Area Wrestling: Cards get better of Flyers

STAPLES — Steven Petrich recorded a match-winning pin at 285 pounds as the Staples-Motley Cardinals beat the Little Falls Flyers 36-34 at the Staples-Motley triangular Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Eli Greenwaldt, Colbe Tappe and Blake Neelan each picked up wins via pins for the Cardinals.

Ivan Petrich and Hank LeClair each had two wins by pinfall as they also fell to Royalton/Upsala 35-33.

Mason Rausch, Noah Cameron and Ryan Kloeckl each went 2-0 for the Little Falls Flyers.

The Staples-Motley-Royalton/Upsala score was unreported at the time of print.

Staples-Motley 36, Little Falls 34

Royalton/Upsala 35, Little Falls 33

Staples-Motley Results

106: Beau Carlson 1-0

113: Gage Bjerga 1-0

120: Eli Greenwaldt 1-0

126: Open

132: Riley Reese 0-1

138: Jason Trantina 0-1

145: Colbe Tappe 1-0

152: Owen Winter 1-0

160: Blake Neelan 1-0

170: Dustin Converse 0-1

182: Jacob Becker 0-1

195: Kevin Miller 0-1

220: Adrian Gomez 0-1

285: Steven Petrich 1-0

Next: Staples-Motley at BOLD 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Little Falls Results

106: Ryan Vogt 0-2

113: Ethan Zellers 0-2

120: Cassidy Okerman 0-2

126: Mason Rausch 2-0

132: Joey Wilczek 1-1

138: Noah Cameron 2-0

145: Abe Anez 1-1

152: Wyatt Baum 0-2

160: Hunter Ramsdell 0-2

170: Ryan Kloeckl 2-0

182: Ivan Petrich 2-0 pp

195: Hank LeClair 2-0 pp

220: Alexander Schmitz 1-1

285: Aiden Nordley 0-2

Overall: LF 5-3. Next: Little Falls at Rocori 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

W-DC drops 2

SEBEKA — Koby Endres picked up two wins with one pin at 195-pounds as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines dropped both their matches at the United North Central Triangular, Tuesday, Jan. 10.

W-DC fell to United North Central 70-9 and lost to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 58-18.

UNC 70, WDC 9,

LPGE 58 WDC 18

106: Gage Mallak 0-2

113: Hudson Schultz 1-1

120: James Seelhammer 0-2

126: Mason Brauch 0-2

132: Faith Koning 0-1

138: Jaydyn Kenney 0-1

145: Jaydyn Kenney 0-1

152: Eli Benning 0-1

160: Eli Benning 0-1

170: Ettorre Pinnella 1-1

182: Brandon Wheeler 0-2

195: Koby Endres 2-0

285: Matthew Wegscheid 1-1