1 Pioneers win in Game Two.

Game One

Milaca 2

Pierz 17

HR: Natalie Knutson, Emma Walcheski.

Game Two

Pierz 12

Milaca 1

Next: Pierz at Mora 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18 (2).

PRB 15, Laporte 0

LAPORTE — Madelyn Knapp finished 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs as the Pine River-Backus Tigers cruised to a 15-0 win over the Laporte Wildcats in an Upper Mississippi Conference game Tuesday, May 16.

Aaliyah Lewis pitched five innings and struck out seven while allowing just one hit for the Tigers to earn the win.

Sawyer Tulenchik and Neveah Middendorf each recorded two hits for the Tigers while Kaitlyn Rilea added two RBIs and a triple.

PRB 15 12 1

Laporte 0 1 7

WP: Aalyiah Lewis. 3B: Madelyn Knapp, Kaitlyn Rilea. Next: Pine River-Backus vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Bemidji State University 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

BHV 5, Sebeka 4

VERNDALE — Carissa Winscher hit a solo home run as the Bertha-Hewitt Verndale Raiders defeated the Sebeka Trojans 5-4 in a Park Region Conference game Tuesday, May 16.

Avery Amerud picked up the win as she went seven innings while striking out seven and giving up four earned runs.

Katie Blaha was 2-for-3 with two runs for the Raiders.

Sebeka 4 8 1

BHV 5 10 0

WP: Avery Amerud. LP: McKenzie Bullock. HR: Carissa Winscher. Conference: Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Vernadle at Browerville/Eagle Valley 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

WDC 18, SM 1

STAPLES — Montana Carsten was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBIs as Wadena-Deer Creek defeated Staples-Motley 18-1 Tuesday, May 16.

Haley Kircher added two runs on four hits with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Carsten pitched four innings giving up just a run on four hits.

Emerson Bettis pitched for the Cardinals and took the loss.

Wadena-Deer Creek 18 8 0

Staples-Motley 1 4 2

WP: Montana Carsten. LP: Emersen Bettis. 2B: WDC-Montana Carsten (2), Hailey Kircher, Ashley Pavek. 3B: WDC-Ella Stroeing. Overall: WDC 11-5. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Sebeka 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18 (2); Staples-Motley at Sauk Centre 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.

Pillager sweeps Ottertail Central

PILLAGER — Briana Blais won two games and the Pillager Huskies tallied 26 total hits in a doubleheader sweep over Ottertail Central 7-5 and 15-3 in Park Region Conference play.

Maddie Wright, Claire Hardy and Kalyn Karppinen each totaled two hits as the Huskies pounded out 11 hits in the 7-5 Game One win.

Hunter Woidyla was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Alizza Klein went 3-4 to lead the Pillager offense in the 15-3 Game Two win.

Blais and Claire Hardy each collected two hits and two RBIs.

Game One

Ottertail Central 5 7 5

Pillager 7 11 4

WP: Briana Blais. LP: Akerman. 2B: P-Sam Berent, Maddi Wright.

Game Two

Pillager 15 15 0

Ottertail Central 3 6 4

WP: Briana Blais. LP: Cameron. 2B: P-Hunter Woidyla, Alizza Klein. 3B: P-Woidyla. Next: Pillager at Menahga 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18 (2).

Zimmerman 4, Little Falls 3

ZIMMERMAN — Kendra Couture went 2-for-4 including her sixth home run of the season for the Little Falls Flyers in their 4-3 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Zimmerman Thunder Tuesday, May 16.

Emily Johnson and Korrin Gwost each recorded a double for the Flyers in the loss.

Little Falls 3 9 2

Zimmerman 4 8 2

LP: Korrin Gwost. 2B: LF-Emily Johnson, Kprrin Gwost. HR: LF-Kendra Couture. Overall: LF 3-14. Next: Little Falls at Rocori 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

Crosby-Ironton drops two to Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS — Samantha Hachey finished 2-3 and Abigail Kramer was 1-2 with an RBI as Crosby-Ironton lost both games to Park Rapids in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader Tuesday, May 16.

The Rangers were no-hit in a 10-0 Game One loss but knocked out nine hits in the 13-1 loss in Game Two.

Lillianna Young pitched both games for the Rangers.

Game One

Crosby-Ironton 0 0 6

Park Rapids 10 9 1

WP: Roberts. LP: Lillianna Young.

Game Two

Park Rapids 13 16 0

Crosby-Ironton 1 9 3