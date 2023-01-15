Area Wrestling: Aitkin 2nd in Ashland Tournament
3 area wresting teams hit the mat.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ASHLAND — Jake McGurie, Kenny Erickson, Walker Jones and Craig Ashton all recorded first-place finishes for the Aitkin Gobblers at the Ashland Northland Invite Saturday, Jan. 14.
The Gobblers finished second as a team with 157.5 points.
Team Scores: 1-Northwestern (WI) 171.5, 2-Aitkin 157.5, 3-Rock Ridge 126.5, 4-Superior (WI) 122.5, 5-Lakeland 78.5, 6-Ashland (WI) 52.5, 7-Thunderbay (Can) 35Aitkin Results
106: 5-Weston Kyllonen 1-4
113: 6-Maddie Strohmayer 1-4
120: 1-Jake McGurie 2-0
132: 4-Jackson Cline 2-3, 7-Garrett Trotter 0-4
138: 2-Tyler Hacker 4-1, 3-Nathan Trotter 4-1, 5-Roetter 2-2, 7-Tyler Franke 2-3
145: 1-Kenny Erickson 4-0, 5-Jeremia Cortez 2-2
152: 1-Walker Jones 4-0
160: 4-Hayden Workman 1-3
170: 2-Jack Grell 3-1
182: 2-Jacob Williams 3-1
195: 2-Kane Beirne 3-1
285: 1-Craig Ashton 5-0
Fitzpatrick gets title at BHVPP invite
PARKERS PRAIRIE — Crosby-Ironton’s John Paul Fitzpatrick earned the title at 152 pounds at the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie invite Saturday, Jan. 14.
Wadena-Deer Creek’s Brandon Wheeler at 182 and Koby Endres at 195 also won individual titles.
ADVERTISEMENT
Team scores: 1-BHVPP 170, 2-Royalton-Upsala 153.5, 3-Deer River 139.5, 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 57, 5-Crosby-Ironton 45, 6-Ottertail Central 35, 7-Roseau 20.5, 8-Greenway 13Crosby-Ironton Results
113: Bril Asraf 1-3
120: 4-Michael Anderson 0-3
138: Jason Anderson 0-2
145: 4-Gabe Ridlon 2-2
152: 1-John Paul Fitzpatrick 4-0
170: Kyle Gutzman 0-4
WDC Results
120: 2-James Seelhammer 2-1
126: 4-Mason Brauch 1-3
138: Jaydyn Kenney 1-2
152: Eli Benning 1-3
182: 1-Brandon Wheeler 2-0
195: 1-Koby Endres 4-0
285: 3-Matthew Wegscheid 1-2
The Brainerd Warriors hosted the Section 8-2A True Team meet Saturday, Jan. 14.
Crosby-Ironton hosts Two Harbors Saturday, Jan. 14