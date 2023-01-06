99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Wrestling: Flyers win two on the road

Four area wresting teams hit the mat Thursday, Jan. 5.

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 05, 2023 10:12 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ZIMMERMAN — Mason Rausch, Noah Cameron and Hank LeClair all picked up two wins via pin as the Little Falls Flyers finished 2-0 at the Zimmerman Triangular, defeating the Zimmerman Thunder 72-12 and the Sartell Sabres 60-21 Thursday, Jan. 5.

Beau Robinson, Ryan Kloeckl and Ivan Petrich also finished with two wins for the Flyers, who improved to 3-1 on the season.

Little Falls 72, Zimmerman 12

Little Falls 60, Sartell 21

106: Ethan Zellers 1-1

113: Ryan Vogt 1-1

120: Cassidy Okerman 1-1

126: Mason Rausch 2-0

132: Hayden Ramsdell 1-0, Joey Wilczek 1-0

138: Noah Cameron 2-0

145: Abe Anez 1-1

152: Beau Robinson 2-0

160: Dane Ballou 1-0, Wyatt Baum 1-0

170: Ryan Kloeckl 2-0

182: Ivan Petrich 2-0

195: Hank LeClair 2-0

220: Alexander Schmitz 1-1

285: Aiden Nordly 1-1

Overall: LF 3-1. Next: Little Falls at Brainerd triangular 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Grand Rapids 33, Aitkin 29

GRAND RAPIDS — Walker Jones won his 160-pound match with a 53-second pin for the Aitkin Gobblers in a 33-29 non-conference loss to the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Thursday, Jan. 5.

Jack Grell picked up a victory via pin for the Gobblers while Kenny Erickson and Jacob Williams both won by major decisions.

Grand Rapids 33, Aitkin 29

106: Weston Kyllonen (A) by forfeit

113: Joey Seely (GR) tech. fall Jacob Benson-Vick 16-1 6:00

120: Holden Brink (GR) tech. fall Madelyn Strohmayer 19-1 4:19

126: Alex Lehman (GR) dec. John Pelarski 7-1

132: Justin Jobe (GR) tech. Fall Jackson Cline 16-0 4:47

138: Tyler Hacker (A) dec. Destan Skelly 5-1

145: Tanner Morlan (GR) dec. Nathan Trotter 5-4

152: Kenny Erickson (A) major dec. Warren Ritter 14-4

160: Walker Jones (A) pinned Oliver Spahn 0:53

170: Jack Grell (A) pinned Weston Danielson 2:21

182: Double Forfeit

195: Jacob Williams (A) major dec. Jaxon Thompson 17-8

220: Joe Berg (GR) pinned Kane Beirne 5:05

285: Clayton Danielson (GR) pinned Craig Ashton 4:52

Next: Aitkin at Brainerd Triangular 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

WDC drops 2

WADENA — Koby Endres won both his matches by pin as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines lost to New York Mills 45-30.

Mason Brauch and Brandon Wheeler each tallied two wins for the Wolverines.

Staples-Motley defeated W-DC 51-19. The score of the New York Mills dual was not reported.

Staples-Motley 51, Wadena-Deer Creek 19

106: Gage Bjerga 1-0

113: Eli Greenwaldt 1-0

120: Turner Beachy 1-0

126: Caden Dobson 0-1

132: Jason Trantina 1-0

138: Colbe Tappe 1-0

145: Jackson Schouviller 1-0

152: Owen Winter 1-0

160: Blake Neelan 1-0

170: Dustin Converse 0-1

182: Jacob Becker 0-1

195: Kevin Miller 0-1

220: Adrian Gomez 1-0

285: Steven Petrich 1-0

Next: Staples-Motley at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Tournament 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

NYM 45, WDC 30

106: Gage Mallak 0-2

113: Hudson Schultz 1-1

120: James Seelhammer 0-2

126: Mason Brauch 2-0

132: Faith Koning 0-2

138: Jaydyn Kenney 0-2

152: Eli Benning 1-1

160: Grant Seelhammer 0-1

170: Ettore Pinnella 1-1

182: Brandon Wheeler 2-0

195: Koby Endres 2-0

220: Brett Reinke 0-2

285: Matthew Wegscheid 1-1

Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Mahnomen Quad 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

