Area Wrestling: Aitkin wrestles to a 3rd

MORA — Kenny Erickson, Walker Jones, Jack Grell, Jacob Williams and Craig Ashton all captured their individual weight classes to lead the Aitkin Gobblers to third place at the Mora Invite Saturday, Jan. 7.

John Pelarski and Jackson Cline were both 2-1 and placed second.

Team scores: 1-Mora 217.5, 2-Andover 173, 3-Aitkin 164.5, 4-Rush City-Braham 127, 5-Mille Lacs 126, 6-Hibbing 98, 7-Sartell 93, 8-Albany 75.5, 9-Spectrum 39.5, 10-Nashwauk-Keewatin 13

126: 2-John Pelarski 2-1

132: 2-Jackson Cline 2-1

138: 6-Nathan Trotter 1-2

145: 1-Kenny Erickson 3-0

152: 1-Walker Jones 3-0

170: 1-Jack Grell 3-0

182: 1-Jacob Williams 3-0

285: 1-Craig Ashton 2-0

Next: Aitkin at Foley Triangular 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

C-I places 10th

OGILVIE — Gabe Ridlon and John Paul Fitzpatrick each finished 3-0 to win their weight classes and lead the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to 10th place in the Ogilvie Invite.

Team scores: 1-Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sundberg 190, 2-Glencoe-Silver Lake 161, 3-Osakis 154.5, 4-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 134, 5-Ogilvie 133, 6-Park Rapids 124, 7-Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena 106, 8-North Branch 71, 9-Unity 68, 10-Crosby-Ironton 50

106: Ezra Jacobson 0-2

120: Aiden Fisher 0-2

145: 1-Gabe Ridlon 3-0, Clayton Lingen 0-2

152: 1-John Paul Fitzpatrick 3-0

182: Kyle Gutzman 0-2

Next: Crosby-Ironton at Braham Triangular 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Road Crew 4th

BUFFALO — Parker Zutter went 4-0 to win the 113-pound division and Chance Abraham and Corbin Knapp were both 3-0 to win their weight classes for the fourth-place Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Gerry Bakke Memorial Invite.

Easton Miller placed third at 120 pounds

Team scores: 1-Marshall 185, 2-Medford 166, 3-Thief River Falls 147, 4-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 145.5, 5-New Ulm 132, 6t-Mound-Westonka 121, 6t-Northfield 121, 8-New London-Spicer 91, 9-Buffalo 88, 10-Centennial 68, 11-Orono 48, 12-Delano 38

106: Trevor Holmberg 0-2

113: 1-Parker Zutter 4-0

120: 3-Easton Miller 2-1

126: Tayten Mick 1-2

132: 5-Sean Kilpatrick 3-1, Caleb Swenson 1-2

138: Lathan Jillson 0-2

145: 6-Brady Ruhl 1-2

152: 1-Chance Abraham 3-0, James Cummings 2-2

160: Grant Thompson 1-2

170: Earl Stockman 1-2

182: 5-Trey Tuchtenhagen 2-1

195: 1-Corbin Knapp 3-0

285: 5-Riley Peters 3-1