99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Track and Field: Pierz takes 1st in Mora

The Pierz Pioneers competed in a track meet Tuesday, April 11.

Pierz Pioneer Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:55 PM

MORA — Ashley Kimman took home first places in the 55-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump to help the Pierz Pioneers girls to first in the Mora Quad indoor track and field meet Tuesday, April 11.

Derek Stangl won the 200 dash and long jump to help the Pierz boys capture first place as well.

Andres Carissa won the 800 and 1600 runs. Maddie Lochner won the triple jump and the Pioneers 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams also won for the girls.

Jonathan Cheney captured the high jump and Caleb Koch won the pole vault, while the boys 4x200 relay team won.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Baseball: Hilltoppers top Gobblers
April 13, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Tennis player hits a backhand.
Prep
Boys Tennis: Warriors drop close match to Alex
April 13, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Tennis: Gobblers open with big win
April 13, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Tim Bray gestures to a screen as he sits next to Rob Hall in front of the county commissioners
Local
Price tag rises for pavement painting project
April 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Brainerd against Buffalo on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Brainerd.
Prep
Football: Brainerd back to 5A, Pierz, Aitkin in new sections highlight realignment
April 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Picture shows the crowd at the 2022 Brainerd Warrior All-Sports Banquet.
Prep
Athletics: Warrior All-Sports Banquet to celebrate excellence and roots
April 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Five day forecast graphic
Local
Flood watch in effect for Mississippi River at Aitkin, Fort Ripley
April 12, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report