Sports Prep

Area Wrestling: 6 area wrestling going to state from Section 7-2A

4 area wresting teams hit the mat.

By Dispatch staff report
February 26, 2023 05:27 PM

RUSH CITY — Pierz’s Kyle Stangl, Carter Young and Chase Becker along with Aitkin’s Kenny Erickson won their weight class in the Section 8-2A Individual Tournament to advance to state Saturday, Feb. 25.

Aitkin’s Jacob Williams and Pierz’s Jacob LeBlanc finished second to reach the state tournament as well.

Aitkin Results

106: 8-Weston Kyllonen 1-2

120: 8-Jacob McGuire 1-2

126: 4-John Pelarski 2-2

132: 3-Jackson Cline 3-2

138: 3-Nathan Trotter 3-2

145: 1-Kenny Erickson 3-0

152: 5-Hayden Workman 4-2

170: 3-Jack Grell 2-2

182: 2-Jacob Williams 3-1

195: 8-Kane Berine 0-2

Pierz Results

106: 1-Kyle Stangl 3-0

113: 1-Carter Young 3-0

120: 8-Cash Fussy 1-2

126: 3-Liam Hennessy 3-2

132: 5-Derek Stangl 2-2

138: 1-Chase Becker 2-0

145: 5-Derrick Przybilla 2-2

152: 2-Jacob LeBlanc 3-1

160: 4-Jayden Zajac 2-2

170: 6-Caleb Koch 1-3

182: Bradley Tanner 0-2

195: 4-Nathan Nash 2-2

220: 5-Wyatt Dingmann 1-2

285: 7-Jack Byker 0-2

PL/PRB gets 5 state wrestlers

DETROIT LAKES — Parker Zutter, Eason Miller and Corbin Knapp all were Section 8-2A and advanced to the state tournament for the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew in the Section 8-2A Individual Tournament Saturday, Feb. 25.

Trey Tuchtenhagen and Riley Peterson finished in second place in their weight classes to advance to state.

The Road Crew team will participate in the state team tournament next well along with the five individuals.

PL/PRB Results

106: 3-Trevor Holmberg 3-2

113: 1-Parker Zutter 3-0

120: 1-Easton Miller 3-0

126: 8-Owen Dabill 2-2

132: Caleb Swenson 1-2

138: 8-Grant Thompson 2-2

145: 5-Brady Ruhl 3-2

152: 3-Chance Abraham 2-2

160: 5-Earl Stockman 1-3

170: 8-Paxton Goddard 1-2

182: 2-Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-1

195: 1-Corbin Knapp 3-0

220: 4-Payton Scott 2-2

285: 2-Riley Peterson 4-1

WDC sends 1 to state

WADENA — Koby Endres advanced to the state tournament with his section title at 195 in the Section 6-1A Individual Tournament Saturday, Feb. 25.

Endres went 2-0 and earned a third-period pin in the finals to get the section title.

WDC Results

106: Gage Mallak 0-2

113: 6-Hudson Schultz 1-3

120: 3-James Seelhammer 3-2

126: 3-Mason Brauch 2-2

132: Gideon Pinnella 0-2

138: Jaydyn Kenney 0-2

145: Kylan Benning 0-2

152: Eli Benning 0-2

160: 6-Ettore Pinella 1-3

170: 5-Grant Seelhammer 2-2

182: 4-Brandon Wheeler 2-2

195: 1-Koby Endres 2-0

220: Brett Reinke 1-3

285: 5-Matthew Wegscheid 2-2

