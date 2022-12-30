99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Wrestling: 2 area wrestlers to semis in Fargo

2 area wresting teams hit the mat in the Rumble on the Red

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
December 29, 2022 09:36 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FARGO — Craig Ashton of Aitkin and Elijah Greenwaldt of Staples-Motley advanced to the semifinals at 285 lbs and 106 lbs respectively, as they both finished 3-0 on the opening day of the Rumble on the Red Thursday, Dec. 29, at Fargodome.

Ashton won all three of his matches by pin while Greenwaldt picked up one win by pin and two wins by decision.

S-M’s Colbe Tappe reached the 138 quarterfinals after winning his first two matches by pin before falling in the quarterfinals on a 10-0 major decision and will be wrestling in the consolation bracket tomorrow.

The Rumble on the Red is one of the biggest high school tournaments in the nation, hosting 63 teams and over 400 wrestlers.

Team scores: 1-New Prague 114, 2-Jackson County Central 105.5, 3-Stillwater 91, 4-Waconia 78, 5-Bemidji 69.5 … 26-Aitkin 31 … 31-Staples-Motley 26

Aitkin results

126: John Pelarski 1-2

138: Nathan Trotter 1-2

138: Kenny Erickson 2-2

160: Walker Jones 1-2

170: Jack Grell 1-2

182: Jacob Williams 0-2

285: Craig Ashton 3-0

Next: Aitkin in Day Two of Rumble on the Red in Fargo, N.D. 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30..

Staples-Motley results

106: Elijah Greenwaldt 3-0

132: Jason Trantina 1-2

132: Riley Reese 1-2

138: Colbe Tappe 2-1

145: Owen Winter 2-2

Next: Staples-Motley in Day Two of Rumble on the Red in Fargo, N.D. 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSWRESTLINGAITKIN GOBBLERSC-I RANGERSLITTLE FALLS FLYERSROAD CREW WRESTLINGPIERZ PIONEERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSVERNDALEWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: WDC tops Little Falls by a goal
3 area boys hockey teams hit the ice.
December 29, 2022 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Gobblers win Quarterbacks Club championship
5 Boys basketball teams were in action Dec. 29
December 29, 2022 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes blows out Pine City with balanced attack
4 area girls basketball teams were in action Dec. 29
December 29, 2022 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Hockey players on the ice.
Prep
Boys Hockey: Warriors upset Elk River with 3-2 win
Brainerd hosts Elk River Dec. 29
December 29, 2022 09:22 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom