Area Wrestling: Cardinals collect 2 titles

Three area wresting teams hit the mat Friday, Feb. 3.

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
February 03, 2023 10:18 PM
WALKER — Staples-Motley’s Eli Greenwaldt and Colbe Tappe both captured first-place finishes at the Tyler Moening Memorial Wrestling tournament as Staples-Motley placed third as a team Friday, Feb. 3.

Jason Trantina finished second at 132 pounds for the Cardinals and Riley Reese and Steven Petrich both placed fourth.

John Paul Fitzpatrick went 3-0 for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to place first at 152 pounds and Gabe Ridlon finished third at 138 pounds.

Team Results: 1-Thief River Falls 225, 2-Deer River 162, 3-Staples-Motley 152.5, 4-Rock Ridge 129.5, 5-Crookston 128.5, 6-Hibbing 107, 7-Fosston-Bagley 98, 8-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis 85, Proctor-Hermantown 56.5, 10-Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway 51, 10-Crosby-Ironton 51, 12-Blackduck-Cass Lake 41

Crosby-Ironton Results

132: 6-Jason Anderson 1-3

138: 3-Gabe Ridlon 3-1

152: 1-John Paul Fitzpatrick 3-0

170: Kyle Gutzman 1-2

Staples-Motley Results

106: 1-Eli Greenwaldt 3-0

126: 4-Riley Reese 2-2

132: 2-Jason Trantina 2-1

138: 1-Colbe Tappe 3-0

145: 5-Owen Winter 4-2, Ramiro Gallardo 0-2

152: 5-Blake Neelan 3-2

160: Dustin Converse 2-2

170: 5-Luke Bjerga 2-2, Jacob Becker 0-2

195: Kevin Miller 0-2

285: 4-Steven Petrich 2-2

Little Falls wins 2

ALEXANDRIA — Mason Rausch, Joey Wilczek, Noah Cameron, Beau Robinson, Ryan Kloeckl, Ivan Petrich and Hank LeClair all recorded pins for the Little Falls Flyers who defeated Moorhead 48-28 and Alexandria 40-30 Friday, Feb. 3.

The individual matches weren’t reported for the match against Alexandria.

Little Falls 48, Moorhead 28

Little Falls 40, Alexandria 30

106: Open

113: Leighton Odegard 0-1

120: Cassidy Okerman 0-1

126: Mason Rausch 1-0

132: Joey Wilczek 1-0

138: Noah Cameron 1-0

145: Wyatt Baum 1-0

152: Beau Robinson 1-0

160: Hunter Ramsdell 0-1

170: Ryan Kloeckel 1-0

182: Ivan Petrich 1-0

195: Hank LeClair 1-0

220: Alexander Schmitz 1-0

285: Aiden Nordley 0-1

Overall: 16-7. Next: Little Falls at Mora 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

