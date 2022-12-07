Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Wrestling: Aitkin, Pierz both winners Tuesday

The Aitkin Gobblers and Pierz Pioneers both hit the mat Tuesday, Dec. 6.

4669243+1206wrestling.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
December 06, 2022 08:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Aitkin 45, Hibbing 30

HIBBING — Craig Ashton picked up his 60th career pin with a fall at 3:18 for the Aitkin Gobblers as they defeated the Hibbing Bluejackets 45-30 in their season-opening dual, Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Hayden Workman, Kenny Erickson and Jacob McGuire all recorded pins for Aitkin while Weston Kyllonen and Jacob Williams won their matches with 9-6 and 15-13 decisions, respectively.

Aitkin 45, Hibbing 30

106: Weston Kyllonen (A) dec. Ben Masheimer 9-6

113: Nehemiah Figueroa (H) pinned Andrew Hudrlick 4:45

120: Jacob McGuire (A) pinned Emma Platt 1:58

126: Christian Jelle (H) pinned John Pelarski 3:37

132: Jackson Cline (A) dec. Kaden Sweeney 13-9

138: Tyler Franke (A) forfeit

145: Nathan Trotter (A) forfeit

152: Kenny Erickson (A) pinned Kenny Miraflores 1:43

160: Bryson Larrabee (H) pinned Walker Jones 4:47

170: Hayden Workman (A) pinned Preston Thronson 1:16

182: Jacob Williams (A) dec. Cooper Hendrickson 15-13

195: Thomas Hagen (H) forfeit

220: Ian Larrabee (H) pinned Kane Beirne 2:53

285: Craig Ashton (A) pinned Alex Henderson 3:18

Overall: A 1-0. Next: Aitkin at Jackson County Central Invite 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Pierz wins two

MILACA — Derek Stangl finished 2-0 with two pins as the Pierz Pioneers picked up two wins in their first dual matches of the season by defeating Rush City-Braham 52-18 and Milaca 36-34 at the Milaca Triangular Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Liam Hennessy recorded two wins at 126 pounds while Carter Young and Jacob LeBlanc each tallied two wins for the Pioneers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierz 36, Milaca 34

Pierz 52 , Rush City-Braham 18

106: Kyle Stangl 1-0, Link Toops 1-0

113: Carter Young 1-0, Kyle Stangl 0-1

120: Cash Fussy 1-0, Carter Young 1-0

126: Liam Hennessy 2-0

132: Derek Stangl 2-0

138: Brayden Melby 1-1

145: Derrick Pryzbilla 0-2

152: Jacob LeBlanc 1-0, Chase Becker 1-0

160: Jayden Zajac 1-0, Jacob LeBlanc 1-0

170: Caleb Koch 1-0, Jayden Zajac 0-1

182: Nathan Nash 1-0, Caleb Koch 0-1

195: Wyatt Dingmann 0-2

220: Jack Byker 0-2

285: Carter Giese 1-1

Conference: Prz 1-0. Overall: Prz 2-0. Next: Pierz in Paul Bunyan Invite at Brainerd 4:30 p.m. Friday Dec. 9.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSCROSS COUNTRYCROSBY-IRONTON RANGERSLITTLE FALLS FLYERSPEQUOT LAKES HIGH SCHOOLPIERZ PIONEERSPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSVERNDALE PUBLIC SCHOOLWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Gymnastics: Flyers knock off LPGE
Little Falls at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Dec. 21
December 21, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Annelise Baird
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Brainerd’s Baird making waves in the snow
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
December 21, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Sumption_Cayden.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Sumption honored by conference
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
December 21, 2022 04:47 PM
Eric Pohlkamp holding a trophy
Prep
Hockey: Pohlkamp enjoys success playing for US Junior Select Team
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario
December 21, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom