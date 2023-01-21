Area Wrestling: Road Crew runs away with Mid-State

DETROIT LAKES — Payton Scott, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Chance Abraham, Easton Miller and Parker Zutter all finished 5-0 to help the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew to five victories and the Mid-State Conference title at the Mid-State Conference duals Friday, Jan. 20.

Riley Peters, Brady Ruhl and Corbin Knapp were 4-1 for the Road Crew while Earl Stockman finished 3-1.

Zutter, Miller, Abraham, Tuchtenhagen, Scott and Knapp earned all-conference honors, while Peters, Ruhl and Stockman earned honorable-mention.

John Pelarski and Jack Grell each went 5-0 with two pinfalls for the Aitkin Gobblers, who finished 3-2 and third place at the Mid-State Conference duals, defeating Crosby-Ironton, Park Rapids, and Detroit Lakes while losing to the Road Crew and to Staples-Motley.

Jacob Williams was also undefeated at 5-0 for the Gobblers while Jackson Cline, Nathan Trotter, Kenny Erickson and Craig Ashton all finished 4-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staples-Motley placed second in the conference after finishing 4-1. The Cardinals defeated Aitkin 45-33, Detroit Lakes 42-28, Park Rapids 57-15 and Crosby-Ironton 60-10 and lost to the Road Crew 51-20.

Crosby-Ironton finished fifth in the conference at 0-5.

Aitkin 35, Detroit Lakes 24

Aitkin 51, Park Rapids 26

Staples-Motley 45, Aitkin 33

PL/PRB 48, Aitkin 30

Aitkin 51, Crosby-Ironton 15

106: Weston Kyllonen 0-5

113: Madelyn Strohmayer 1-3

120: Jacob McGuire 1-3

126: John Pelarski 5-0

132: Jackson Cline 4-1

138: Nathan Trotter 4-1

145: Tyler Hacker 1-3, Kenny Erickson 1-0

152: Kenny Erickson 3-1

160: Hayden Workman 1-4

170: Jack Grell 5-0

182: Kane Beirne 0-1, Jacob Williams 4-0

195: Jacob Williams 1-0, Kane Beirne 4-0

220: Open

285: Craig Ashton 4-1

Conference: A 3-2. Next: Aitkin hosts Deer River, Cloquet 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

PLPRB 48, Aitkin 30

PLPRB 72, Crosby-Ironton 9

PLPRB 48, Detroit Lakes 32

PLPRB 60, Park Rapids 14

PLPRB 51, Staples-Motley 20

106: Trevor Holmberg 3-2

113: Parker Zutter 5-0

120: Easton Miller 5-0

126: Owen Dabill 0-1, Tayten Mick 2-2

132: Sean Kilpatrick 2-2, Caleb Swenson 0-1

138: Caleb Swenson 0-4, Sean Kilpatrick 1-0

145: Brady Ruhl 4-1

152: James Cummings 0-3, Chance Abraham 1-0,

160: Chance Abraham 4-0, James Cummings 0-1

170: Earl Stockman 3-1, Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-0

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 4-0, Kamrin Hulke 0-1

195: Corbin Knapp 4-1

220: Payton Scott 5-0

285: Riley Peters 4-1

Conference: PLPRB 5-0. Overall: PLPRB 22-1. Next: PLPRB at Sauk Centre/Melrose Triangular 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Staples-Motley 45, Aitkin 33

Staples-Motley 60, Crosby-Ironton 10

Staples-Motley 42, Detroit Lakes 28

Staples-Motley 57, Park Rapids 15

PLPRB 51, Staples-Motley 20

Conference: SM 4-1. Overall: SM 13-4. Next: Staples-Motley at Pelican Rapids Triangular 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Flyers win 2, Pierz splits

LITTLE FALLS — Hank LeClair and Noah Cameron each finished 2-0 with two pins as the Little Falls Flyers finished 2-0 at the Little Falls triangular, defeating St. Cloud Tech 51-19 and Pierz Friday, Jan. 20.

Ivan Petrich and Ryan Kloeckl each were 2-0 with one pin while Mason Rausch, Joey Wilczek and Beau Robinson were 2-0 for the Flyers who improved to 8-4 this season.

Kyle Stangl picked up two pinfall victories for the Pierz Pioneers as they split at the triangular, defeating St. Cloud Tech 64-11.

Link Toops, Carter Young, Chase Becker and Jayden Zajac were all 2-0 for the Pioneers.

Little Falls 46, Pierz 24

Little Falls 51, St. Cloud Tech 19

106: Ryan Vogt 0-2

113: Ethan Zellers 1-1

120: Cassidy Okerman 1-1

126: Mason Rausch 2-0

132: Joey Wilczek 2-0

138: Noah Cameron 2-0

145: Conner Senart 0-2

152: Beau Robinson 2-0

160: Wyatt Baum 1-1

170: Ryan Kloeckl 2-0 p

182: Ivan Petrich 2-0 p

195: Hank LeClair 1-0, Alexander Schmitz 1-0

220: Alexander Schmitz 0-1, Hank LeClair 1-0

285: Aiden Nordley 1-1

Overall: LF 8-4. Next: Little Falls at Eastview Invite 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

Pierz 64, St. Cloud Tech 11

106: Kyle Stangl 1-0, Link Toops 1-0

113: Link Toops 1-0, Kyle Stangl 1-0

120: Carter Young 2-0

126: Liam Hennessy 1-1

132: Derek Stangl 1-1

138: Chase Becker 1-0, Brayden Melby 0-1

145: Brayden Melby 0-1, Chase Becker 1-0

152: Jacob LeBlanc 1-1

160: Jayden Zajac 2-0

170: Kaden Kroll 1-1

182: Caleb Koch 1-1

195: Nathan Nash 1-0, Bradley Tanner 0-1

220: Wyatt Dingmann 1-0, Nathan Nash 0-1

285: Jack Byker 0-1, Wyatt Dingmann 0-1