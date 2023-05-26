Area Track and Field: 5 area teams compete in Subsection 6-1A meet

SEBEKA — Gracie Arm won the shotput and the discus while Amber Collins won the 400-meter dash for the Wadena-Deer Creek girls as they placed third as a team in the Subsection 6-1A meet Thursday, May 25.

Violette Metz won the 100 dash and Alivia Brown the 200 dash for the Pillager Huskies who placed fourth as a team. The Pillager 4x100 won their race with a time of 51.61.

Audrey Brownell finished first in the 3200 run for the Staples-Motley Cardinals while the 4x800 team also captured first as the Cardinals placed fifth.

Austin Weite won the 100 dash for the Staples-Motley Cardinals boys with a time of 11.58 as the Cardinal boys placed second as a team. Steven Petrich took first in the shot put for S-M with a throw of 39-foot-9.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale placed third as a team as their 4x100 team was first with a time of 44.97.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyrik Haug won the high jump for W-DC who finished sixth as a team.

The top six from each event from each subsection advance to the Section 6-1A Finals along with the next four fastest times. The top three relays from each subsection also advance along with the two fastest times not among those three relays.

Boys team scores: 1 Perham 116, 2-Staples-Motley 95, 3-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 89, 4-Browerville 66, 5-Frazee 55, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 42, T7-Pillager 37, T7-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 37, 9-United North Central 12, 10-Pine River-Backus 8

110 hurdles: 1-Andre Recknor (Brow) 16.58, 2-Tyce Russel (BHV) 17.04, 5-Noah Larson (SM) 18.16, 6-Eathan Snorek (BHV) 19.49

300 hurdles: 1-Recknor 43.44, 2-Russel 43.82, 6-Tayton Lehmann (WDC) 48.19

100 dash: 1-Austin Weite (SM) 11.58, 3-Malachi Ervasti (BHV) 11.72, 4-Remington Converse (SM) 11.89

200 dash: 1-Caleb Bitz (LPGE) 23.71, 2-Converse 23.95, 3-Weite 23.99, 5-Ervasti 24.44

400 dash: 1-Roy Hoehne (Frazee) 53.55, 2-Dawson Weinhandl (Pil) 54.18, 3-Jacob Schnoor (PRB) 54.29, 4-Michael Uselman (BHV) 54.53, 6-Nate Heppner (WDC) 58.61

800 run: 1-Micah Thompson (Per) 2:05.34, 2-Preston Miller (BHV) 2:05.76, 4-Grant Nelson (WDC) 2:07.18, 5-Braden Hoffer (Pil) 2:07.74, 6-Logan Robben (SM) 2:08.07

1600 run: 1-Bjorn Anderson (Per) 4:50.54, 2-Lane Hoefs (WDC) 4:59.00, 5-Gunnar Barthel (BHV) 5:09.52, 6-Gavin Brown (BHV) 5:12.39

3200 run: 1-Bjorn Anderson (Per) 9:32.89, 2-Brady Rach (BHV) 9:57.63, 3-Zane GuderJahn 10:03.13, 6-Issiah Tabatt (SM) 10:39.52

4x100 relay: 1-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale (Tyce Russel, Titus Eckel, Michael Uselman, Malachi Ervasti) 44.97, 2-Staples-Motley (Austin Weite, Avandre Brandt, Hunter Miller, Remington Converse) 45.02

4x200 relay: 1-Perham 1:34.84, 2-Pillager (Chase Mannie, Brayton Kriegl, DJ Reynolds, Dawson Weinhandl)

4x400 relay: 1-Perham 3:32.37, 2-BHV (Michael Uselman, Zach Baumgartner, Preston Miller, Brady Rach) 3:39.31, 3-Pillager (Braden Hoffer, Brayton Kriegl, Justin Anderson, Dawson Weinhandl) 3:43.15

4x800 relay: 1-Perham 8:17.74, 2-BHV (Preston Miller, Zach Baumgartner, Zane GuderJahn, Brady Rach) 8:39.66, 3-SM (Odin Trif, Dillan Robben, Isaiah Tabatt, Logan Robben) 9:03.35

Shot put: 1-Steven Petrich (SM) 39-9, 2-Asher Scull (Pil) 38-8, 5-Drake Dukowitz (SM) 36-10, 6-Trenton London (BHV) 36-9.5

Discus: 1-Aidan Aldridge (Frazee) 112-1, 4-Dylan Wirth (WDC) 98-6, 5-Steven Petrich (SM) 97-0, 6-Drake Dukowitz (SM) 96-5

Long jump: 1-Joseph Nedoroscik (Brow) 19-9.5, 3-Josiah Critten (SM) 19-1.5, 4-Lyrik Haug (WDC) 18-9.5, 5-Emonie Hammond (WDC) 18-1.75, 6-Benet Robinson (SM) 17-8

Triple jump: 1-Nedoroscik 42-10, 2-Zach Baumgartner (BHV) 40-0.5, 3-Sawyer Ferdon (SM) 38-10, 6-Avandre Brandt (SM) 36-11.25

High jump: 1-Lyrik Haug (WDC) 6-0, 2-Hunter Miller (SM) 5-10, 3-Avandre Brandt (SM) 5-10

Pole vault: 1-Aiden Kennedy (Per) 12-3, 4-Turner Beachy (SM) 10-9, 5-Josiah Sechser (PRB) 10-3

Girls team scores: 1-Perham 148, 2-Frazee 76, 3-Wadena-Deer Creek 76, 4-Pillager 66, 5-Staples-Motley 53, 6-BHV 34, 7-UNC 32, 8-Browerville 22, 9-Pine River-Backus 19, 9-New York Mills 19, 11-LPGE 15

100 hurdles: 1-Lauryn Rustad (Per) 15.77, 2-Jessa Kimman (Pil) 16.20, 6-Grace Grimsley (Pil) 18.32

300 hurdles: 1-Rustad 47.06, 2-Kimman 48.24, 3-Violette Metz (Pil) 48.72

100 dash: 1-Metz 12.91, 3-Layla Sharp (WDC) 13.33, 4-Alivia Brown (Pil) 13.42, 6-Olivia Stanley (BHV) 13.62

200 dash: 1-Brown 28.26, 2-Sharp 28.39

400 dash: 1-Amber Collins (WDC) 1:01.01, 3-Sophie Schlosser (SM) 1:03.77, 5-Emma Schmitz (WDC) 1:05.14, 6-Elsie Turner (Pil) 1:06.59

800 run: 1-Jada Goeson (NYM) 2:21.73, 2-Ashley Robben (SM) 2:27.24, 4-Mia Arroyo (BHV) 2:29.76, 5-Britta Sweeney (WDC) 2:30.25

1600 run: 1-Anjalie Aho (UNC) 5:25.15, 2-Kendra Miller (BHV) 5:30.20

3200 run: 1-Audrey Brownell (SM) 11:28.49, 2-Kyanna Burton (SM) 11:31.43, 6-Bella Hines (SM) 12:32.94

4x100 relay: 1-Pillager (Kimman, Brown, Grimsley, Metz) 51.61, 3-Wadena-Deer Creek (Sharp, Lydia Oldakowski, Rayna Udy, Kiyanna Maxwell) 54.68

4x200 relay: 1-Perham 1:48.18, 3-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 1:55.84

4x400 relay: 1-Perham 4:08.50, 3-Wadena-Deer Creek (Sweeney, Ally Pavek, Emma Schmitz, Collins) 4:18.16

4x800 relay: 1-Staples-Motley (Aften Robinson, Robben, Burton, Brownell) 9:47.60

Shot put: 1-Gracie Arm (WDC) 33-5, 3-Ellie Hale (WDC) 31-10.5, 5-Camden Anderson (SM) 30-11

Discus: 1-Arm 104-2

Long jump: 1-Hailey Selly (F) 16-5.5, 2-Alaura Dahl (PRB) 16-3, 5-Kimman 15-8.5

Triple jump: 1-Jaden Hackel (Per) 36-3.25, 5-Dahl 33-9

High jump: 1-Brynn Larson (F) 5-0, 4-Aislinn Brown (BHV) 4-10

Pole vault: 1-Gracie Morris (Per) 10-11, 4-Tahlia Craft (Pil) 8-11