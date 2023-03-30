99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Area Track and Field: Pequot Lakes sweeps in Bemidji

3 area track and field meets Tuesday, March 28

0325track.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Today at 7:40 PM

BEMIDJI — Pequot Lakes took first place in both the girls’ and boys’ team scores at the Lions Invite Tuesday, March 28, at Bemidji State University.

Pequot Lakes recorded five individual winners in the 14-team event.

Joselyn Rinio won the pole vault in 8-6. Eli Hall won the 3200-meter run in 10:07.95 and second in the 1600 run in 4:41.64. Bode Eggena won the 400 dash in 56.10, Lucas Ganley won the shot put in 47-3.75 and Charlie Schiessl won the 60 hurdles in 8.81.

The Pillager girls’ team finished second behind Pequot. Jessa Kimman won the 60 hurdles in 10.28 and was a part of Pillager's winning 4x200 relay team in 1:57.11.

Wadena-Deer Creek girls placed third with Amber Collins getting second in the 400 dash and Britta Sweeney earning second in the 800 run.

WDC’s Lyrik Haug won the high jump in 5-10 to help the Wolverine boys finish fifth.

Pierz competes in Becker

BECKER — Pierz’s Derek Stangl won the 55-meter dash in 7.00 in the Becker Invite Tuesday, March 28.

The Pioneers boys finished third and the girls second. Wyatt Bingmann won the shot put in 43-feet-1.5 while Faith Bidewell was second in the shot put in 28-9.5.

Paul Nieman got second in the high jump in 5-4 and Abigail Virnig got second in the pole vault in 8-0.

Sophie Leidnefrost earned a second-place finish in the 400 dash in 1:08.24.

Staples-Motley in Heart-of-the-Lakes Indoor meet

MOORHEAD — Staples-Motley’s Remington Converse finished second in the 55-meter dash in 6.63 and second in the 200 dash in 24.12 to help the Cardinal boys finish fourth at the Heart-of-the-Lakes Meet Tuesday, March 28, at Concordia University.

Ashley Robben won the 800 run in 2:40.04 and Kyanna Burton won the 3200 run in 12:08.69 to help the S-M girls place sixth.

S-M’s girls 4x800 relay team won in 10:39.08.

Logan Robben was second in the 400 dash, Avandre Brandt was second in the high jump and Sawyer Ferdon was second in the triple jump for the Cardinals.

