Area Softball: Tigers rough up Bagley

Two area teams were in action Monday, April 24.

Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:02 PM

PINE RIVER — Victoria Koening finished 2-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI as the Pine River-Backus Tigers cruised to a 17-3 victory over the Bagley Flyers Monday, April 24.

Aaliyah Lewis picked up the win as she struck out seven and gave up one earned run across five innings. She added two hits.

Debren Popkes was 2-2 with two walks and two runs for the Tigers and Madelyn Knapp finished with three RBIs.

Bagley 3 2 10

PRB 17 10 1

WP: Aaliyah Lewis. 2B: Victoria Koering. Overall: 1-2. Next: Pine River-Backus hosts Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Little Falls splits

LITTLE FALLS— Kendra Couture was 8-for-10 with two home runs, including a grand slam, as the Little Falls Flyers split with the Mora Mustangs in a Granite Ridge Conference doubleheader Monday, April 24.

Leah LeBlanc was 6-9 with a home run and six runs scored for the Flyers who lost Game One 14-12 before winning Game Two 13-9.

Emily Johnson and Brynn Thoma were both 3-4 in Game One and Victoria Gottwalt was 3-4 in Game Two for the Flyers. .

Janna Middendorf got the win in Game Two.

Game One

Mora 14 12 2

Little Falls 12 12 3

WP: Lauren Kohlgraf. LP: Korrin Gwost. HR: Kendra Couture (2), Leah LeBlanc.

Game Two

Mora 9 10 2

Little Falls 13 15 1

WP: Janna Middendorf. LP: Haley Nordenstrom. Conference: 1-3. Overall: 1-3. Next: Little Falls at Pierz 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27 (2).

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

