Area Wrestling: Aitkin, Road Crew both win 3 times
2 area wresting teams hit the mat Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Aitkin wins 3
PINE CITY — Jake McGwire and Jack Grell each finished with three pins as the Aitkin Gobblers swept all three of its matches at the Pine City Quadrangular Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The Gobblers defeated Pine City 62-18, Rock Ridge 45-33 and Luck/Frederic/Grant/Siren, Wis., 68-12.
Jackson Cline, Hayden Workman, Jacob Williams and Craig Ashton also went 3-0 for Aitkin.
Aitkin 62, Pine City 18
Aitkin 45, Rock Ridge 33
Aitkin 68, Luck/Frederic/Grant/Siren, WI 12
106: Weston Kyllonen 1-2
113: Andrew Hudrlick 0-3
120: Jake McGwire 3-0 3 pins
126: John Pelarski 2-1
132: Jackson Cline 3-0
138: Tyler Franke 2-1 pin
145: Nathan Trotter 2-1 2 pins
152: Tyler Hacker 2-1
160: Hayden Workman 3-0 2 pins
170: Walker Jones 2-1 2 pins
182: Jack Grell 2-0 2 pins/ Jacob Williams 1-0 pin
195: Jacob Williams 2-0 pin/ Jack Grell 1-0 pin
220: Kane Beirne 1-2
285: Craig Ashton 3-0
Overall: A 4-0. Next: Aitkin in West Fargo Invite at Fargodome Dec. 27-29.
PL/PRB wins 3
OSAKIS — Chance Abraham picked up three victories via pin as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew picked up three wins at the Osakis Quadrangular by defeating the Osakis Silverstreaks 69-12, the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie Raiders 49-19 and the Blackduck Drakes 84-0 Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Parker Zutter, Easton Miller, Owen Dabill, Sean Kilpatrick, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Corbin Knapp and Riley Peters all finished 3-0.
Zutter, Miller and Tuchtenhagen all remain undefeated on the season as the Road Crew improved to 8-0.
PL/PRB 49, BHVPP 19
PL/PRB 69, Osakis 12
PL/PRB 84, Blackduck 0
106: Trevor Holmberg 1-2
113: Parker Zutter 3-0
120: Easton Miller 3-0
126: Owen Dabill 3-0
132: Caleb Swenson 1-0, Sean Kilpatrick 1-0, Tayten Mick 0-1
138: Sean Kilpatrick 2-0, Tayten Mick 1-0
145: Brady Ruhl 1-0, Shaunn Reyes 2-0
152: Brady Ruhl 1-1, Shaunn Reyes 0-1
160: Chance Abraham 3-0
170: Grant Thompson 2-1
182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0
195: Corbin Knapp 3-0
220: Payton Scott 2-1
285: Riley Peters 3-0
Overall: PLPRB 8-0. Next: PLPRB in North Central Quadrangular at Menahga 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Staples-Motley splits
WALKER — Gage Bjerga, Eli Greenwaldt, Jack Carlson and Colbe Tappe all went 2-0 for the Staples-Motley Cardinals as they split a triangular Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School.
The Cardinals defeated WHA 37-30 and lost to United North Central 49-26