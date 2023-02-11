99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area Wrestling: Pierz wins 2 to finish 17-3 overall

Pierz competed in the Foley Triangular Friday, Feb. 10.

3831518+1122_Pierz-Pioneers-Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
February 10, 2023 09:46 PM
Share
FOLEY — Wyatt Dingmann finished 2-0 with a pin as the Pierz Pioneers defeated the Foley Falcons 32-21 and the Sauk Rapids Storm 76-3 in the regular-season finale for the Pioneers Friday, Feb. 10.

Kyle Stangl, Carter Young, Derek Stangl, Chase Becker, Jayden Zajac and Caleb Koch were all 2-0 for the Pioneers who finished the regular season with a 17-3 record.

Section 7-2A will seed Monday for the postseason team bracket.

Pierz 32, Foley 21

Pierz 76, Sauk Rapids 3

106: Kyle Stangl 2-0

113: Carter Young 2-0

120: Cash Fussy 1-1

126: Alan Brixius 1-0, Liam Hennessy 0-1

132: Derek Stangl 2-0

138: Brayden Melby 0-1, Chase Becker 1-0

145: Becker 1-0, Melby 1-0

152: Jacob LeBlanc 1-1

160: Jayden Zajac 2-0

170: Bradley Tanner 1-1

182: Caleb Koch 2-0

195: Nathan Nash 1-0

220: Chase Becker 1-0, Nash 0-1

285: Wyatt Dingmann 2-0

Overall: Prz 17-3. Next: Pierz in Section 7-2A Team Tournament 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

