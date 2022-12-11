Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Wrestling: Ashton wins title, leads Aitkin to 6th

The Aitkin Gobblers hit the mat Saturday, Dec. 10.

Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
December 11, 2022 04:47 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

JACKSON — Aitkin’s Craig Ashton finished 3-0 with two pins to win the heavyweight title at the Jackson County Central Pizza Ranch Invite Saturday, Dec. 10.

Kenny Erickson finished second in the 152-pound bracket and Jacob Williams and John Pelarski each placed fourth in their respective brackets.

Walker Jones posted a 4-1 record with four pins to win the consolation bracket and place fifth overall and help Aitkin to sixth place as a team despite only having seven varsity wrestlers compete.

Team scores: 1-Hutchinson 204.5, 2-Jackson County Central 197.5, 3-Fairmont-Martin County West 142, 4-Adrian 106, 5-Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial 97, 6-Aitkin 92, 7-Maple River/USC 84, 8-New London-Spicer 80.5, 9-Worthington 62, 10-Luverne 46, 11-Western Christian 41, 12-Windom-Mountain Lake 33.5, 13-West Lyon 31, 14-Wabasha-Kellog 20.5, 15-Waseca 19

126: 4-John Pelarski 4-1 3 pins

145: Nathan Trotter 2-2 2 pins

152: 2-Kenny Erickson 2-1 1 pin, Hayden Workman 0-2

160: 5-Walker Jones 4-1 4 pins

182: 4-Jacob Williams 1-2

285: 1-Craig Ashton 3-0 2 pins

Next: Aitkin in Pequot Lakes Invite 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSWRESTLINGAITKIN GOBBLERS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Gymnastics: Flyers knock off LPGE
Little Falls at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Dec. 21
December 21, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Annelise Baird
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Brainerd’s Baird making waves in the snow
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
December 21, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Sumption_Cayden.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Sumption honored by conference
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
December 21, 2022 04:47 PM
Eric Pohlkamp holding a trophy
Prep
Hockey: Pohlkamp enjoys success playing for US Junior Select Team
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario
December 21, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom