Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Wrestling: Aitkin, Road Crew both win 3 times

2 area wresting teams hit the mat Tuesday, Dec. 20.

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
December 20, 2022 09:58 PM
Aitkin wins 3

PINE CITY — Jake McGwire and Jack Grell each finished with three pins as the Aitkin Gobblers swept all three of its matches at the Pine City Quadrangular Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Gobblers defeated Pine City 62-18, Rock Ridge 45-33 and Luck/Frederic/Grant/Siren, Wis., 68-12.

Jackson Cline, Hayden Workman, Jacob Williams and Craig Ashton also went 3-0 for Aitkin.

Aitkin 62, Pine City 18

Aitkin 45, Rock Ridge 33

Aitkin 68, Luck/Frederic/Grant/Siren, WI 12

106: Weston Kyllonen 1-2

113: Andrew Hudrlick 0-3

120: Jake McGwire 3-0 3 pins

126: John Pelarski 2-1

132: Jackson Cline 3-0

138: Tyler Franke 2-1 pin

145: Nathan Trotter 2-1 2 pins

152: Tyler Hacker 2-1

160: Hayden Workman 3-0 2 pins

170: Walker Jones 2-1 2 pins

182: Jack Grell 2-0 2 pins/ Jacob Williams 1-0 pin

195: Jacob Williams 2-0 pin/ Jack Grell 1-0 pin

220: Kane Beirne 1-2

285: Craig Ashton 3-0

Overall: A 4-0. Next: Aitkin in West Fargo Invite at Fargodome Dec. 27-29.

PL/PRB wins 3

OSAKIS — Chance Abraham picked up three victories via pin as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew picked up three wins at the Osakis Quadrangular by defeating the Osakis Silverstreaks 69-12, the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie Raiders 49-19 and the Blackduck Drakes 84-0 Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Parker Zutter, Easton Miller, Owen Dabill, Sean Kilpatrick, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Corbin Knapp and Riley Peters all finished 3-0.

Zutter, Miller and Tuchtenhagen all remain undefeated on the season as the Road Crew improved to 8-0.

PL/PRB 49, BHVPP 19

PL/PRB 69, Osakis 12

PL/PRB 84, Blackduck 0

106: Trevor Holmberg 1-2

113: Parker Zutter 3-0

120: Easton Miller 3-0

126: Owen Dabill 3-0

132: Caleb Swenson 1-0, Sean Kilpatrick 1-0, Tayten Mick 0-1

138: Sean Kilpatrick 2-0, Tayten Mick 1-0

145: Brady Ruhl 1-0, Shaunn Reyes 2-0

152: Brady Ruhl 1-1, Shaunn Reyes 0-1

160: Chance Abraham 3-0

170: Grant Thompson 2-1

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0

195: Corbin Knapp 3-0

220: Payton Scott 2-1

285: Riley Peters 3-0

Overall: PLPRB 8-0. Next: PLPRB in North Central Quadrangular at Menahga 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Staples-Motley splits

WALKER — Gage Bjerga, Eli Greenwaldt, Jack Carlson and Colbe Tappe all went 2-0 for the Staples-Motley Cardinals as they split a triangular Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School.

The Cardinals defeated WHA 37-30 and lost to United North Central 49-26

Staples-Motley 37, WHA 30

UNC 49, Staples-Motley 26

Next: Staples-Motley in Rumble on the Red at Fargodome 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29-30.

