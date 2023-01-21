STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Wrestling: Road Crew runs away with Mid-State

Six area wresting teams hit the mat Friday, Jan 20.

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 20, 2023 09:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — Payton Scott, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Chance Abraham, Easton Miller and Parker Zutter all finished 5-0 to help the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew to five victories and the Mid-State Conference title at the Mid-State Conference duals Friday, Jan. 20.

Riley Peters, Brady Ruhl and Corbin Knapp were 4-1 for the Road Crew while Earl Stockman finished 3-1.

Zutter, Miller, Abraham, Tuchtenhagen, Scott and Knapp earned all-conference honors, while Peters, Ruhl and Stockman earned honorable-mention.

John Pelarski and Jack Grell each went 5-0 with two pinfalls for the Aitkin Gobblers, who finished 3-2 and third place at the Mid-State Conference duals, defeating Crosby-Ironton, Park Rapids, and Detroit Lakes while losing to the Road Crew and to Staples-Motley.

Jacob Williams was also undefeated at 5-0 for the Gobblers while Jackson Cline, Nathan Trotter, Kenny Erickson and Craig Ashton all finished 4-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staples-Motley placed second in the conference after finishing 4-1. The Cardinals defeated Aitkin 45-33, Detroit Lakes 42-28, Park Rapids 57-15 and Crosby-Ironton 60-10 and lost to the Road Crew 51-20.

Crosby-Ironton finished fifth in the conference at 0-5.

Aitkin 35, Detroit Lakes 24

Aitkin 51, Park Rapids 26

Staples-Motley 45, Aitkin 33

PL/PRB 48, Aitkin 30

Aitkin 51, Crosby-Ironton 15

106: Weston Kyllonen 0-5

113: Madelyn Strohmayer 1-3

120: Jacob McGuire 1-3

126: John Pelarski 5-0

132: Jackson Cline 4-1

138: Nathan Trotter 4-1

145: Tyler Hacker 1-3, Kenny Erickson 1-0

152: Kenny Erickson 3-1

160: Hayden Workman 1-4

170: Jack Grell 5-0

182: Kane Beirne 0-1, Jacob Williams 4-0

195: Jacob Williams 1-0, Kane Beirne 4-0

220: Open

285: Craig Ashton 4-1

Conference: A 3-2. Next: Aitkin hosts Deer River, Cloquet 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

PLPRB 48, Aitkin 30

PLPRB 72, Crosby-Ironton 9

PLPRB 48, Detroit Lakes 32

PLPRB 60, Park Rapids 14

PLPRB 51, Staples-Motley 20

106: Trevor Holmberg 3-2

113: Parker Zutter 5-0

120: Easton Miller 5-0

126: Owen Dabill 0-1, Tayten Mick 2-2

132: Sean Kilpatrick 2-2, Caleb Swenson 0-1

138: Caleb Swenson 0-4, Sean Kilpatrick 1-0

145: Brady Ruhl 4-1

152: James Cummings 0-3, Chance Abraham 1-0,

160: Chance Abraham 4-0, James Cummings 0-1

170: Earl Stockman 3-1, Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-0

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 4-0, Kamrin Hulke 0-1

195: Corbin Knapp 4-1

220: Payton Scott 5-0

285: Riley Peters 4-1

Conference: PLPRB 5-0. Overall: PLPRB 22-1. Next: PLPRB at Sauk Centre/Melrose Triangular 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Staples-Motley 45, Aitkin 33

Staples-Motley 60, Crosby-Ironton 10

Staples-Motley 42, Detroit Lakes 28

Staples-Motley 57, Park Rapids 15

PLPRB 51, Staples-Motley 20

Conference: SM 4-1. Overall: SM 13-4. Next: Staples-Motley at Pelican Rapids Triangular 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Flyers win 2, Pierz splits

LITTLE FALLS — Hank LeClair and Noah Cameron each finished 2-0 with two pins as the Little Falls Flyers finished 2-0 at the Little Falls triangular, defeating St. Cloud Tech 51-19 and Pierz Friday, Jan. 20.

Ivan Petrich and Ryan Kloeckl each were 2-0 with one pin while Mason Rausch, Joey Wilczek and Beau Robinson were 2-0 for the Flyers who improved to 8-4 this season.

Kyle Stangl picked up two pinfall victories for the Pierz Pioneers as they split at the triangular, defeating St. Cloud Tech 64-11.

Link Toops, Carter Young, Chase Becker and Jayden Zajac were all 2-0 for the Pioneers.

Little Falls 46, Pierz 24

Little Falls 51, St. Cloud Tech 19

106: Ryan Vogt 0-2

113: Ethan Zellers 1-1

120: Cassidy Okerman 1-1

126: Mason Rausch 2-0

132: Joey Wilczek 2-0

138: Noah Cameron 2-0

145: Conner Senart 0-2

152: Beau Robinson 2-0

160: Wyatt Baum 1-1

170: Ryan Kloeckl 2-0 p

182: Ivan Petrich 2-0 p

195: Hank LeClair 1-0, Alexander Schmitz 1-0

220: Alexander Schmitz 0-1, Hank LeClair 1-0

285: Aiden Nordley 1-1

Overall: LF 8-4. Next: Little Falls at Eastview Invite 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

Pierz 64, St. Cloud Tech 11

106: Kyle Stangl 1-0, Link Toops 1-0

113: Link Toops 1-0, Kyle Stangl 1-0

120: Carter Young 2-0

126: Liam Hennessy 1-1

132: Derek Stangl 1-1

138: Chase Becker 1-0, Brayden Melby 0-1

145: Brayden Melby 0-1, Chase Becker 1-0

152: Jacob LeBlanc 1-1

160: Jayden Zajac 2-0

170: Kaden Kroll 1-1

182: Caleb Koch 1-1

195: Nathan Nash 1-0, Bradley Tanner 0-1

220: Wyatt Dingmann 1-0, Nathan Nash 0-1

285: Jack Byker 0-1, Wyatt Dingmann 0-1

Next: Pierz hosts Mora, Princeton 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSWRESTLINGAITKIN GOBBLERSC-I RANGERSLITTLE FALLS FLYERSROAD CREW WRESTLINGPIERZ PIONEERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSVERNDALEWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Gymnastics: Flyers Craft wins 2 events
The Little Falls Flyers hosted Rush City Friday. Jan. 20
January 20, 2023 10:13 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: Chisholm lifts Flyers past Prowlers
Little Falls traveled to Thief River Falls Friday, Jan. 20.
January 20, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Rangers collect road win at Aitkin
Eight boys basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 20.
January 20, 2023 10:02 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Wolverines outscore Verndale
Five area girls basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 20.
January 20, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report