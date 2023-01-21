Area Wrestling: Road Crew runs away with Mid-State
Six area wresting teams hit the mat Friday, Jan 20.
DETROIT LAKES — Payton Scott, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Chance Abraham, Easton Miller and Parker Zutter all finished 5-0 to help the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew to five victories and the Mid-State Conference title at the Mid-State Conference duals Friday, Jan. 20.
Riley Peters, Brady Ruhl and Corbin Knapp were 4-1 for the Road Crew while Earl Stockman finished 3-1.
Zutter, Miller, Abraham, Tuchtenhagen, Scott and Knapp earned all-conference honors, while Peters, Ruhl and Stockman earned honorable-mention.
John Pelarski and Jack Grell each went 5-0 with two pinfalls for the Aitkin Gobblers, who finished 3-2 and third place at the Mid-State Conference duals, defeating Crosby-Ironton, Park Rapids, and Detroit Lakes while losing to the Road Crew and to Staples-Motley.
Jacob Williams was also undefeated at 5-0 for the Gobblers while Jackson Cline, Nathan Trotter, Kenny Erickson and Craig Ashton all finished 4-1.
Staples-Motley placed second in the conference after finishing 4-1. The Cardinals defeated Aitkin 45-33, Detroit Lakes 42-28, Park Rapids 57-15 and Crosby-Ironton 60-10 and lost to the Road Crew 51-20.
Crosby-Ironton finished fifth in the conference at 0-5.
Aitkin 35, Detroit Lakes 24
Aitkin 51, Park Rapids 26
Staples-Motley 45, Aitkin 33
PL/PRB 48, Aitkin 30
Aitkin 51, Crosby-Ironton 15
106: Weston Kyllonen 0-5
113: Madelyn Strohmayer 1-3
120: Jacob McGuire 1-3
126: John Pelarski 5-0
132: Jackson Cline 4-1
138: Nathan Trotter 4-1
145: Tyler Hacker 1-3, Kenny Erickson 1-0
152: Kenny Erickson 3-1
160: Hayden Workman 1-4
170: Jack Grell 5-0
182: Kane Beirne 0-1, Jacob Williams 4-0
195: Jacob Williams 1-0, Kane Beirne 4-0
220: Open
285: Craig Ashton 4-1
Conference: A 3-2. Next: Aitkin hosts Deer River, Cloquet 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
PLPRB 48, Aitkin 30
PLPRB 72, Crosby-Ironton 9
PLPRB 48, Detroit Lakes 32
PLPRB 60, Park Rapids 14
PLPRB 51, Staples-Motley 20
106: Trevor Holmberg 3-2
113: Parker Zutter 5-0
120: Easton Miller 5-0
126: Owen Dabill 0-1, Tayten Mick 2-2
132: Sean Kilpatrick 2-2, Caleb Swenson 0-1
138: Caleb Swenson 0-4, Sean Kilpatrick 1-0
145: Brady Ruhl 4-1
152: James Cummings 0-3, Chance Abraham 1-0,
160: Chance Abraham 4-0, James Cummings 0-1
170: Earl Stockman 3-1, Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-0
182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 4-0, Kamrin Hulke 0-1
195: Corbin Knapp 4-1
220: Payton Scott 5-0
285: Riley Peters 4-1
Conference: PLPRB 5-0. Overall: PLPRB 22-1. Next: PLPRB at Sauk Centre/Melrose Triangular 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
Staples-Motley 45, Aitkin 33
Staples-Motley 60, Crosby-Ironton 10
Staples-Motley 42, Detroit Lakes 28
Staples-Motley 57, Park Rapids 15
PLPRB 51, Staples-Motley 20
Conference: SM 4-1. Overall: SM 13-4. Next: Staples-Motley at Pelican Rapids Triangular 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Flyers win 2, Pierz splits
LITTLE FALLS — Hank LeClair and Noah Cameron each finished 2-0 with two pins as the Little Falls Flyers finished 2-0 at the Little Falls triangular, defeating St. Cloud Tech 51-19 and Pierz Friday, Jan. 20.
Ivan Petrich and Ryan Kloeckl each were 2-0 with one pin while Mason Rausch, Joey Wilczek and Beau Robinson were 2-0 for the Flyers who improved to 8-4 this season.
Kyle Stangl picked up two pinfall victories for the Pierz Pioneers as they split at the triangular, defeating St. Cloud Tech 64-11.
Link Toops, Carter Young, Chase Becker and Jayden Zajac were all 2-0 for the Pioneers.