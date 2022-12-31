99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Area Wrestling: 2 Cardinals place 4th

Three area wrestling teams hit the mat Friday, Dec. 30.

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
December 30, 2022 07:32 PM
FARGO — Staples-Motley’s Elijah Greenwaldt and Colbe Tappe both finished fourth in the Rumble on the Red Friday, Dec. 30, at the Fargodome.

Greenwaldt pinned Jack Schauer of Jamestown, N.D., in his first consolation match to advance to the third-place match. There he fell to Brett Swenson 8-0.

Tappe recorded a 7-2 in his first consolation match over Thomas Freking of Jackson County Central. In the third-place match, Tappe fell 6-0 to Kaden DeCoteau of Bismarck-Century, the same wrestler who defeated Aitkin’s Nathan Trotter during Thursday’s action.

Aitkin’s Craig Ashton was the only area wrestler to win his final match as he collected a 5-1 decision over Justin Blascyk of West Central Area in the fifth-place match.

Team scores (59 teams): 1-New Prague 193.5, 2-Stillwater 146, 3-Jackson County Central 135, 4-Waconia 115, 5-Bemidji 113.5, 6-Mounds View 113, 7-Albert Lea 106, 8-Forest Lake 89.5, 9-Bismarck 83, 10-Bismarck Legacy 82, 11-Mora 81.5, 12-West Fargo 78, 13-West Central 75, 14-Crookston 73.5, 15-Tri-City United 68, 16-Valley City, 17-Big Lake 62, 18-Northfield 60, 19-St. Francis 57, 20-Woodbury 55, 21-Bismarck Century 54.5, 22-Medford 49.5, 23-Rapids City Stevens 48, 24-Staples-Motley 47, 24-West Fargo Sheyenne 47, 26-Bishop Ryan 44, 27-Minot 43, 28-Howard Lake-Waverly 42.5, 29-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 40, 230-Perham 39, 31-Byron 37.5, 32-Fargo Davies 35, 33-Jamestown 34, 34-Aitkin 33

Aitkin results

126: John Pelarski 1-2

138: Nathan Trotter 1-2

138: Kenny Erickson 2-2

160: Walker Jones 2-2

170: Jack Grell 1-2

182: Jacob Williams 0-2

285: 5-Craig Ashton 4-2

Next: Aitkin at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5

Staples-Motley results

106: 4-Elijah Greenwaldt 4-2

132: Jason Trantina 1-2

132: Riley Reese 1-2

138: 4-Colbe Tappe 5-2

145: Owen Winter 2-2

Next: Staples-Motley at Wadena-Deer Creek Triangular 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

Crosby-Ironton places 10th

BENSON — John Paul Fitzpatrick wrestled to a second-place finish in the 160-pound bracket of the Benson Classic Friday, Dec. 30, to lead the Rangers to 10th place.

Fitzpatrick opened with a by and then recorded back-to-back pins to land a spot in the championship match. There he faced Hibbing’s Bryson Laarabee who topped Fitzpatrick 8-2.

C-I’s Gabe Ridlon finished fifth at 152 pounds and 182-pounder Kyle Gutzman went 2-2 for the Rangers.

Those were the only three competing for C-I.

Team scores: 1-Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 213, 2-Benson 206, 3-Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove 198, 4-Hibbing 153, 5-Pipestone 151, 6-Fergus Falls 133.5, 7-Albany 111, 8-Sauk Centre-Melrose 93.5, 9-Hopkins 46, 10-Crosby-Ironton 35

Crosby-Ironton results

152: 5-Gabe Ridlon 3-2

160: 2-John Paul Fitzpatrick 3-1

182: Kyle Gutzman 2-2

Next: Crosby-Ironton at Ogilvie Tournament 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSWRESTLINGAITKIN GOBBLERSC-I RANGERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS
