Area Volleyball: Pequot Lakes sweeps WDC

WADENA โ€” In a repeat of last yearโ€™s Section 6-2A semifinals, Ella Kratchovil led the way for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as she finished with 25 kills, 14 digs, four aces and a block as they defeated the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 3-0 Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Grace Hoffard tallied 11 kills and three blocks while Aubrey Larson dished out 36 set assists for the Patriots.

Payton Gravelle finished with 11 kills for the Wolverines and Lola Pulver posted nine kills. Addy Gravelle chipped in 28 set assists for W-DC.

Wadena-Deer Creek 17 23 17

Pequot Lakes 25 25 25

Pequot Lakes statistics

Charlee Sullivan 1 set assist, 3 digs

Reese Laposky 1 set assist, 1 block

Aubrey Larsen 36 set assists, 6 digs, 1 block, 1 ace

Isabel Larson 8 kills, 1 set assist, 8 digs, 1 block

Grace Hoffard 11 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace

Alexa Pietig 1 set assists, 3 digs

Ella Kratochvil 25 kills, 14 digs, 1 block, 4 aces

Kelsi Martini 2 set assists, 10 digs

Overall: PL 1-0. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Bemidji 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31..

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Addyson Gravelle 3 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace, 28 set assists

Kennedy Ness 7 kills, 2 digs

Payton Gravelle 11 kills

Montana Carsten 4 digs

Addison Carr 4 digs

Lola Pulver 9 kills

Isabelle Larson 2 kills

Jenna Dykhoff 5 digs, 2 aces

Kayla Kircher 11 digs

Overall: WDC 0-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Perham 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

Verndale 3, Staples-Motley 1

VERNDALE โ€” Katie Blaha recorded 14 kills, eight digs and five aces as the Verndale Pirates defeated the Staples-Motley Cardinals 3-1 in a non-conference game Tuesday, Aug. 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reagan Ludovissie posted seven kills, 15 set assists, two blocks and 10 digs for the Pirates while Taylor Johnson added 19 digs.

Ellie Moulton tallied 12 kills and 13 digs for the Cardinals while Steffany Sullivan finished with 18 digs and three aces.

Verndale 16 25 25 25

Staples-Motley 25 21 18 13

Staples-Motley statistics

Livi Lorber 4 aces, 8 set assists, 4 kills, 6 blocks, 4 digs

Ellie Moulton 2 set assists, 12 kills, 1 block, 13 digs

Izzy Olander 4 set assists, 4 kills, 2 blocks

Annie Schlosser 1 ace, 14 set assists, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig

Miranda Schotzko 3 set assists, 5 kills, 6 blocks

Jade Storry 1 set assist, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs

Steffany Sullivan 3 aces, 18 digsLilly Tyrrell 8 digs

Overall: SM 0-1. Next: Staples-Motley hosts Foley 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

Verndale statistics

Katie Blaha 14 kills, 5 aces, 8 digs

Cassandra Lamphere 2 digs

Kaija Madsen 2 kills, 3 digs

Reagen Ludovissie 7 kills, 15 set assists, 2 blocks, 10 digs

Mallory Uselman 6 kills, 12 set assists, 1 ace, 8 digs

Olivia Olsson 3 kills, 4 blocks

Kendra Captain 2 kills, 1 block, 5 digs

Sarah Elfstrum 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs

Taylor Johnson 1 kill, 1 ace, 19 digsOverall: V 2-0. Next: Verndale hosts Henning 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

Prior Lake 3, Lake Region 0

PRIOR LAKE โ€” Lake Region fell 3-0 in their season opener to Prior Lake Christian Academy in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Prior Lake 25 25 25

Lake Region 21 5 18

Conference: LRCS 0-1. Overall: LRCS 0-1. Next: Lake Region hosts Rosemount 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

Osakis 3, Pierz 0

OSAKIS โ€”Pierzโ€™s Reagan Winscher recorded four kills, two blocks, a set assist and an ace serve as the Pioneers fell 3-0 to Osakis in a non-conference season opener Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Maddie Lochner added 10 digs for the Pioneers.

Osakis 25 25 25

Pierz 14 18 7

Pierz statistics

Maddie Lochner 10 digs

Alana Rocheleau 3 kills, 1 dig

Jenna Hoheisel 7 set assists, 3 digs

Alexys Hanneken 4 digs

Alyssa Sadlovsky 6 digs, 3 kills, 1 block

Lyndsey Strohmeier 6 digs, 6 set assists, 2 kills, 1 ace serves

Destanee Piekarski 3 digs, 1 set assist

Reagan Winscher 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 set assist, 1 ace serve

Halle Marshik 1 killJoleen Weyer 2 digs

Madelyn Gaffke 2 kills, 2 ace serves

Overall: Prz 0-1. Next: Pierz hosts Aitkin 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5..

ADVERTISEMENT

Pillager 3, LPGE 0

PILLAGER โ€” Alivia Brown tallied nine kills and 11 digs for the Pillager Huskies as they swept the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Bridgette Danielson finished with 28 set assists for the Huskies while Aidyn Schuett chipped in 13 digs.

Pillager statistics

Makenna Camacho 2 aces, 6 kills

Bridgette Danielson 1 ace, 28 set assists, 3 kills, 1 block, 5 digs

Morgan Johnson 1 ace

Josephine Kimman 1 ace, 5 kills, 8 digs

Alivia Brown 1 ace, 9 kills, 11 digs

Aidyn Schuett 13 digs

Melaney Laveau 2 kills, 2 digs

Gracie Mudgett 6 digs

Ella Barrett 2 digs

Briana Blais 1 ace, 3 kills