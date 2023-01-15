99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Wrestling: Aitkin 2nd in Ashland Tournament

3 area wresting teams hit the mat.

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 15, 2023 01:30 PM
ASHLAND — Jake McGurie, Kenny Erickson, Walker Jones and Craig Ashton all recorded first-place finishes for the Aitkin Gobblers at the Ashland Northland Invite Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Gobblers finished second as a team with 157.5 points.

Team Scores: 1-Northwestern (WI) 171.5, 2-Aitkin 157.5, 3-Rock Ridge 126.5, 4-Superior (WI) 122.5, 5-Lakeland 78.5, 6-Ashland (WI) 52.5, 7-Thunderbay (Can) 35Aitkin Results

106: 5-Weston Kyllonen 1-4

113: 6-Maddie Strohmayer 1-4

120: 1-Jake McGurie 2-0

132: 4-Jackson Cline 2-3, 7-Garrett Trotter 0-4

138: 2-Tyler Hacker 4-1, 3-Nathan Trotter 4-1, 5-Roetter 2-2, 7-Tyler Franke 2-3

145: 1-Kenny Erickson 4-0, 5-Jeremia Cortez 2-2

152: 1-Walker Jones 4-0

160: 4-Hayden Workman 1-3

170: 2-Jack Grell 3-1

182: 2-Jacob Williams 3-1

195: 2-Kane Beirne 3-1

285: 1-Craig Ashton 5-0

Fitzpatrick gets title at BHVPP invite

PARKERS PRAIRIE — Crosby-Ironton’s John Paul Fitzpatrick earned the title at 152 pounds at the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie invite Saturday, Jan. 14.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Brandon Wheeler at 182 and Koby Endres at 195 also won individual titles.

Team scores: 1-BHVPP 170, 2-Royalton-Upsala 153.5, 3-Deer River 139.5, 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 57, 5-Crosby-Ironton 45, 6-Ottertail Central 35, 7-Roseau 20.5, 8-Greenway 13Crosby-Ironton Results

113: Bril Asraf 1-3

120: 4-Michael Anderson 0-3

138: Jason Anderson 0-2

145: 4-Gabe Ridlon 2-2

152: 1-John Paul Fitzpatrick 4-0

170: Kyle Gutzman 0-4

WDC Results

120: 2-James Seelhammer 2-1

126: 4-Mason Brauch 1-3

138: Jaydyn Kenney 1-2

152: Eli Benning 1-3

182: 1-Brandon Wheeler 2-0

195: 1-Koby Endres 4-0

285: 3-Matthew Wegscheid 1-2

