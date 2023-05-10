99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Track and Field: Pierz sweeps Section 7-1A True Team meet

2 area track meets from Tuesday, May 9

Today at 9:59 PM

PILLAGER — Jordan Mount of Crosby-Ironton took first place in the long jump and the triple jump Tuesday, May 9 in the Section 7-1A True Team meet at Pillager.

Derek Stangl of Pierz took first place in the 100-meter dash and Dylan Klancher of Crosby-Ironton finished first in the shot put.

The Pioneers 4x200 relay team took first place to help them get first overall as a team. The Rangers placed second and Pillager sixth in the boys.

Pierz’s Ashley Kimman was a three-time winner as she took first place in the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the high jump. The Huskies got wins from Violet Metz in the 100 dash and from Siena Houle in the discus throw.

The Pierz girls took first place with Pillager in second place and Crosby-Ironton taking fifth place. Maddie Lochner took home first place for the Pioneers in the long jump and the Pierz relay teams took first in the 4x200 and 4x800 relay.

Pillager’s girls 4x100 relay team also earned a first-place finish.

Section 6-1A True Team Meet results

PELICAN RAPIDS — Remington Converse won the 100- and 200-meter dashes for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in the Section 6-1A True Team meet Tuesday, May 9.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale’s Brady Rach won the 1600 run and 3200 run for the Raiders.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Grant Nelson won the 800 run while Staples-Motley’s Hunter Miller placed first in the high jump.

Amber Collins was first in the 400 dash for WDC and Kyanna Burton was first in the 3200 run for Staples-Motley.

The Cardinals girls 4x400 relay team and 4x800 relay team both earned first-place finishes as well.

By  Denton L. Newman Jr