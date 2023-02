Area Wrestling: Cards fall in section semis

ROYALTON — Colbe Tappe pinned both of his opponents in just over two minutes as the No. 4 seeded Staples-Motley Cardinals eliminated No. 5 Mille Lacs 54-19 and fell to top-ranked Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville 37-32 in the Section 7-1A Team Tournament Saturday, Feb. 18.

Gage Bjerga, Riley Reese, Owen Winter, Blake Neelan, Jacob Becker and Adrian Gomez all won by pin for S-M against Mille Lacs.

Neelan and Steven Petrich added pins against LPGE.

Tappe pinned his first opponent in 0:46 and recorded his second in 1:17.

The No. 9 seeded Crosby-Ironton Rangers fell to No. 8 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 60-15 in the play-in round.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Paul Fitzpatrick won by pin. Gabe Ridlon secured a forfeit victory and Ezra Jacobson won by decision for C-I.

Staples-Motley 54, Mille Lacs 19

106: Gage Bjerga (SM) pinned Vincent Schmid 0:26

113: Zach Remer (ML) dec. Jack Carlson 6-0

120: Turner Beachy (SM) dec. Creedon Spengler 7-4

126: Riley Reese (SM) pinned Chase Lucking 3:54

132: Jason Trantina (SM) dec. Carter Adickes 9-6

138: Colbe Tappe (SM) pinned Cam Wilkes 0:46

145: Owen Winter (SM) pinned Tucker Strecker 3:45

152: Blake Neelan (SM) pinned Chase Calander 1:03

160: Landyn Remer (ML) pinned Dustin Converse 5:00

170: Hudson Mann (ML) major dec. Luke Bjerga 11-1

182: Jacob Becker (SM) pinned Nathan Olson 0:24

195: Chris Ecker (ML) pinned Kevin Miller 4:40

220: Adrian Gomez (SM) pinned Warren Minenko 1:10

285: Steven Petrich (SM) forfeit

LPGE 37, Staples-Motley, 32

106: Eli Greenwaldt (SM) dec. Brodie Pachan 11-9

113: Carlson (SM) dec. Logan Thom 8-4

120: Beachy (SM) maj. dec. Colby Twardowski 10-1

126: Connor Flan (LPGE) dec. Reese 7-6

132: Gavin Albers (LPGE) pinned Trantina

138: Tappe (SM) pinned Justin Houdek 1:17

145: Winter (SM) maj. dec. Nathan Browen 14-2

152: Neelan (SM) pinned Mason Bruder 5:20

160: Paul Stacey (LPGE) pinned Zachary Tabatt 1:41

170: Tucker Zigen (LPGE) maj. dec. Luke Bjerga 11-3

182: Andre Recknor (LPGE) pinned Becker 3:28

195: Tate Twardowski (LPGE) pinned Miller 0:55

220: Alex Line (LPGE) pinned Gomez 0:36

285: Petrich (SM) pinned Ethan Meyer 2:44

Next: Staples-Motley in Section 7-1A Individual Tournament at Staples-Motley 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24..

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 60, Crosby-Ironton 15

106: Ezra Jacobson (CI dec. Ella Henning 7-0

113: Cash Bullock (W) pinned Aeden Fisher 3:35

120: Kadin Martin (W) pinned Michael Anderson 3:40

126: Vince Perucho (W) forfeit

132: Dawson McGee (W) pinned Jason Anderson 2:42

138: Gabe Ridlon (CI) forfeit

145: Callen Whitney (W) forfeit

152: John Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) pinned Devin Johnson 0:49

160: Fischer Smith (W) forfeit

170: Gavn Swanson (W) pinned Kyle Gutzman 2:29

182: Payden Yeats (W) forfeit

195: Double forfeit

220: Dylan Hedren (W) forfeit

285: James Allen (W) forfeit