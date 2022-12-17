Area Wrestling: Flyers split in first duals of the year
Two area wrestling teams hit the mat Friday, Dec. 16.
MILACA — Ethan Zellers, Beau Robinson and Hank LeClair each finished 2-0 with two pins as the Little Falls defeated Princeton 38-33 and lost to Milaca 37-36 Friday, Dec. 16.
Noah Cameron finished 2-0 with one pin and Mason Rausch, Hayden Ramsdell and Aiden Nordley all went 1-1 with one pin for the Flyers.
Milaca 37, Little Falls 36
Little Falls 38, Princeton 33
106: Ethan Zellers 2-0, 2 pins
113: Ryan Vogt 0-1
120: Cassidy Okerman 1-1
126: Mason Rausch 1-1, 1 pin
132: Hayden Ramsdell 1-1, 1 pin
138: Noah Cameron 2-0, 1 pin
145: Kobi Cameron 0-1, Joey Wilczek 0-1
152: Beau Robinson 2-0, 2 pins
160: Wyatt Baum 0-2
170: Ryan Kloecki 0-2
182: Ivan Petrich 0-2
195: Hank LeClair 2-0, 2 pins
220: Alexander Schmitz 0-2
285: Aiden Nordley 1-1, 1 pin
Overall: LF 1-1. Next: Little Falls at Dassel-Cokato Triangular 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
Osakis 51, Wadena-Deer Creek 27
OSAKIS — Grant Seelhammer, Brett Reinke and Matthew Wegscheid each won by pin for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 51-27 loss to Osakis Friday, Dec. 16.
Mason Brauch and Koby Endres also secured wins for W-DC.
Osakis 51, WDC 27
106: Ashton Pastian (O) pinned Gage Mallak 1:16
113: Reggie George (O) pinned Hudson Schultz 2:49
120: Simon Jacobson (O) maj. dec. James Seelhammer 8-0
126: Zachery Bruder (O) Dayton Putnam 4:47
132: Jacob Taplin (O) forfeit
138: Mason Brauch (WDC) dec. Christian Nathe 8-4
145: Tucker Hagen (O) pinned Jaydyn Kenney 3:00
152: Kale Drevlow (O) pinned Eli Benning 5:35
160: Gaven Cimbura (O) tech. fall Ettore Pinnella 18-3
170: Grant Seelhammer (WDC) pinned Brennen Gustafson 1:29
182: Kaleb Helberg (O) pinned Brandon Wheeler 1:41
195: Koby Endres (WDC) forfeit
220: Brett Reinke (WDC) pinned Conner Koep 1:09
285: Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) pinned Zachary Winkle 1:53
Overall: WDC 0-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Staples-Motley, New York Mills 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.
