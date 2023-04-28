99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Track and Field: S-M boys get 1st in Pillager

Seven area teams compete in Pillager Invite

BD-Running Graph.jpg
Today at 9:42 PM

PILLAGER — Staples-Motley’s Remmington Converse won the 100-meter dash in 11.32 and the 200 dash in 23.18 to help the Cardinal boys place first in the John Reimer Classic at Pillager High School Thursday, April 27.

S-M’s Hunter Miller took first in the high jump in 6-foot-2 and Turner Beachy placed first in the pole vault in 10-6.

The Pequot Lakes boys earned second place thanks to Lucas Ganley’s win in the shot put in 48-5.5 and Riley Peter’s win in the discus in 116-10.

Kade Mudgett won the 400 dash in 53.21 for the Patriots as well.

Pierz got third in the boys with Jonathan Cheney winning the 110 hurdles in 15.78 and being on the Pierz 4x200 relay team which won. Pierz’s Ethan Kowalczyk won the 3200 run in 10:45.94

ADVERTISEMENT

Crosby-Ironton was fifth in the boys behind Joe Ringhand’s win in the 1600 run. Ringhand finished with a time of 4:52.14.

CI’s Jordan Mount took first in the long jump at 19-8 and the triple jump in 40-11.

The Pierz girls placed second behind Becker. Ashley Kimman led Pierz with wins in the 110 hurdles and high jump.

Pierz’s Claire Gruber won the 200 dash in 28.03.

Pillager’s Violette Metz won the 100 dash in 13.38, the 300 hurdles in 49.67 and was on the 4x100 relay team which won.

Pequot Lakes finished third in the girls with Joselyn Rinio getting second in the discus, Kayla Joyce second-place finish in the discus and Reese Laposky and Isabel Larson getting second in the high jump.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Amber Collins won the 400 run in 1:01.00 to help the Wolverines get fourth. WDC’s Gracie Arm won the shot put and discus.

Staples-Motley’s Audrey Brownell won the 1600 run in 5:17.58 and was on the 4x800 relay team which won for the Cardinals. Kyanna Burton won the 3200 run for SM and was also on the 4x800 relay team. The Cardinal girls finished sixth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Margaret Silgen won the triple jump in 33-1 for the eighth-place Crosby-Ironton Rangers.

What To Read Next
Kaitlyn Geschwill 100 career hits
Prep
Area Softball: Geschwill pitches 2 wins and hits a career mark
April 27, 2023 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Baseball: Pequot sweeps Crosby-Ironton, gets walk-off win in Game One
April 27, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Breya Sawyer
Prep
Girls Lacrosse: Sawyer notches hat trick in loss
April 27, 2023 09:35 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
prm-2023-MN-Home.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Minnesota Home Magazine - 2023 Annual Issue
April 27, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
PL School Board 4-17.jpg
Local
Contentious books brought up to Pequot Lakes School Board
April 20, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Emily police chief charged with theft from business
April 25, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr