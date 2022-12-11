Area Wrestling: Ashton wins title, leads Aitkin to 6th

JACKSON — Aitkin’s Craig Ashton finished 3-0 with two pins to win the heavyweight title at the Jackson County Central Pizza Ranch Invite Saturday, Dec. 10.

Kenny Erickson finished second in the 152-pound bracket and Jacob Williams and John Pelarski each placed fourth in their respective brackets.

Walker Jones posted a 4-1 record with four pins to win the consolation bracket and place fifth overall and help Aitkin to sixth place as a team despite only having seven varsity wrestlers compete.

Team scores: 1-Hutchinson 204.5, 2-Jackson County Central 197.5, 3-Fairmont-Martin County West 142, 4-Adrian 106, 5-Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial 97, 6-Aitkin 92, 7-Maple River/USC 84, 8-New London-Spicer 80.5, 9-Worthington 62, 10-Luverne 46, 11-Western Christian 41, 12-Windom-Mountain Lake 33.5, 13-West Lyon 31, 14-Wabasha-Kellog 20.5, 15-Waseca 19

126: 4-John Pelarski 4-1 3 pins

145: Nathan Trotter 2-2 2 pins

152: 2-Kenny Erickson 2-1 1 pin, Hayden Workman 0-2

160: 5-Walker Jones 4-1 4 pins

182: 4-Jacob Williams 1-2

285: 1-Craig Ashton 3-0 2 pins