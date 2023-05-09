Area Softball: PRB loses to Mille Lacs by 3
Two area softball teams in action Monday, May 8
ISLE — Neveah Middendorf finished 2-for-3 with a run as the Pine River-Backus Tigers lost 5-2 to the Mille Lacs Raiders in a non-conference game Monday, May 8.
Debren Popkes recorded an RBI for the Tigers. Aalyiah Lewis took the loss as she struck out eight over six innings of work.
Mille Lacs 5 5 3
Pine River-Backus 2 3 0
LP: Aalyiah Lewis. Overall: PRB 4-10. Next: Pine River-Backus hosts Cass Lake-Bena 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
Park Rapids 10, WDC 3
PARK RAPIDS — Addi Carr went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 10-3 loss to the Park Rapids Panthers Monday, May 8.
Mercedes Schultz ripped a double for the Wolverines in the loss.
ADVERTISEMENT
Wadena-Deer Creek 3 7 3
Park Rapids 10 7 0
LP: Montana Carsten. 2B: WDC-Mercedes Schultz. Overall: WDC 6-4. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek hosts New York Mills 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 (2).
ADVERTISEMENT