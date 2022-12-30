Area Wrestling: 2 area wrestlers to semis in Fargo

FARGO — Craig Ashton of Aitkin and Elijah Greenwaldt of Staples-Motley advanced to the semifinals at 285 lbs and 106 lbs respectively, as they both finished 3-0 on the opening day of the Rumble on the Red Thursday, Dec. 29, at Fargodome.

Ashton won all three of his matches by pin while Greenwaldt picked up one win by pin and two wins by decision.

S-M’s Colbe Tappe reached the 138 quarterfinals after winning his first two matches by pin before falling in the quarterfinals on a 10-0 major decision and will be wrestling in the consolation bracket tomorrow.

The Rumble on the Red is one of the biggest high school tournaments in the nation, hosting 63 teams and over 400 wrestlers.

Team scores: 1-New Prague 114, 2-Jackson County Central 105.5, 3-Stillwater 91, 4-Waconia 78, 5-Bemidji 69.5 … 26-Aitkin 31 … 31-Staples-Motley 26

Aitkin results

126: John Pelarski 1-2

138: Nathan Trotter 1-2

138: Kenny Erickson 2-2

160: Walker Jones 1-2

170: Jack Grell 1-2

182: Jacob Williams 0-2

285: Craig Ashton 3-0

Next: Aitkin in Day Two of Rumble on the Red in Fargo, N.D. 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30..

Staples-Motley results

106: Elijah Greenwaldt 3-0

132: Jason Trantina 1-2

132: Riley Reese 1-2

138: Colbe Tappe 2-1

145: Owen Winter 2-2