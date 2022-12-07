Area Wrestling: Aitkin, Pierz both winners Tuesday

Aitkin 45, Hibbing 30

HIBBING — Craig Ashton picked up his 60th career pin with a fall at 3:18 for the Aitkin Gobblers as they defeated the Hibbing Bluejackets 45-30 in their season-opening dual, Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Hayden Workman, Kenny Erickson and Jacob McGuire all recorded pins for Aitkin while Weston Kyllonen and Jacob Williams won their matches with 9-6 and 15-13 decisions, respectively.

106: Weston Kyllonen (A) dec. Ben Masheimer 9-6

113: Nehemiah Figueroa (H) pinned Andrew Hudrlick 4:45

120: Jacob McGuire (A) pinned Emma Platt 1:58

126: Christian Jelle (H) pinned John Pelarski 3:37

132: Jackson Cline (A) dec. Kaden Sweeney 13-9

138: Tyler Franke (A) forfeit

145: Nathan Trotter (A) forfeit

152: Kenny Erickson (A) pinned Kenny Miraflores 1:43

160: Bryson Larrabee (H) pinned Walker Jones 4:47

170: Hayden Workman (A) pinned Preston Thronson 1:16

182: Jacob Williams (A) dec. Cooper Hendrickson 15-13

195: Thomas Hagen (H) forfeit

220: Ian Larrabee (H) pinned Kane Beirne 2:53

285: Craig Ashton (A) pinned Alex Henderson 3:18

Overall: A 1-0. Next: Aitkin at Jackson County Central Invite 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Pierz wins two

MILACA — Derek Stangl finished 2-0 with two pins as the Pierz Pioneers picked up two wins in their first dual matches of the season by defeating Rush City-Braham 52-18 and Milaca 36-34 at the Milaca Triangular Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Liam Hennessy recorded two wins at 126 pounds while Carter Young and Jacob LeBlanc each tallied two wins for the Pioneers.

Pierz 36, Milaca 34

Pierz 52 , Rush City-Braham 18

106: Kyle Stangl 1-0, Link Toops 1-0

113: Carter Young 1-0, Kyle Stangl 0-1

120: Cash Fussy 1-0, Carter Young 1-0

126: Liam Hennessy 2-0

132: Derek Stangl 2-0

138: Brayden Melby 1-1

145: Derrick Pryzbilla 0-2

152: Jacob LeBlanc 1-0, Chase Becker 1-0

160: Jayden Zajac 1-0, Jacob LeBlanc 1-0

170: Caleb Koch 1-0, Jayden Zajac 0-1

182: Nathan Nash 1-0, Caleb Koch 0-1

195: Wyatt Dingmann 0-2

220: Jack Byker 0-2

285: Carter Giese 1-1