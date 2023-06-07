Area Track: High hopes for many area athletes at state

ST. MICHAEL — Veterans and newcomers will compete in the Class 1A and Class 2A state track and field meets, which will be held June 8-10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The Class 1A prelims are scheduled for Thursday, June 8, with the finals Friday, June 9. The Class 2A prelims are 9 a.m. Friday, June 9, with the finals 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10.

The Staples-Motley Cardinals will send nine athletes highlighted by Remington Converse who qualified in three events — 100-meter dash, 200 dash and the 4x100 relay team.

“He’s a fast kid,” S-M head coach Bruce Fuhrman said. “He’s had a little bit of a tough season this year because he got injured at the true team meet. He bounced back from a quad injury and ran well at sections. I don’t think we’ve seen him at 100%, but he should be 100% at state. He’s put a lot of detail into his training and it’s paying off.”

Austin Weite joins his teammate in the 100 dash.

“Austin is probably one of our most improved runners,” Fuhrman said. “He’s always been a good runner. This year, I’d say he’s a great runner and has surprised a lot of people in the 100-meter dash. To go 1-2 in the 100 dash at sections it’s been a long time since I’ve seen our program do that. And he comes out of the blocks in the relay and gives us a good lead there.”

S-M senior Hunter Miller returns to state in the high jump.

“Last year, it was a little overwhelming for him to be down there,” Fuhrman said. “I don’t know if he even cleared the opening height. He has really put in a lot of time in technique this year and when it comes to the key meets he shines. Of all the high jumpers I’ve coached, he probably has the best form I’ve seen. I think he is a dark horse to win the thing if he jumps well. We are going down a day early to get the jitters out and I hope that helps him.”

S-M sophomore Sawyer Ferdon made state in the triple jump as well.

On the girls’ side for the Cardinals, the long distance shined with junior Kyanna Burton and freshman Audrey Brownell making state in the 3200 run.

The two of them as well as Aften Robinson and Ashley Robben are on the 4x800 relay team for the Cardinals who are one of the favorites at state.

“These girls are breaking school records,” Fuhrman said. “They work off each other really well and they know all these girls really well and whoever battles through the heat is going to win the thing.”

The Crosby-Ironton Rangers got 12 athletes to state, highlighted by Jordan Mount who made it in four.

Mount reached state in both the long jump and triple jump while helping both the 4x400 and 4x200 relay teams qualify.

“It was a pretty stressful section meet for him and he came through really well,” C-I head coach Cley Twigg said of Mount. “He had to run the relay and then come back and qualify in the field events and I think that showed a lot. After running a hard 200 and 400 and coming back to have to qualify in the field events was really neat.

“He’s ranked fourth or fifth in the long jump and that’s probably his best chance on paper. He’s been jumping so well in the triple jump that the opportunity to have a fresh triple jump Thursday, I think he has a wonderful chance to be All-State in both events.”

John Paul Fitzpatrick, who anchors the 4x200 for the Rangers, reached state in the pole vault. Joe Ringhand won the 800 run at sections to reach state and is on the 4x400 relay team.

“The biggest thing with Joe is his confidence has grown all year long,” Twigg said. “Our first meet, he ran extremely well but he was looking behind him and now he doesn’t do that and that’s why he’s going to state. He looked very mature at sections with a massive PR and I think we all saw it coming, but you still have to run it. He has a good shot to reach the finals.

“For John Paul, this isn’t anything new for him. The bright lights of the state meet aren't going to affect him at all. We’ve seen him get over big heights in practice and if he puts it together he could make the podium in the pole vault.”

On the girls’ side for the Rangers, Samantha Hachey made it in the long jump and Lucy Lewendowski made it in the pole vault.

Lewendowski is a returner to state while Hachey is a newcomer.

“I think now that Lucy’s been down there once and it’s at the same facility there will be no surprises for her,” Twigg said. “She also played in the state basketball tournament, so the lights won’t be too bright for her either. She’ll be ready.

“With Sammie, she is still learning the event. It’s only the third time she’s competed in the long jump. We practiced it a couple of times and she was a late bloomer in it. For her to have an opportunity to experience it at the state tournament is great. She’s about six inches from the school record for us and that would probably put her in the finals, so you never know.”

C-I’s 4x800 girls relay team joins S-M’s relay team at state which features Margaret Ringhand, Maria Ringhand, Ruby Westin and Anna Westin.

Aitkin’s Tika May reached state in the 300 hurdles and Mason Boyd in the triple jump. Pillager got Violette Metz to state in the 100 dash and Jessa Kimman in the 100 hurdles. Both Kimman and Metz are on the 4x100 relay team for the Huskies that made state.

The Pierz Pioneers got five athletes to state including Jonathan Cheney in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. Ashley Kimman reached state in the 100 hurdles and the high jump. Derek Stangl made state in the 400 dash, Allison Skiba the discus and Ian Oberfeld in the shot put.

Wadena-Deer Creek got two athletes to state in Amber Collins in the 400 dash and Lyrik Haug in the high jump.

In Class 2A, Pequot Lakes’ Calia Chaney highlights the field and will compete in the 800 run and 1600 run. Last year, Chaney won the state title in the 800. She also is on the 4x400 relay team for the Patriots that will run at state.

“She’s got the experience and she’s just a great athlete,” Pequot Lakes girls’ head coach Jeff Brever said. “She’s worked very hard in her career and it’s great to see her get rewarded for her time and effort in her sports.”

Pequot’s Amelia Davis is one of the favorites to grab the state title in the shot put as well.

“There are some high expectations for her,” Brever said. “She’s put in a lot of work from last year to this year and it’s great to see it rewarded. Hopefully, she can maintain a routine and do well down at state.”

Eli Hall was the only Patriot boy to reach state in the 3200 run. Little Falls’ Gabe Shanoff and Wyatt Baum each made the Class 2A state meet. Shanoff in the triple jump and Baum in the 800 run.

The Flyers’ boys 4x200 relay team and 4x400 relay team also made state.

Class 1A and Class 2A State Track

Class 1A dates: Prelims 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8. Finals 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 9.

Class 2A dates: Prelims 9 a.m. Friday, June 9. Finals 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10.

Where: St. Michael-Albertville High School

