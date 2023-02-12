99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area Wrestling: 2 area girl wrestlers advance to state

Girls Wrestling Section 6 and 7 Individual Tournament

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
February 12, 2023 02:42 PM
SARTELL — Aitkin’s Madelyn Strohmayer and Wadena-Deer Creek’s Faith Koning qualified for the state tournament with second-place finishes in the girls section 6 and 7 individual wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sartell High School.

Strohmayer finished second at 114 pounds while Koning was second at 132.

WDC’s Madelyn Gallant finished third at 145. Pierz’s Ava Phillips was fourth at 132 while Kaylee Endres of WDC got fourth at 114.

Results

100: Isabelle Smith (Pierz) 1-2

114: 2-Madelyn Strohmayer (Aitkin) 3-1, 4-Kaylee Endres (WDC) 3-2

120: Cadies Leesberg (WDC) 0-2

132: 2-Faith Koning (WDC) 3-1, 4-Ava Phillips (Pierz) 2-2

145: 3-Madelyn Gallant (WDC) 3-2

