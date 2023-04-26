99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Area Track and Field: Kimman and Heis shine in Little Falls

Pierz, Little Falls and PRB in action April 25

BD-Running Graph.jpg
Today at 10:13 PM

LITTLE FALLS — Pierz’s Ashley Kimman and Little Falls’s Halle Reis each won three events in the Little Falls Invite Tuesday, April 25.

Kimman won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.19, the 300 hurdles in 53.52 and the high jump in 5-foot-4. Reis placed first in the 100 dash in 13.83, the 200 dash in 28.81 and the long jump in 15-7.

Pierz’s Chloe Lochner got first in the 400 dash in 1:04.01 and the 800 run in 2:38.39. Carissa Andres also won the 1600 run in 5:57.59 and the 3200 run in 12:51.84 for the Pioneers.

Pierz’s girls placed first as a team while the Flyers got second.

The Flyer boys placed first as a team behind Hank LeClair winning the 200 dash in 23.81 and the 400 dash in 54.24. Wyatt Baum placed first in the 1600 run and the 3200 run.

Pierz got second in the boys behind Jonathan Cheney’s wins in the high jump and 110 hurdles.

PRB competes in Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS — Pine River-Backus’ Alura Dahl finished second in the long jump in 15-foot-7 and in the triple jump in 31-5.5 to help the Tiger girls place sixth in the Park Rapids Invite Tuesday, April 25.

The PRB boys finished ninth behind Jacob Schnoor’s fourth-place finish in the long jump.

