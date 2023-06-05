99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Track and Field: Pequot’s Chaney advances in 3 events

The Little Falls Flyers and Pequot Lakes Patriots competed in the Section 8-2A Track and Field finals Saturday, June 3.

Calia Chaney
Calia Chaney
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:22 PM

DETROIT LAKE — Calia Chaney is heading back to the Class 2A State meet to defend her 800-meter title as she won the Section 8-2A title Saturday, June 3.

The Pequot Lakes senior posted a 2:14.99 to win the event. She also placed second in the 1600 run to qualify for that event.

Chaney won last year’s state 800 title in 2:13.49 and finished third in the 1600 with a 5:01.29. She ran a 5:02.25 Saturday.

Chaney then anchored Pequot’s second-place 4x400 relay team of Allison Gladen, Carlie Eggert and Josie Taylor to a 4:03.21.

Pequot’s Amelia Davis won the shot put with a 39-foot-3.5 effort to advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top two individuals and relays in each event qualify for state along with those making it by time standard.

Little Falls senior Wyatt Baum won the 800-meter run in 2:00.29 to advance to state. The foursome of Mark Hughes, Isaac Larsen, Isaac Olson and Hank LeClair posted a first-place time of 1:30.48 to win the 4x200 relay for the Flyers. The team of Wyatt Baum, Noah Cameron, Isaac Olson and LeClair posted a second-place 3:29.88 in the 4x400 relay to also advance.

Advancing to state during Wednesday’s prelims were Pequot’s Eli Hall in the 3200 run and Gabe Shanoff of Little Falls in the triple jump.

Boys team scores: 1-Alexandria 156.5, 2-Willmar 92, 3-Rocori 88, 4-Detroit Lakes 78.5, 5-Little Falls 69, 6-Pequot Lakes 61, 7-Fergus Falls 53, 8-Albany 48, 9-East Grand Forks 22, 10-Thief River Falls 17, 11-New London-Spicer 10, 12-Melrose 6

110 hurdles: 1-Samuel Williams (Alex) 15.23, 3-Charles Schiessl (PL) 15.37

300 hurdles: 1-Otto Anderson (Alex) 39.72, 7-Schiessl 44.87

100 dash: 1-Ethan Carrier (DL) 10.93

200 dash: 1-Isaiah Brown (Alex) 22.28, 3-Isaac Olson (LF) 22.94, 6-Schiessl 23.56, 8-Isaac Larsen (LF) 24.58

400 dash: 1-Evan Thomas (DL) 50.84, 7-Hank LeClair (LF) 54.23, 8-Noah Cameron (LF) 54.7

800 run: 1-Wyatt Baum (LF) 2:00.;29

1600 run: 1-Vincent Kaluza (Roc) 4:25.27, 3-Eli Hall (PL) 4:28.31, 6-Liam Zins (PL) 4:49.32, 12-Baylon Larson (LF) 5:01.98, 23-James Johnson (PL) 5:17.49, 30-William Sprang (LF) 5:46.15, 31-Owen Swisher (LF) 5:46.38

4x100 relay: 1-Detroit Lakes 42.74, 5-Pequot Lakes (Dane Mudgett, Alex Kriesel, Nicholas Holmberg, Tade Magnuson) 45.37, 6-Little Falls (Mark Hughes, Cyler Boilig, Jacob Tenold, Ivan Petrich) 45.52

4x200 relay: 1-Little Falls (Hughes, Larsen, Olson, LeClair) 1:30.48, 9-Pequot Lakes (Thomas Blomer, Micah Loukota,Levi Barnes, Jackson Jorgens) 1:40.89

4x400 relay: 1-Alexandria 3:29.57, 2-Little Falls (Wyatt Baum, Cameron, Olson, LeClair) 3:29.88, 4-Pequot Lakes (Holmberg, Magnuson, Bode Eggena, Kade Mudgett) 3:32.6

4x800 relay: 1-Alexandria 8:09.12, 4-Little Falls (Noah Cameron, Kobi Cameron, Baum, William Sprang) 8:30.37, 10-Pequot Lakes (Kalan Larson, Justin Sievert, Ryder Schultz, Wyatt Balmer) 9:41.5

Discus: 1-Alexander Jensen (FF) 149-0, 7-Lucas Ganley (PL) 131-2, 11-Gabe Shanoff (LF) 123-0, 12-Riley Peterson (PL) 122-9, 21-Ethan Stohr (PL) 112-2, 28-Ivan Petrich (LF) 80-6

Long jump: 1-Evan Kludt (Alex) 21-0.75, 4-Mark Hughes (LF) 20-6, 16-Shanoff 18-7, 21-Balmer 17-7, 26-Thomas Blomer (PL) 15-0.5

High jump: 1- Tysen Gerads (Albany) 6-2, 3-Becker Lipke (PL) 6-0, 5-Eggena (PL) 5-10, 6-Thomas Knopik (LF) 5-10, 13-Justin Sievert (PL) 5-4, 14-Grant Stich (LF) 5-4

Girls team scores: 1-Alexandria 168, 2-Rocori 132.5, 3-Detroit Lakes 95, 4-Willmar 69, 5-Pequot Lakes 67, 6-Thief River Falls 45.5, 7-New London-Spicer 33, 8-Albany 32, 9-Fergus Falls 30, 10-Melrose 15, 11-East Grand Forks 9, 12-Little Falls 6

100 hurdles: 1-Cecelia Woods (Roc) 15-06

300 hurdles: 1-Woods 45.5, 5-Allison Glade (PL) 49-66

100 dash: 1-Kendra Mehrkens (TRF) 12.3

200 dash: 1-Mehrkens 25.25

400 dash: 1-Alison Krasky (Alex) 59.79, 6-Chelby Wothe (PL) 1:01.68

800 run: 1-Calia Chaney (PL) 2:14.99, 8-Grace LeClair (LF) 2:34.36

1600 run: 1-Jaelyn Miller (Alex) 5:00.43, 2-Chaney 5:02.25, 19-Erika English (PL) 6:11.13, 20-Rose Jarnot (LF) 6:13.38, 21-Alayna Neu (LF) 6:13.59, 27-Faith Krawiecki (LF) 6:28.25, 31-Emma Flaws (PL) 6:44.3

4x100 relay: 1-Detroit Lakes 49.08, 5-Pequot Lakes (Joselyn Rinio, Ashley Slaybaugh, Josie Taylor, Ava Merta) 51.40, 8-Little Falls (Temari Uchiha, Megan Fellbaum, Marissa Schultz, Adrianna Swanson) 52.53

4x200 relay: 1-Rocori 1:44.44, 4-Pequot Lakes (Rinio, Slaybaugh, Taylor, Marta) 1:46.01, 8-Little Falls (Uchiha, Fellbaum, Schultz, Swanson) 1:51.23

4x400 relay: 1-Willmar 4:00.96, 2-Pequot Lakes (Allison Gladen, Carlie Eggert, Taylor, Chaney) 4:03.21, 12-Little Falls (Grace LeClair, Ayla Anez, Elise Ballou, Jarnot) 4:35.21

4x800 relay: 1-Alexandria 9:32.41, 4-Pequot Lakes (Chelby Wothe, Kyra Rohrbach, Isabel Larson, Georgie Thompson)) 10:18.62, 8-Little Falls (LeClair, Jarnot, Anez, Ballou) 10:42.9

Shot put: 1-Amelia Davis (PL) 39-3.5, 14-Kayla Joyce (PL) 30-7.5, 21-Carissa Olson (LF) 28-4.5, 23-Grace Jordan (PL) 26-1.5, 26-Violet Swisher (LF) 25-8.5

Triple jump: 1-Kate Van Erp (Roc) 36-8, 8-Jayden Spillum (LF) 33-5, 10-Eggert (PL) 32-8.75, 12-Reese Laposky (PL) 32-1, 18-Olivia Den Hartog (PL) 31-3.5

Pole vault: 1-Jerzie Horner (DL) 10-8, 7-Ballou (LF) 8-8, 10-Rinio (PL) 8-8, 13-Erika English (PL) 7-8

Next: Class 2A State Prelims at St. Michael-Albertville 9 a.m. Friday, June 9.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brenna Deason
Prep
Track and Field: A total of 16 Warriors headed to state
June 04, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Little Falls' Beau Thoma celebrates
Prep
Area Baseball: Flyers advance to section title game
June 04, 2023 01:52 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Jordan Mount
Prep
Male Area Athlete of the Week: Mount reaches state in 4 events for the Rangers
June 03, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3040311+1220_haeg-4.jpg
Prep
Football: Year two of Joe Haeg’s fundraiser has big goals
June 03, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Map of the detour in Little Falls
Local
Detour on Highway 27 in Little Falls begins June 5
June 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse
Local
Crow Wing County seeks comment on commercial storage shed project near Hartley Lake
June 02, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal