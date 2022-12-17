Area Wrestling: Flyers split in first duals of the year

MILACA — Ethan Zellers, Beau Robinson and Hank LeClair each finished 2-0 with two pins as the Little Falls defeated Princeton 38-33 and lost to Milaca 37-36 Friday, Dec. 16.

Noah Cameron finished 2-0 with one pin and Mason Rausch, Hayden Ramsdell and Aiden Nordley all went 1-1 with one pin for the Flyers.

Milaca 37, Little Falls 36

Little Falls 38, Princeton 33

106: Ethan Zellers 2-0, 2 pins

113: Ryan Vogt 0-1

120: Cassidy Okerman 1-1

126: Mason Rausch 1-1, 1 pin

132: Hayden Ramsdell 1-1, 1 pin

138: Noah Cameron 2-0, 1 pin

145: Kobi Cameron 0-1, Joey Wilczek 0-1

152: Beau Robinson 2-0, 2 pins

160: Wyatt Baum 0-2

170: Ryan Kloecki 0-2

182: Ivan Petrich 0-2

195: Hank LeClair 2-0, 2 pins

220: Alexander Schmitz 0-2

285: Aiden Nordley 1-1, 1 pin

Overall: LF 1-1. Next: Little Falls at Dassel-Cokato Triangular 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Osakis 51, Wadena-Deer Creek 27

OSAKIS — Grant Seelhammer, Brett Reinke and Matthew Wegscheid each won by pin for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 51-27 loss to Osakis Friday, Dec. 16.

Mason Brauch and Koby Endres also secured wins for W-DC.

Osakis 51, WDC 27

106: Ashton Pastian (O) pinned Gage Mallak 1:16

113: Reggie George (O) pinned Hudson Schultz 2:49

120: Simon Jacobson (O) maj. dec. James Seelhammer 8-0

126: Zachery Bruder (O) Dayton Putnam 4:47

132: Jacob Taplin (O) forfeit

138: Mason Brauch (WDC) dec. Christian Nathe 8-4

145: Tucker Hagen (O) pinned Jaydyn Kenney 3:00

152: Kale Drevlow (O) pinned Eli Benning 5:35

160: Gaven Cimbura (O) tech. fall Ettore Pinnella 18-3

170: Grant Seelhammer (WDC) pinned Brennen Gustafson 1:29

182: Kaleb Helberg (O) pinned Brandon Wheeler 1:41

195: Koby Endres (WDC) forfeit

220: Brett Reinke (WDC) pinned Conner Koep 1:09

285: Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) pinned Zachary Winkle 1:53