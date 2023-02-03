Area Wrestling: Flyers grab 3 wins in Pine City

PINE CITY — Joey Wilczek won all three of his matches by pinfall as they Little Falls Flyers picked up three wins at the Pine City Quadrangular, defeating Proctor 77-6, Rush City/Braham 48-25 and Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 60-12 Thursday, Feb. 2.

Mason Rausch, Wyatt Baum, Beau Robinson, Hank LeClair, and Alexander Schmitz all finished 3-0 for the Flyers who improved their record to 15-6 this season.

Little Falls 48, Rush City/Braham 25

Little Falls 60, Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 12

Little Falls 77, Proctor 6

106: Ryan Vogt 0-1, Ethan Zellers 1-0,

113: Leighton Odegard 0-2, Ryan Vogt 1-0

120: Cassidy Okerman 1-2

126: Mason Rausch 3-0

132: Joey Wilczek 3-0

138: Abe Anez 1-1, Noah Cameron 1-0

145: Wyatt Baum 3-0

152: Beau Robinson 3-0

160: Hunter Ramsdell 1-2

170: Jonah Olson 0-1, Ryan Kloeckl 2-0

182: Ivan Petrich 2-0, Chaston Gwost 1-0

195: Hank LeClair 3-0

220: Alexander Schmitz 3-0

285: Aiden Nordley 2-0, Sam Primus 1-0

Overall: LF 15-6. Next: Little Falls hosts Alexandria, Sartell 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

PL/PRB wins 2

PINE RIVER — Easton Miller recorded two pins at 120 pounds as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew picked up two wins by defeating Fergus Falls 69-12 and Melrose/Sauk Centre 48-27 at the Pine River Triangular Thursday, Feb. 2.

Trey Tuchtenhagen was 2-0 and picked up his 75th career win for the Road Crew while Chance Abraham was also 2-0 and got his 50th career win by pin.

Parker Zutter, Adrian Schrupp, Brady Ruhl, Earl Stockman, and Corbin Knapp also picked up two wins as the Road Crew improved to 26-1 this season.

PL/PRB 69, Fergus Falls 12

PLPRB 48, Sauk Centre/Melrose 27

106: Trevor Holmberg 1-1

113: Parker Zutter 2-0

120: Easton Miller 2-0

126: Owen Dabill 1-1

132: Adrian Schrupp 2-0

138: Shaunn Reyes 1-0, Vance Wannebo 0-1

145: Brady Ruhl 2-0

152: Chance Abraham 2-0

160: Earl Stockman 2-0

170: Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-0, Paxton Goddard 1-0

182: Kamrin Hulke 0-1, Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-0

195: Corbin Knapp 2-0

220: Payton Scott 1-1

285: Riley Peeters 1-1

Overall: PLPRB 26-1. Next: PLPRB at Lake Park/Audubon Quadrangular 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Pierz Wins 2

ALBANY — Link Toops and Jayden Zajac both picked up two pin victories as the Pierz Pioneers picked up two wins at the Albany Triangular, defeating Albany 55-16 and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 41-29 Thursday, Feb. 2.

Kyle Stangl, Cash Fussy, Derek Stangl, Chase Becker and Nathan Nash each picked up two wins for the Pioneers as they improved to 12-3 this season.

Pierz 55, Albany 16

Pierz 41, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sundbug 29

106: Link Toops 2-0

113: Kyle Stangl 2-0

120: Cash Fussy 2-0

126: Hunter Pryzbilla 0-2

132: Derek Stangl 2-0

138: Chase Becker 2-0

145: Derrick Pryzbilla 0-2

152: Jacob LeBlanc 1-1

160: Jayden Zajac 2-0

170: Kaden Kroll 0-2

182: Nathan Nash 2-0

195: Bradly Tanner 1-1

220: Wyatt Dingmann 1-1

285: Jack Byker 1-1

Overall: Prz 12-3. Next: Pierz at Foley Triangular 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Grand Rapids 39, Aitkin 33

AITKIN — Weston Kyllonen pinned his opponent in 1:55 at 106 pounds as the Aitkin Gobblers lost 39-33 to the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Thursday, Feb. 2.

Kenny Erickson picked up a pinfall victory at 152 pounds for the Gobblers who moved their record to 11-11 this season.

Grand Rapids 39, Aitkin 33

106: Weston Kyllonen (A) pinned Owen Schauer 1:55

113: Joey Seely (GR) pinned Andrew Hudrlick 1:56

120: Asher Brenden (GR) dec. Jacob McGuire 8-6

126: Alex Lehman (GR) pinned John Pelarski 4:33

132: Justin Jobe (GR) pinned Tyler Franke 0:43

138: Nathan Trotter (A) tech. fall Connor Keith 16-0 4:59

145: Tanner Morlan (GR) pinned Tyler Hacker 1:15

152: Kenny Erickson (A) pinned Warren Ritter 3:09

160: Hayden Workman (A) dec. Oliver Spahn 3-2

170: Jack Grell (A) forfeit win

182: Wyatt Danielson (GR) pinned Kane Beirne 5:37

195: Jacob Williams (A) dec. Jaxon Thompson 13-6

220: Joe Berg (GR) forfeit win

285: Craig Ashton (A) major dec. 13-1