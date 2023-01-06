Area Wrestling: Flyers win two on the road
Four area wresting teams hit the mat Thursday, Jan. 5.
ZIMMERMAN — Mason Rausch, Noah Cameron and Hank LeClair all picked up two wins via pin as the Little Falls Flyers finished 2-0 at the Zimmerman Triangular, defeating the Zimmerman Thunder 72-12 and the Sartell Sabres 60-21 Thursday, Jan. 5.
Beau Robinson, Ryan Kloeckl and Ivan Petrich also finished with two wins for the Flyers, who improved to 3-1 on the season.
Little Falls 72, Zimmerman 12
Little Falls 60, Sartell 21
106: Ethan Zellers 1-1
113: Ryan Vogt 1-1
120: Cassidy Okerman 1-1
126: Mason Rausch 2-0
132: Hayden Ramsdell 1-0, Joey Wilczek 1-0
138: Noah Cameron 2-0
145: Abe Anez 1-1
152: Beau Robinson 2-0
160: Dane Ballou 1-0, Wyatt Baum 1-0
170: Ryan Kloeckl 2-0
182: Ivan Petrich 2-0
195: Hank LeClair 2-0
220: Alexander Schmitz 1-1
285: Aiden Nordly 1-1
Overall: LF 3-1. Next: Little Falls at Brainerd triangular 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
Grand Rapids 33, Aitkin 29
GRAND RAPIDS — Walker Jones won his 160-pound match with a 53-second pin for the Aitkin Gobblers in a 33-29 non-conference loss to the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Thursday, Jan. 5.
Jack Grell picked up a victory via pin for the Gobblers while Kenny Erickson and Jacob Williams both won by major decisions.
Grand Rapids 33, Aitkin 29
106: Weston Kyllonen (A) by forfeit
113: Joey Seely (GR) tech. fall Jacob Benson-Vick 16-1 6:00
120: Holden Brink (GR) tech. fall Madelyn Strohmayer 19-1 4:19
126: Alex Lehman (GR) dec. John Pelarski 7-1
132: Justin Jobe (GR) tech. Fall Jackson Cline 16-0 4:47
138: Tyler Hacker (A) dec. Destan Skelly 5-1
145: Tanner Morlan (GR) dec. Nathan Trotter 5-4
152: Kenny Erickson (A) major dec. Warren Ritter 14-4
160: Walker Jones (A) pinned Oliver Spahn 0:53
170: Jack Grell (A) pinned Weston Danielson 2:21
182: Double Forfeit
195: Jacob Williams (A) major dec. Jaxon Thompson 17-8
220: Joe Berg (GR) pinned Kane Beirne 5:05
285: Clayton Danielson (GR) pinned Craig Ashton 4:52
Next: Aitkin at Brainerd Triangular 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
WDC drops 2
WADENA — Koby Endres won both his matches by pin as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines lost to New York Mills 45-30.
Mason Brauch and Brandon Wheeler each tallied two wins for the Wolverines.
Staples-Motley defeated W-DC 51-19. The score of the New York Mills dual was not reported.