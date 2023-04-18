Area Softball: PRB falls to Sebeka

SEBEKA — Debren Popkes got the lone hit and Julie Shogren scored the lone run for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 9-1 loss to the Sebeka Trojans Monday, April 17.

Aaliyah Lewis got tagged with the loss and struck out seven over six innings pitched.

Pine River-Backus 1 1 2

Sebeka 9 10 3

LP: Aaliyah Lewis. Overall: PRB 0-1. Next: Pine River-Backus at Blackduck 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

Aitkin 15, Pine City 1

AITKIN — Kendall Ratz struck out seven and allowed just one run on two hits to pitch the Aitkin Gobblers to a 15-1 victory over Pine City Friday, April 14.

Allie Kullhem hit a triple, drove in four runs and scored twice for Aitkin. Emma Skaj went 2-3 with a double, run and three RBIs. Ella Janzen drove in two runs and scored three times and Hannah Jones finished 2-2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pine City 1 2 0

Aitkin 15 5 0