Area Volleyball: Cardinals grab 2nd in Royalton

Area volleyball results from Friday, Aug. 25

0312staples-motley-cardinals-logo.jpg
Today at 9:31 PM

ROYALTON — Ellie Moulton tallied 28 kills, 29 digs, five blocks, three set assists and three ace serves as the Staples-Motley Cardinals finished in second place at the Royalton tournament Friday, Aug. 25.

The Cardinals’ Jade Storry finished with 28 kills, 25 digs, one block and two ace serves. Staples-Motley finished first in pool play with wins over Milaca and Braham and a tie with Pierz before losing to Foley in the championship game.

The Pioneers finished the tournament with a win over Braham, two ties with Milaca and S-M and a loss to Pine City.

The Pillager Huskies went 1-3 with a win against Milaca.

Pierz 25 25

Braham 14 18

Pierz 25 18

Staples-Motley 18 25

Pierz 25 20

Milaca 15 25

Pine City 2, Pierz 1

Overall: Prz 1-1-2. Next: Pierz at Osakis 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Pillager 16 16

Pine City 25 25

Pillager 14 20

Royalton 25 25

Foley 25 25

Pillager 19 14

Pillager 2, Milaca 1

Overall: P 1-3. Next: Pillager hosts Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Staples-Motley 25 25

Milaca 7 16

Staples-Motley 18 25

Pierz 25 18

Staples-Motley 25 25

Braham 18 23

Staples-Motley 19 22

Foley 25 25

Staples-Motley statistics

Pamela Lawrence 2 kills, 1 ace serve, 2 set assists, 1 dig

Livi Lorber 5 ace serves, 18 set assists, 23 kills, 10 blocks, 7 digs

Ellie Moulton 28 kills, 5 blocks, 23 digs, 3 set assists, 3 ace serve, 6 digs

Izzy Olander 3 set assists, 6 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs

Annie Schlosser 8 ace serves, 36 set assists, 6 kills, 3 digs, 5 blocks

Miranda Schotzko 6 ace serves, 14 kills, 11 blocks, 1 dig, 8 set assists

Jade Storry 28 kills, 25 digs, 1 block, 2 ace serves

Steffany Sullivan 1 set assist, 27 digs

Lilly Tyrrell 3 set assists, 11 digs, 1 ace serve, 1 kill

Overall: SM 2-1-1. Next: Staples-Motley at Verndale 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

