Area Wrestling: Cardinals collect 2 titles
Three area wresting teams hit the mat Friday, Feb. 3.
WALKER — Staples-Motley’s Eli Greenwaldt and Colbe Tappe both captured first-place finishes at the Tyler Moening Memorial Wrestling tournament as Staples-Motley placed third as a team Friday, Feb. 3.
Jason Trantina finished second at 132 pounds for the Cardinals and Riley Reese and Steven Petrich both placed fourth.
John Paul Fitzpatrick went 3-0 for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to place first at 152 pounds and Gabe Ridlon finished third at 138 pounds.
Team Results: 1-Thief River Falls 225, 2-Deer River 162, 3-Staples-Motley 152.5, 4-Rock Ridge 129.5, 5-Crookston 128.5, 6-Hibbing 107, 7-Fosston-Bagley 98, 8-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis 85, Proctor-Hermantown 56.5, 10-Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway 51, 10-Crosby-Ironton 51, 12-Blackduck-Cass Lake 41
Crosby-Ironton Results
132: 6-Jason Anderson 1-3
138: 3-Gabe Ridlon 3-1
152: 1-John Paul Fitzpatrick 3-0
170: Kyle Gutzman 1-2
Staples-Motley Results
106: 1-Eli Greenwaldt 3-0
126: 4-Riley Reese 2-2
132: 2-Jason Trantina 2-1
138: 1-Colbe Tappe 3-0
145: 5-Owen Winter 4-2, Ramiro Gallardo 0-2
152: 5-Blake Neelan 3-2
160: Dustin Converse 2-2
170: 5-Luke Bjerga 2-2, Jacob Becker 0-2
195: Kevin Miller 0-2
285: 4-Steven Petrich 2-2
Little Falls wins 2
ALEXANDRIA — Mason Rausch, Joey Wilczek, Noah Cameron, Beau Robinson, Ryan Kloeckl, Ivan Petrich and Hank LeClair all recorded pins for the Little Falls Flyers who defeated Moorhead 48-28 and Alexandria 40-30 Friday, Feb. 3.
The individual matches weren’t reported for the match against Alexandria.
Little Falls 48, Moorhead 28
Little Falls 40, Alexandria 30
106: Open
113: Leighton Odegard 0-1
120: Cassidy Okerman 0-1
126: Mason Rausch 1-0
132: Joey Wilczek 1-0
138: Noah Cameron 1-0
145: Wyatt Baum 1-0
152: Beau Robinson 1-0
160: Hunter Ramsdell 0-1
170: Ryan Kloeckel 1-0
182: Ivan Petrich 1-0
195: Hank LeClair 1-0
220: Alexander Schmitz 1-0
285: Aiden Nordley 0-1
Overall: 16-7. Next: Little Falls at Mora 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.