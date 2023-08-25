Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Volleyball: Rangers Fall to Mesabi East

The Crosby-Ironton Rangers opened the season at Mesabi East.

Crosby-Ironton Rangers Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:46 PM

AURORA — Veronica Millsop led the Crosby-Ironton Rangers with seven kills and Samantha Hachey added five kills and 25 digs in a 3-0 season-opening loss to the Mesabi East Giants Thursday, Aug. 24.

Keina Stirewald recorded 13 set assists and Madison Auer Thompson recorded 23 digs for the Rangers.

Mesabi East 25 25 25

Crosby-Ironton 19 20 20

Crosby-Ironton statistics

Caitlin Armburst 1 kill, 3 blocks

Veronica Millsop 7 kills, 2 digs, 1 block

Samantha Hachey 5 kills, 25 digs, 2 blocks

Ava Bourdage 1 kill, 8 set assists, 4 digs

Abigail Kramer 3 kills, 1 dig, 4 blocks

Hannah Pakarinen 6 kills, 1 dig, 1 block

Madison Auer-Thompson 2 set assists, 1 ace, 23 digs

Keina Stirewalt 1 kill, 13 set assists, 5 digs

Ella Dahlberg 2 aces, 3 digs

Overall: C-I 0-1. Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Soccer: Ambriz paces Flyers over Lakers
1h ago
A soccer player kicks the ball toward the net. His team and opposing team watch the penalty kick from the background.
Prep
Boys Soccer: Buffalo knocks down Warriors in opener
1h ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Kenna Otte
Prep
Area Girls Tennis: Pierz prevails over Princeton
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
1627171+0401_road-closed.jpg
Local
Cedar Scenic Road closed from Oakwood Drive to Memorywood Drive
8h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd City Hall 1.JPG
Local
Brainerd council looks to fill commission vacancies
16h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Crow Wing County District Court.
Local
Dispute over neighbors’ dogs leads to felony charges for Merrifield man
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
My Neighbor to Love Coalition logo
Lifestyle
Midweek Motivator: Solution to homelessness in the Brainerd lakes area nears fruition
1d ago
 · 
By  Stephanie Pontius | My Neighbor to Love Coalition