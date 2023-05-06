Area Softball: W-DC wins by 10 over Perham

WADENA — Jenna Dykhoff went 4-4 with two doubles and six RBIs for the Wolverines as they defeated the Perham Yellowjackets 13-3 in five innings Friday, May 5.

Montana Carsten struck out five for WDC.

Perham 3 6 2

Wadena-Deer Creek 13 12 0

WP: Montana Carsten. LP: Britt Hoffman. 2B:Jenna Dykhoff (2). Overall: WDC 6-3. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Park Rapids 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 8.

BHV 13, Lake Park-Audubon 11

VERNDALE — Carissa Winscher was 2-for-3 with a home run and a double as the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders defeated the Lake Park-Audubon Raiders 13-11 in a non-conference game Friday, May 5.

Kiera Burtram finished 3-3 with a double for the Raiders while Taylor Johnson went 3-5 with a double.

Avery Amerud picked up the win in the circle and also hit a double.

Lake Park-Audubon 11 9 1

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 13 15 4

WP: Avery Amerud. LP: Thea Mattson. 2B: Carissa Winscher, Taylor Johnson, Avery Amerud, Kiera Burtra. HR: Winscher. Next: Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Sebeka 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 (2).

Little Falls drops 2

LITTLE FALLS — Maira Smude was 2-for-3 with a double against Jamestown as the Little Falls Flyers lost 11-0 to Jamestown and lost 8-1 to Zimmerman Friday, May 5.

Emily Johnson doubled against Zimmerman in the loss.

Game One

Jamestown 11 13 1

Little Falls 0 4 4

LP: Korrin Gwost. 2B: Mara Smude.

Game Two

Zimmerman 8 16 1

Little Falls 1 3 7

LP: Maira Smude. 2B: Emily Johnson. Overall: LF 1-10. Next: Little Falls at Alexandria Tournament 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6.

Kelliher/Northome 16, PRB 15

NORTHOME — Kaitlyn Rilea finished 4-5 with three doubles, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 16-15 Upper Mississippi Conference loss to the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs Friday, May 5.

The Tigers belted out 23 hits. Sawyer Tulenchik tallied four doubles as she went 5-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Caylei Johnson went 3-5. Debren Popkes doubled and scored twice. Ariana Burns was 5-5 with three runs and an RBI and Madelyn Knapp was 2-5 with a run and an RBI.

Kelliher/Northome 16 17 0

Pine River-Backus 15 23 0

LP: Aaliyah Lewis. 2B: PRB-Sawyer Tulenchik 4, Kaitlyn Rilea 3, Debren Popkes, Ariana Burns, Lewis. 3B: PRB-Rilea. Next: Pine River-Backus at Frazee Tournament 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6.

Greenway 5, Aitkin 3

AITKIN — Bailey Gabrio drove in a run and Ella Janzen, Abigail Palm and Emma Skaj all collected a hit and a run scored for the Aitkin Gobblers in a 5-3 Section 7-2A loss to the Greenway Raiders Friday, May 5.

Allie Kullhem posted Aitkin’s other hit.

Greenway 5 12 0

Aitkin 3 4 0

LP: Kendall Ratz. Overall: A 8-6. Next: Aitkin at Esko 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Late Thursday

BHV drops 2

NEW YORK MILLS — Carissa Winscher finished with a double and a home run for the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders who lost 3-1 and 15-3 in a Park Region Conference doubleheader to New York Mills Thursday, May 4.

In Game One, Carissa Winscher doubled and Avery Amerud scored the Raiders' lone run. Katie Blaha suffered the loss despite allowing just three hits and three walks. She struck out five in six innings.

Winscher hit her two-run home run in Game Two. Taylor Johnson doubled and Keira Bertram added BHV’s other hit.

Game One

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 1 3 1

New York Mills 3 3 0

WP: Annika Dunrud. LP: Katie Blaha. 2B: BHV-Carissa Winscher.

Game Two

New York Mills 15 12 0

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 3 3 3