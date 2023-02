Area Wrestling: Flyers advance to section semis

LITTLE FALLS — No. 3 seeded Little Falls Flyers will be headed to Brainerd thanks to a 53-19 Section 8-3A Quarterfinal victory over No. 6 seed St. Cloud Tech Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Cassidy Okerman, Joey Wilczek, Beau Robinson, Noah Cameron, Ivan Petrich, Hank LeClair and Alexander Schmitz all recorded pins for the Flyers, who improved to 18-7 and will face the winner of No. 2 Willmar/No. 7 Buffalo in the section semifinals 5 p.m. Friday in Brainerd.

Mason Rausch won by a major decision at 126 pounds for the Flyers. Hayden Ramsdell added a 6-5 win and Ryan Kloeckl won with a major decision.

Little Falls 53, St. Cloud Tech 19

106: Kendall Booker (SCT) major dec. Leighton Odegard 18-7

113: Jack Hamak (SCT) technical fall Etan Zellers 5:02

120: Cassidy Okerman (LF) pinned Connor Frederiksen 5:32

126: Mason Rausch (LF) major dec. Noah Neuman 9-0

132: Joey Wilczek (LF) pinned Ethan Brott 4:27

138: Noah Cameron (LF) pinned Jaden Dombrovski 1:01

145: Tanner Hugg (SCT) major dec. Wyatt Baum 8-0

152: Beau Robinson (LF) pinned Aiden Marin 0:34

160: Hayden Ramsdell (LF) dec. Aidian Orth 6-5

170: Ryan Kloecki (LF) major dec. Sam Long 10-0

182: Ivan Petrich (LF) pinned Logan Lunceford 1:24

195: Hank LeClair (LF0 pinned Batuo Teboh 1:10

220: Alexander Schmitz (LF) pinned Derrick Cox-Payton 4:00

285: Tucker Hugg (SCT) pinned Sam Primus 1:42