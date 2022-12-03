Area Wrestling: Pierz wrestles to 2nd

BIG LAKE — Carter Young, Derek Stangl and Jayden Zajac were runners-up in their respective weight classes to lead the Pierz Pioneers to second in the Big Lake Tournament Friday, Dec. 2.

Young finished second at 113 pounds. He opened with a bye and then won by technical fall to get into the championship match.

Stangl went 2-1 at 132 pounds. The senior posted two pins before heading into the finals.

Zajac advanced to the 160-pound finals with a pin and a decision to finish 2-1.

Team scores: 1-Royalton 218, 2-Pierz 170, 3-Big Lake 161.5, 4-Amery 156, 5-Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sundberg 135, 6-Minnewaska 134, 7-Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 74.5, 8-Minnetonka 71.5, 9-Sartell 59, 10-New London-Spicer 56.5

Pierz results

106: 4-Kyle Stangl 2-2

113: 2-Carter Young 1-1

120: Cash Fussy 0-2

126: 3-Liam Hennessy 3-1

132: 2-Derek Stangl 2-1

138: 4-Brayden Melby 2-2

145: 5-Derrick Przybilla 2-2

152: 3-Jacob LeBlanc 3-1

160: 2-Jayden Zajac 2-1

170: 3-Caleb Koch 3-1

182: 4-Nathan Nash 2-2

195: 6-Wyatt Dingmann 1-3

220: 5-Jack Byker 2-2

285: 5-Carter Geise 0-2