Area Track and Field: W-DC girls, BHV boys win

WADENA — The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines girls’ team received five first-place finishes to win the Kelderman Invite Thursday, May 4.

The Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders won the boys’ side with eight first-place finishes.

For the W-DC girls, Layla Sharp won the 100-meter dash in 13.23. Amber Collins paced the 400 dash. Noelle Spicer won the 1600 and W-DC swept the throwing events with Ellie Hale winning the shot put with a 32-foot-6.5 effort and Gracie Arm winning the discus with a 97-4 toss.

Pillager’s Jessa Kimman swept the hurdles events with a 15.62 in the 100 and a 48.42 in the 300 to pace the Huskies to second.

Alaura Dahl scored wins in the high jump and long jump for the fifth-place Pine River-Backus Tigers.

BHV’s Preston Miller won the 800 run in 2:08.0 and the long jump. Zane Guderjahn captured the 1600 run in 4:46.0 and Brady Rach won the 3200 in 9:53.0. Teammate Tyce Russell won the 300 hurdles and BHV won the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Pillager’s Dawson Weinhandl won the 400 dash in 54.1 for the fourth-place Huskies. W-DC’s Lyrik Haug won the high jump with a 5-foot-10 leap. Isaac Heppner won the pole vault for the Wolverines, who were third.