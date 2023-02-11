Area Wrestling: Pierz wins 2 to finish 17-3 overall
Pierz competed in the Foley Triangular Friday, Feb. 10.
FOLEY — Wyatt Dingmann finished 2-0 with a pin as the Pierz Pioneers defeated the Foley Falcons 32-21 and the Sauk Rapids Storm 76-3 in the regular-season finale for the Pioneers Friday, Feb. 10.
Kyle Stangl, Carter Young, Derek Stangl, Chase Becker, Jayden Zajac and Caleb Koch were all 2-0 for the Pioneers who finished the regular season with a 17-3 record.
Section 7-2A will seed Monday for the postseason team bracket.
Pierz 32, Foley 21
Pierz 76, Sauk Rapids 3
106: Kyle Stangl 2-0
113: Carter Young 2-0
120: Cash Fussy 1-1
126: Alan Brixius 1-0, Liam Hennessy 0-1
132: Derek Stangl 2-0
138: Brayden Melby 0-1, Chase Becker 1-0
145: Becker 1-0, Melby 1-0
152: Jacob LeBlanc 1-1
160: Jayden Zajac 2-0
170: Bradley Tanner 1-1
182: Caleb Koch 2-0
195: Nathan Nash 1-0
220: Chase Becker 1-0, Nash 0-1
285: Wyatt Dingmann 2-0
Overall: Prz 17-3. Next: Pierz in Section 7-2A Team Tournament 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16
The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Mound Westonka Invite Friday, Feb. 10.
Four boys basketball teams were in action Friday, Feb. 10.
Eight area girls basketball teams were in action Friday, Feb. 10.
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Moorhead Friday, Feb. 10.