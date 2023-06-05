Area Track and Field: Pequot’s Chaney advances in 3 events

DETROIT LAKE — Calia Chaney is heading back to the Class 2A State meet to defend her 800-meter title as she won the Section 8-2A title Saturday, June 3.

The Pequot Lakes senior posted a 2:14.99 to win the event. She also placed second in the 1600 run to qualify for that event.

Chaney won last year’s state 800 title in 2:13.49 and finished third in the 1600 with a 5:01.29. She ran a 5:02.25 Saturday.

Chaney then anchored Pequot’s second-place 4x400 relay team of Allison Gladen, Carlie Eggert and Josie Taylor to a 4:03.21.

Pequot’s Amelia Davis won the shot put with a 39-foot-3.5 effort to advance.

The top two individuals and relays in each event qualify for state along with those making it by time standard.

Little Falls senior Wyatt Baum won the 800-meter run in 2:00.29 to advance to state. The foursome of Mark Hughes, Isaac Larsen, Isaac Olson and Hank LeClair posted a first-place time of 1:30.48 to win the 4x200 relay for the Flyers. The team of Wyatt Baum, Noah Cameron, Isaac Olson and LeClair posted a second-place 3:29.88 in the 4x400 relay to also advance.

Advancing to state during Wednesday’s prelims were Pequot’s Eli Hall in the 3200 run and Gabe Shanoff of Little Falls in the triple jump.

Boys team scores: 1-Alexandria 156.5, 2-Willmar 92, 3-Rocori 88, 4-Detroit Lakes 78.5, 5-Little Falls 69, 6-Pequot Lakes 61, 7-Fergus Falls 53, 8-Albany 48, 9-East Grand Forks 22, 10-Thief River Falls 17, 11-New London-Spicer 10, 12-Melrose 6

110 hurdles: 1-Samuel Williams (Alex) 15.23, 3-Charles Schiessl (PL) 15.37

300 hurdles: 1-Otto Anderson (Alex) 39.72, 7-Schiessl 44.87

100 dash: 1-Ethan Carrier (DL) 10.93

200 dash: 1-Isaiah Brown (Alex) 22.28, 3-Isaac Olson (LF) 22.94, 6-Schiessl 23.56, 8-Isaac Larsen (LF) 24.58

400 dash: 1-Evan Thomas (DL) 50.84, 7-Hank LeClair (LF) 54.23, 8-Noah Cameron (LF) 54.7

800 run: 1-Wyatt Baum (LF) 2:00.;29

1600 run: 1-Vincent Kaluza (Roc) 4:25.27, 3-Eli Hall (PL) 4:28.31, 6-Liam Zins (PL) 4:49.32, 12-Baylon Larson (LF) 5:01.98, 23-James Johnson (PL) 5:17.49, 30-William Sprang (LF) 5:46.15, 31-Owen Swisher (LF) 5:46.38

4x100 relay: 1-Detroit Lakes 42.74, 5-Pequot Lakes (Dane Mudgett, Alex Kriesel, Nicholas Holmberg, Tade Magnuson) 45.37, 6-Little Falls (Mark Hughes, Cyler Boilig, Jacob Tenold, Ivan Petrich) 45.52

4x200 relay: 1-Little Falls (Hughes, Larsen, Olson, LeClair) 1:30.48, 9-Pequot Lakes (Thomas Blomer, Micah Loukota,Levi Barnes, Jackson Jorgens) 1:40.89

4x400 relay: 1-Alexandria 3:29.57, 2-Little Falls (Wyatt Baum, Cameron, Olson, LeClair) 3:29.88, 4-Pequot Lakes (Holmberg, Magnuson, Bode Eggena, Kade Mudgett) 3:32.6

4x800 relay: 1-Alexandria 8:09.12, 4-Little Falls (Noah Cameron, Kobi Cameron, Baum, William Sprang) 8:30.37, 10-Pequot Lakes (Kalan Larson, Justin Sievert, Ryder Schultz, Wyatt Balmer) 9:41.5

Discus: 1-Alexander Jensen (FF) 149-0, 7-Lucas Ganley (PL) 131-2, 11-Gabe Shanoff (LF) 123-0, 12-Riley Peterson (PL) 122-9, 21-Ethan Stohr (PL) 112-2, 28-Ivan Petrich (LF) 80-6

Long jump: 1-Evan Kludt (Alex) 21-0.75, 4-Mark Hughes (LF) 20-6, 16-Shanoff 18-7, 21-Balmer 17-7, 26-Thomas Blomer (PL) 15-0.5

High jump: 1- Tysen Gerads (Albany) 6-2, 3-Becker Lipke (PL) 6-0, 5-Eggena (PL) 5-10, 6-Thomas Knopik (LF) 5-10, 13-Justin Sievert (PL) 5-4, 14-Grant Stich (LF) 5-4

Girls team scores: 1-Alexandria 168, 2-Rocori 132.5, 3-Detroit Lakes 95, 4-Willmar 69, 5-Pequot Lakes 67, 6-Thief River Falls 45.5, 7-New London-Spicer 33, 8-Albany 32, 9-Fergus Falls 30, 10-Melrose 15, 11-East Grand Forks 9, 12-Little Falls 6

100 hurdles: 1-Cecelia Woods (Roc) 15-06

300 hurdles: 1-Woods 45.5, 5-Allison Glade (PL) 49-66

100 dash: 1-Kendra Mehrkens (TRF) 12.3

200 dash: 1-Mehrkens 25.25

400 dash: 1-Alison Krasky (Alex) 59.79, 6-Chelby Wothe (PL) 1:01.68

800 run: 1-Calia Chaney (PL) 2:14.99, 8-Grace LeClair (LF) 2:34.36

1600 run: 1-Jaelyn Miller (Alex) 5:00.43, 2-Chaney 5:02.25, 19-Erika English (PL) 6:11.13, 20-Rose Jarnot (LF) 6:13.38, 21-Alayna Neu (LF) 6:13.59, 27-Faith Krawiecki (LF) 6:28.25, 31-Emma Flaws (PL) 6:44.3

4x100 relay: 1-Detroit Lakes 49.08, 5-Pequot Lakes (Joselyn Rinio, Ashley Slaybaugh, Josie Taylor, Ava Merta) 51.40, 8-Little Falls (Temari Uchiha, Megan Fellbaum, Marissa Schultz, Adrianna Swanson) 52.53

4x200 relay: 1-Rocori 1:44.44, 4-Pequot Lakes (Rinio, Slaybaugh, Taylor, Marta) 1:46.01, 8-Little Falls (Uchiha, Fellbaum, Schultz, Swanson) 1:51.23

4x400 relay: 1-Willmar 4:00.96, 2-Pequot Lakes (Allison Gladen, Carlie Eggert, Taylor, Chaney) 4:03.21, 12-Little Falls (Grace LeClair, Ayla Anez, Elise Ballou, Jarnot) 4:35.21

4x800 relay: 1-Alexandria 9:32.41, 4-Pequot Lakes (Chelby Wothe, Kyra Rohrbach, Isabel Larson, Georgie Thompson)) 10:18.62, 8-Little Falls (LeClair, Jarnot, Anez, Ballou) 10:42.9

Shot put: 1-Amelia Davis (PL) 39-3.5, 14-Kayla Joyce (PL) 30-7.5, 21-Carissa Olson (LF) 28-4.5, 23-Grace Jordan (PL) 26-1.5, 26-Violet Swisher (LF) 25-8.5

Triple jump: 1-Kate Van Erp (Roc) 36-8, 8-Jayden Spillum (LF) 33-5, 10-Eggert (PL) 32-8.75, 12-Reese Laposky (PL) 32-1, 18-Olivia Den Hartog (PL) 31-3.5

Pole vault: 1-Jerzie Horner (DL) 10-8, 7-Ballou (LF) 8-8, 10-Rinio (PL) 8-8, 13-Erika English (PL) 7-8