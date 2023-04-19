Area Softball: Pillager shuts out BHV twice

PILLAGER — Briana Blais pitched two complete game shutouts as the Pillager Huskies beat Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 2-0 and 10-0 in a doubleheader Tuesday, April 18.

Blais struck out eight and allowed one hit in Game One.

Sam Berent belted two doubles and scored both of the Huskies' runs in Game One.

Blais stuck out six over six innings of work in Game Two.

Aidyn Schuett finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs, and two stolen bases for the Huskies. Claire Hardy and Lauren Anderson each tallied two hits for Pillager.

Game One

BHV 0 1 0

Pillager 2 9 0

WP: Briana Blais. LP: Madison Schmitz. 2B: Sam Berent (2), Kaylee Mudget.

Game Two

Pillager 10 12 3

BHV 0 3 0

WP: Briana Blais. LP: Madison Schmitz. 2B: Sam Berent, Claire Hardy. Overall: Pillager 0-2. Next: hosts (2) 4 p.m. Friday, April 21.

Pierz 15, Staples-Motley 0

PIERZ — Pierz’s Frankie Seelen tallied 10 strikeouts as the Pioneers bested the Staples-Motley Cardinals 15-0 in four innings Tuesday, April 18.

Maddie Gaffke went 1-3 with an RBI and a double for the Pioneers while Lily Riley went 1-2 with an RBI and Brittany Schommer 1-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Staples-Motley 0 0 4

Pierz 15 6 1

WP: Frankie Seelen. 2B: P-Maddie Gafke. Overall: SM 2-3, Prz 2-0. Next: Staples-Motley at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21; Pierz at Royalton 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.

C-I splits

DETROIT LAKES — Brooke Johnson went 7-for-8 across two games for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers as they split a Mid-State Conference doubleheader with Detroit Lakes Tuesday, April 18.

Johnson went 4-5 with a double, a triple and four RBIs in the Rangers' 14-13 win in Game One.

Samantha Hachey and Josie Schaefer each ripped doubles in Game One. Brynn Hollenhorst blasted a home run as a part of her three-hit game in Game One.

Ava Bourdage had a triple. Hachey and Shy Andrews each tallied three hits apiece as the Rangers pounded 22 hits in Game One.

Hollenhorst got the win and struck out seven in seven innings pitched.

Johnson went 3-3 in Game Two in the Rangers’ 9-6 loss. Lily Young recorded two hits including a double. She also got tagged with the loss as he pitched five innings and struck out five.

Schaefer and Katelyn Landree each recorded two hits and Hachey ripped a triple in the Game Two loss.

Game One

Crosby-Ironton 14 22 0

Detroit Lakes 13 15 0

WP: Brynn Hollenhurst. 2B: CI-Brooke Johnson, Samantha Hachey, Josie Schaefer. 3B: CI-Brooke Johnson, Ava Bourdage. HR: CI-Brynn Hollenhorst.

Game Two

Detroit Lakes 9 16 0

Crosby-Ironton 6 12 2

LP: Lilly Young. 2B: CI-Lily Young. 3B: CI-Samantha Hachey. Conference: CI 1-3. Overall: CI 1-3. Next: Crosby-Ironton hosts Aitkin 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.

W-DC splits

PARKERS PRAIRIE — Jada Dykhoff went 4-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and three runs in a Game Two 14-9 victory as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines split a doubleheader with the Parkers Prairie Panthers Tuesday, April 18.

Ella Stroeing was 3-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs for the Wolverines in the Game One 10-8 loss.

Jenna Dykhoff got the victory in the circle and also contributed three runs and two RBI at the plate for the Wolverines while Montana Carsten tallied three runs for W-DC.

Game One

Wadena-Deer Creek 8 9 4

Parkers Prairie 10 10 5

WP: Henlee Mrnak. LP: Montana Carsten. 2B: Ella Stroeing, Jenna Dykhoff.

Game Two

Parkers Prairie 9 7 5

Wadena-Deer Creek 14 12 2

WP: Jenna Dykhoff. LP: Alyssa Revering 7. 2B: Mercedes Schultz. 3B: Jada Dykhoff. Overall: WDC 1-3. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Menahga (2) 4 p.m. Friday, April 21.

Blackduck 11, PRB 9

BLACKDUCK — Pine River-Backus’ Sawyer Tulenchik went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Tigers as they fell 11-9 Tuesday, April 18 to the Blackduck Drakes.

Naveah Middendorf also went 3-5 with two runs scored while pitcher Aaliyah Lewis struck out six over six innings.

PRB 9 10 7

Blackduck 11 9 3

WP: A Swedberg. LP: Aaliyah Lewis. Conference: PRB 0-1. Overall: PRB 1-3. Next: PRB at Isle 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.

Albany 4, Little Falls 2 (8 Innings)

LITTLE FALLS — Emily Johnson finished 3-for-4 for the Little Falls Flyers as they lost 4-2 in eight innings to the Albany Huskies in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, April 18.

Korrin Gwost went 2-4 and also took the loss for the Flyers as she pitched all eight innings while striking out four.

Maira Smude was 2-3 with a double for Little Falls and Brynn Thoma added a double.

Albany 4 6 0

Little Falls 2 9 0