Area Wrestling: Road Crew headed to state

THIEF RIVER FALLS — Trey Tuchtenhagen got the match-clinching pin at 182 pounds in the Section 8-2A championship as the East No. 2 Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew beat the West No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 36-23 to advance to the Class 2A State Team Tournament Friday, Feb. 17.

Easton Miller, Parker Zutter and Chance Abraham all recorded pins in the championship for the Road Crew.

Corbin Knapp pinned his opponent in 48 seconds in his semifinal match as the Road Crew defeated the West No. 1 Thief River Falls Prowlers 35-30.

Miller and Owen Dabill each picked up pins for the Road Crew while Trevor Holmberg and Parker both had major decision wins against the Prowlers.

Championship match

PL/PRB 36, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 23

106: Trevor Holmberg (PLPRB) dec. Kayleb Kosen 7-1

113: Parker Zutter (PLPRB) pinned Gabe Schmitz 0:28

120: Easton Miller (PLPRB) pinned Sam Schmitz 0:28

126: Jacob Luebke (DGF) tech. fall Owen Dabill 16-1

132: Alex Anderson (DGF) dec. Sean Kilpatrick 3-2

138: Austin Lenhart (DGF) dec. Grant Thompson 7-3

145: Brady Ruhl (PLPRB) dec. Camden Mustachia 7-4

152: Roy Rude (DGF) dec. James Cummings 7-2

160: Chance Abraham (PLPRB) pinned Joey Arends 2:54

170: Earl Stockman (PLPRB) dec. Thomas Thureen 8-1

182: Trey Tuchtenthagen (PLPRB) pinned Cole Julin 1:19

195: Corbin Knapp (PLPRB) dec. Jordan Summers 1-0

220: Caleb Johnson (DGF) dec. Payton Scott 7-5

285: Bryce Fischer (DGF) pinned Riley Peters 5:27

Semifinals

PL/PRB 35, Thief River Falls 30

106: Trevor Holmberg (PLPRB) major dec. Damien Kazmierczak 11-1

113: Parker Zutter (PLPRB) major dec. Nick Svir 16-5

120: Easton Miller (PLPRB) pinned Landen Larson 3:20

126: Owen Dabill (PLPRB) pinned Maverick Iverson 4:44

132: Noah Jacobson (TRF) pinned Sean Kilpatrick 3:49

138: Keigan Hermanson (TRF) dec. Grant Thompson 12-9

145: Kale Geiser (TRF) dec. Brady Ruhl 5-2

152: Chance Abraham (PLPRB) dec. Ethan Lane 5-0

160: Griffin Lundeen (TRF) pinned Earl Stockman 1:55

170: Damon Ferguson (TRF) pinned Paxton Goddard 0:18

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen (PLPRB) dec. Riley Possant 9-6

195: Corbin Knapp (PLPRB) pinned Josh Herrera 0:48

220: Cater Engebretson (TRF) pinned Payton Scott 0:56

285: Riley Peters (PLPRB) dec. Jackson Ingram 9-5

Overall: PL/PRB 29-1. Next: Section 8-2A Individual Tournament Friday, Feb. 24 1:30 p.m. in Detroit Lakes.

Section 7-2A

CLOQUET — Kyle Stangl, Chase Becker and Jacob LeBlanc each pinned their opponent as the Pierz Pioneers fell by the ninth tiebreaker of first points scored after a 32-32 tie against Grand Rapids in the Section 7-2A Semifinals Friday, Feb. 17.

Derek Stangl and Caleb Koch each won by major decision for the Pioneers while Carter Young and Jayden Zajac had decision wins. The Pioneers end their team season with a 19-4 record.

Craig Ashton pinned his opponent in four seconds as the Aitkin Gobblers lost 37-30 to the Mora Mustangs on the other side of the Section 7-2A Semifinals.

Madelyn Strohmayer and John Pelarski also won via pinfall for the Gobblers as they ended their team season with a 12-12 record.

Both teams will next be competing in the Section 7-2A Individual tournament starting Saturday, Feb. 25.

Mora 37, Aitkin 30

106: Jacob Benson-Vick (A) dec. Stratton Nelson 6-1

113: Madelyn Strohmayer (A) pinned Nora Houglum 3:21

120: Mason Nelson (M) pinned Jacob McGuire 1:55

126: John Pelarski (A) pinned Cooper Sjodin 3:11

132: Nathan Nelson (M) pinned Jackson Cline 2:42

138: Nathan Trotter (A) ultimate tiebreaker victory over Carter Gmahl 5-3

145: Kenny Erickson (A) dec. Brock Folkema 2-0

152: Avery Nelson (M) major dec. Walker Jones 14-2

160: Connor Gmaahl (M) pinned Hayden Workman 2:45

170: Tucker Hass (M) dec. Jack Grell 7-3

182: Jacob Williams (A) dec. Jared Yates 13-8

195: Brock Peterson (M) pinned Kane Beirne 1:57

220: Dyllon Adams (M) forfeit win

285: Craig Ashton (A) pinned Ben Everson 0:04

Overall: A 12-12. Next: Section 7-2A Individual tournament Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. in Rush City.

Grand Rapids/Hibbing 32, Pierz 32

106: Kyle Stangl (P) pinned Owen Schauer 0:47

113: Carter Young (P) dec. Joey Seely 7-0

120: Asher Brenden (GR) pinned Cash Fussy 5:32

126: Alex Lehman (GR) major dec. Connor Hennessy 13-4

132: Justin Jobe (GR) dec. Liam Hennessy 5-3

138: Derek Stangl (P) major dec. Connor Keith 11-1

145: Tanner Molan (GR) major dec. Derrick Pryzbilla 13-5

152: Chase Becker (P) pinned Warren Ritter 1:39

160: Jacob LeBlanc (P) pinned Oliver Spahn 2:00

170: Jayden Zajac (P) dec. Trevor Snetsinger 11-4

182: Caleb Koch (P) major dec. Weston Danielson 16-5

195: Jaxon Thompson (GR) dec. Nathan Nash 8-2

220: Joe Berg (GR) pinned Wyatt Dingmann 4:59

285: Clayton Danielson (GR) pinned Jack Byker 3:28

Overall: P 19-4. Next: Section 7-2A Individual tournament Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. in Rush City.

Section 6-1A

BARRETT — Brandon Wheeler and Matthew Wegscheid had pinfall victories for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they lost 57-15 to Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie in the Section 6-1A quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 17.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie defeated Border West 36-30 in the Section 6-1A Semifinals before losing 48-28 to West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville in the Section 6-1A championship.

West Central Area 48, BHVPP 28

BHVPP 36, Border West 30

BHVPP 57, WDC 15

106: Hudson Truax (BHVPP) pinned Gage Mallak 0:52

113: Orran Hart (BHVPP) pinned Hudson Schultz 1:29

120: Justin Olson (BHVPP) tech. fall Logan Seelhammer 18-1

126: Preston Captain (BHVPP) pinned Dayton Putnam 1:59

132: Bennet Arceneau (BHVPP) pinned Gideon Pinnella 0:20

138: Deagen Captain (BHVPP) pinned Jaydyn Kenney 0:18

145: Tanner Schulke (BHVPP) dec. Kylan Benning 16-0

152: David Revering (BHVPP) major dec. Eli Benning 8-0

160: Blake Sumstad (BHVPP) pinned Ettore Pinnella 5:26

170: Cayden Kimber (BHVPP) dec. Seth Stroeing 8-3

182: Justin Koehn (BHVPP) pinned Grant Seelhammer 4:43

195: Brandon Wheeler (WDC) pinned Carson Sanford 0:14

220: Koby Endres (WDC) dec. Braden Shamp 8-2