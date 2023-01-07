99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Area Wrestling: Road Crew rumble to title

3 area wresting teams hit the mat Friday, Jan. 6.

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 06, 2023 10:31 PM
OSAKIS— Chance Abraham went 3-0 and got his 75th career win as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew won the Osakis duals tournament as they beat Canby 43-10, Kimball 40-27 and West Central Area 42-27 Friday, Jan. 6.

Trevor Holmberg at 106 pounds and Parker Zutter at 113 pounds each went 3-0 for the Road Crew, as did Tayten Mick and Earl Stockman.

The Road Crew improved their record to 13-0 on the season.

PL/PRB 43, Canby 10

PL/PRB 40, Kimball 27

PL/PRB 42, West Central Area 27

106: Trevor Holmberg 3-0

113: Parker Zutter 3-0

120: Easton Miller 2-1

126: Tayten Mick 3-0

132: Sean Kilpatrick 1-1, Caleb Swenson 1-0

138: Sean Kilpatrick 0-1, Lathan Jillson 0-2

145: Brady Ruhl 2-1

152: Chance Abraham 3-0 75th win

160: Grant Thompson 1-2

170: Earl Stockman 3-0

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-1, Paxton Goddard 0-1

195: Trey 0-1, Corbin Knapp 1-1

220: Corbin Knapp 1-0, Kamrin Houlke 1-1

285: Riley Peters 2-1

Overall: PLPRB 13-0. Next: PLPRB at Buffalo Tournament 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

Pierz wins 2

PIERZ — Brayden Melby picked up two wins by pin at two different weight classes as the Pierz Pioneers won both of their matches in the Pierz triangular, defeating Park Rapids 52-25 and Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson 78-0 Friday, Jan. 6.

Derek Stangl and Caleb Koch also won both their matches via pin for the Pioneers.

Carter Young, Liam Hennessy, Jayden Zajac, Nathan Nash, Wyatt Dingmann and Jack Byker all went 2-0 for Pierz.

Pierz 52, Park Rapids 25

Pierz 78, Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson 0

106: Kyle Stangl 1-1

113: Carter Young 2-0

120: Cash Fussy 1-1

126: Liam Hennessy 2-0

132: Derek Stangl 2-0

138: Brayden Melby 1-0, Braden LeBlanc 1-0

145: Lucas Fish 0-1, Brayden Melby 1-0

152: Kaden Kroll 1-1

160: Jayden Zajac 2-0

170: Caleb Koch 2-0

182: Nathan Nash 2-0

195: Wyatt Dingmann 2-0

220: Henry Hoffman 1-1

285: Jack Byker 2-0

Next: Pierz hosts Alexandria, Eden Valley-Watkins 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Staples-Motley places 5th

BROOTEN — Colbe Tappe, Turner Beachy and Eli Greenwaldt all went 3-0 to win their weight classes and help the Staples-Motley Cardinals to fifth at the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Tournament Friday, Jan. 6.

Tappe and Greenwaldt each had two pins and a victory by major decision on their way to their first-place finishes.

Beachy started his tournament with two victories by major decision before winning a 4-0 decision in the championship.

Jason Trantina and Blake Neelan each placed 3rd for the Cardinals as they both finished 3-1.

Team scores: 1-Thief River Falls 221, 2-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 197.5, 3-Milaca-Faith Christian 176, 4-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 152.5, 5-Staples-Motley 151, 6-Fergus Falls 100.5, 7-Eden Valley-Watkins 66, 8-Ottertail Central 34, 9-Ortonville 26

106: 1-Eli Greenwaldt 3-0

120: 1-Turner Beachy 3-0

132: 3-Jason Trantina 3-1

138: 1-Colbe Tappe 3-0, 5-Riley Reese 2-2

145: 4-Owen Winter 2-2

152: 3-Blake Neelan 3-1

160: 6-Dustin Converse 2-3

170: Jacob Becker 0-2

195: 6-Kevin Miller 1-2

220: 6-Adrian Gomez 1-2

285: 5-Steven Petrich 2-2

Next: Staples-Motley hosts Royalton, Little Falls 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

