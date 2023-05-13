Area Softball: Pierz wins pitching dual

PEQUOT LAKES — In a pitching dual, Kendra Melby was the difference.

The junior third baseman went 2-4 with a triple and two RBIs to lead the Pierz Pioneers to a 3-0 non-conference victory over the Pequot Lakes Patriots Friday, May 12.

Pierz’s Frankie Seelen scattered four hits over seven innings and struck out 10 for the complete-game shutout.

Pequot’s Kaitlyn Geschwill struck out 13. She allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks.

Kenne Otte added an RBI for Pierz and Kenra Cekalla walked twice and scored twice.

Pierz 3 4 0

Pequot Lakes 0 5 3

WP: Frankie Seelen. LP: Katelyn Geshwill. 3B: Prz-Kenra Melby. Overall: PL 14-2, Prz 14-1. Next: Pequot Lakes at Sauk Centre 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15; Pierz hosts Osakis 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15.

Crosby-Ironton 22, McGregor 4

McGREGOR — Brynn Hollenhorst went 2-2 with a grand slam to finish with six RBIs and two runs scored in the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 22-4 non-conference victory over the McGregor Mercs Friday, May 12.

Abi Kramer knocked out her first career home run and finished three RBIs and two runs scored. Samantha Hachey was 4-5 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored and Brook Johnson went 1-2 with an RBI and three runs scored and Josie Schaefer drove in three runs and scored three times herself.

Lilli Young struck out three over four innings. She allowed four runs, one earned on six hits and no walks.

McGregor 4 6 2

Crosby-Ironton 22 13 2

WP: Lilli Young. LP: Guida. 2B: CI-Samantha Hachey, Young.. HR: CI-Brynn Hollenhorst, Abi Kramer. Overall: CI 4-13. Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts Upsala 4 p.m. Monday, May 15.

Pillager 10, Royalton 0

PILLAGER — Pillager’s Briana Blais threw a six-inning no-hitter to pitch the Huskies to a 10-0 win over the Royalton Royals Friday, May 12.

Blais struck out nine with no walks for the Huskies and went 2-4 with two runs scored. Hunter Woidyla was 4-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Sam Berent went 2-4 with four RBIs in the non-conference game.

Lauren Anderson and Maddie Wright both collected two hits and two runs for the Huskies.

Royalton 0 0 3

Pillager 10 15 2

WP: Briana Blais. Next: Pillager hosts Long Priaire-Grey Eagle 8:15 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

Upsala 7, BHV 1

BERTHA — Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale’s Ava Bauch went 2-4 with a double as the Raiders fell 7-1 to the Upsala Cardinals Friday, May 12.

Mary Kern went 1-3 with an RBI and Katie Blaha scored the run in the non-conference game.

Upsala 7 4 0

BHV 1 4 3