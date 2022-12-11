Area Wrestling: Ashton wins title, leads Aitkin to 6th
The Aitkin Gobblers hit the mat Saturday, Dec. 10.
We are part of The Trust Project.
JACKSON — Aitkin’s Craig Ashton finished 3-0 with two pins to win the heavyweight title at the Jackson County Central Pizza Ranch Invite Saturday, Dec. 10.
Kenny Erickson finished second in the 152-pound bracket and Jacob Williams and John Pelarski each placed fourth in their respective brackets.
Walker Jones posted a 4-1 record with four pins to win the consolation bracket and place fifth overall and help Aitkin to sixth place as a team despite only having seven varsity wrestlers compete.
Team scores: 1-Hutchinson 204.5, 2-Jackson County Central 197.5, 3-Fairmont-Martin County West 142, 4-Adrian 106, 5-Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial 97, 6-Aitkin 92, 7-Maple River/USC 84, 8-New London-Spicer 80.5, 9-Worthington 62, 10-Luverne 46, 11-Western Christian 41, 12-Windom-Mountain Lake 33.5, 13-West Lyon 31, 14-Wabasha-Kellog 20.5, 15-Waseca 19
126: 4-John Pelarski 4-1 3 pins
145: Nathan Trotter 2-2 2 pins
152: 2-Kenny Erickson 2-1 1 pin, Hayden Workman 0-2
160: 5-Walker Jones 4-1 4 pins
182: 4-Jacob Williams 1-2
285: 1-Craig Ashton 3-0 2 pins
Next: Aitkin in Pequot Lakes Invite 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario