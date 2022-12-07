Area Wrestling: Aitkin, Pierz both winners Tuesday
The Aitkin Gobblers and Pierz Pioneers both hit the mat Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Aitkin 45, Hibbing 30
HIBBING — Craig Ashton picked up his 60th career pin with a fall at 3:18 for the Aitkin Gobblers as they defeated the Hibbing Bluejackets 45-30 in their season-opening dual, Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Hayden Workman, Kenny Erickson and Jacob McGuire all recorded pins for Aitkin while Weston Kyllonen and Jacob Williams won their matches with 9-6 and 15-13 decisions, respectively.
Aitkin 45, Hibbing 30
106: Weston Kyllonen (A) dec. Ben Masheimer 9-6
113: Nehemiah Figueroa (H) pinned Andrew Hudrlick 4:45
120: Jacob McGuire (A) pinned Emma Platt 1:58
126: Christian Jelle (H) pinned John Pelarski 3:37
132: Jackson Cline (A) dec. Kaden Sweeney 13-9
138: Tyler Franke (A) forfeit
145: Nathan Trotter (A) forfeit
152: Kenny Erickson (A) pinned Kenny Miraflores 1:43
160: Bryson Larrabee (H) pinned Walker Jones 4:47
170: Hayden Workman (A) pinned Preston Thronson 1:16
182: Jacob Williams (A) dec. Cooper Hendrickson 15-13
195: Thomas Hagen (H) forfeit
220: Ian Larrabee (H) pinned Kane Beirne 2:53
285: Craig Ashton (A) pinned Alex Henderson 3:18
Overall: A 1-0. Next: Aitkin at Jackson County Central Invite 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Pierz wins two
MILACA — Derek Stangl finished 2-0 with two pins as the Pierz Pioneers picked up two wins in their first dual matches of the season by defeating Rush City-Braham 52-18 and Milaca 36-34 at the Milaca Triangular Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Liam Hennessy recorded two wins at 126 pounds while Carter Young and Jacob LeBlanc each tallied two wins for the Pioneers.
ADVERTISEMENT