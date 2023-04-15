99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Area Softball: Raiders take 2 from W-DC

Aitkin, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale and Wadena-Deer Creek were in action Friday, April 14.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:27 PM

STEWARTVILLE — Ava Bauch homered in Game One and Keira Bertram hit a bases-loaded, walk-off single in Game Two to lead the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders to a 6-3, 8-7 Park Region Conference sweep of Wadena-Deer Creek Friday, April 14.

Katie Blaha pitched the Game One victory. The junior struck out seven, walked three and allowed five hits over seven innings.

Carissa Wincher finished 3-4. Jorja Weichalla was 2-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Bauch finished 2-4 and Bertram was 2-4 with a double and an RBI.

For W-DC, Ella Stroeing hit an RBI double. Montana Carsten collected two hits and Addison Carr and Ashley Pavek posted the other two hits.

In Game Two, Bauch finished 4-4 with three runs and three RBIs. Winscher went 3-4 with two runs and a double and Bertram was 2-4 with the game-winning RBI.

W-DC’s Jada Dykhoff and Mercedes Schulz each finished with two hits. Hailey Kircher, Carr and Jenna Dykhoff all scored twice.

Game One

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 6 12 5

Wadena-Deer Creek 3 5 2

WP: Katie Blaha. LP: Jenna Dykhoff. 2B: WDC-Ella Stroening, BHV-Keira Bertram. HR: BHV-Ava Bauch.

Game Two

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 8 14 1

Wadena-Deer Creek 7 7 1

WP: Natalie Cline. LP: Montana Carsten. 2B: BHV-Carissa Wincher. Conference: BHV 2-0, WDC 0-2. Overall: BHV 2-0, WDC 0-2. Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale hosts Pillager 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18; Wadena-Deer Creek at Parkers Prairie 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 (2).

