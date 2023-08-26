Area Volleyball: Cardinals grab 2nd in Royalton
Area volleyball results from Friday, Aug. 25
ROYALTON — Ellie Moulton tallied 28 kills, 29 digs, five blocks, three set assists and three ace serves as the Staples-Motley Cardinals finished in second place at the Royalton tournament Friday, Aug. 25.
The Cardinals’ Jade Storry finished with 28 kills, 25 digs, one block and two ace serves. Staples-Motley finished first in pool play with wins over Milaca and Braham and a tie with Pierz before losing to Foley in the championship game.
The Pioneers finished the tournament with a win over Braham, two ties with Milaca and S-M and a loss to Pine City.
The Pillager Huskies went 1-3 with a win against Milaca.
Pierz 25 25
Braham 14 18
Pierz 25 18
Staples-Motley 18 25
Pierz 25 20
Milaca 15 25
Pine City 2, Pierz 1
Overall: Prz 1-1-2. Next: Pierz at Osakis 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Pillager 16 16
Pine City 25 25
Pillager 14 20
Royalton 25 25
Foley 25 25
Pillager 19 14
Pillager 2, Milaca 1
Overall: P 1-3. Next: Pillager hosts Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Staples-Motley 25 25
Milaca 7 16
Staples-Motley 18 25
Pierz 25 18
Staples-Motley 25 25
Braham 18 23
Staples-Motley 19 22
Foley 25 25
Staples-Motley statistics
Pamela Lawrence 2 kills, 1 ace serve, 2 set assists, 1 dig
Livi Lorber 5 ace serves, 18 set assists, 23 kills, 10 blocks, 7 digs
Ellie Moulton 28 kills, 5 blocks, 23 digs, 3 set assists, 3 ace serve, 6 digs
Izzy Olander 3 set assists, 6 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs
Annie Schlosser 8 ace serves, 36 set assists, 6 kills, 3 digs, 5 blocks
Miranda Schotzko 6 ace serves, 14 kills, 11 blocks, 1 dig, 8 set assists
Jade Storry 28 kills, 25 digs, 1 block, 2 ace serves
Steffany Sullivan 1 set assist, 27 digs
Lilly Tyrrell 3 set assists, 11 digs, 1 ace serve, 1 kill
Overall: SM 2-1-1. Next: Staples-Motley at Verndale 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.
