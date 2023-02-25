Area Wrestling: 2 Cardinals and 1 Ranger headed to state
Section 7-1A Individual Tournament Results
STAPLES — Staples-Motley’s Eli Greenwaldt and Colbe Tappe each are going to state after they won titles in their respective weight classes in the Section 7-1A Individual Tournament Friday, Feb. 24.
Crosby-Ironton’s John Paul Fitzpatrick also reached state with a section title at 152.
Greenwaldt won at 106 while Tappe won at 138 for the Cardinals.
The state wrestling tournament is set to be held next week at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Crosby-Ironton Results
106: 8-Erza Jacobson 1-2
113: 5-Brill Asraf 2-2
120: 8-Michael Anderson 1-2
126: 8-Aedan Fisher 1-2
138: 5-Gabe Ridlon 2-2
152: 1-John Paul Fitzpatrick 3-0
160: Westron McKay 0-2
Staples-Motley Results
106: 1-Eli Greenwaldt 3-0
113: 3-Jack Carlson 3-2
120: 4-Turner Beachy 2-2
126: 5-Riley Reese 2-2
132: 3-Jason Trantina 3-1
138: 1-Colbe Tappe 3-0
145: 8-Owen Winter 1-2
152: 3-Blake Neelan 3-2
160: 6-Dustin Converse 3-3
170: 4-Luke Bjerga 3-2
182: 6-Jacob Becker 0-3
195: 5-Kevin Miller 1-2
220: 6-Adrian Gomez 1-3
285: 4-Steven Petrich 1-1
39/41: Colbe Tappe wins the Section 7-1A Individual Tournament at 138 Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Staples-Motley High School.
40/41: Staples-Motley's Eli Greenwaldt wrestles Ogilvie's Beau Hudoba at 106 during the Section 7-1A individual wrestling tournament Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Staples-Motley High School.
41/41: Crosby-Ironton's John Paul Fitzpatrick, top, wrestles Royalton-Upsala's Sawyer Simmons at 152 during the Section 7-1A individual wrestling tournament Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Staples-Motley High School.