Area Track and Field: Pierz takes 1st in Mora

MORA — Ashley Kimman took home first places in the 55-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump to help the Pierz Pioneers girls to first in the Mora Quad indoor track and field meet Tuesday, April 11.

Derek Stangl won the 200 dash and long jump to help the Pierz boys capture first place as well.

Andres Carissa won the 800 and 1600 runs. Maddie Lochner won the triple jump and the Pioneers 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams also won for the girls.

Jonathan Cheney captured the high jump and Caleb Koch won the pole vault, while the boys 4x200 relay team won.